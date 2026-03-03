Spring training is in full swing and the regular season is rapidly approaching, so I'm certain fantasy baseball players have questions about starting rotations, bullpens and plenty of other pitching-related topics.

The Mound Musings series will operate a little differently this season. Some health issues have made it difficult for me to commit to a regularly-scheduled article, so we are going to focus exclusively on the most popular part of this column -- questions and answers!

The Musings have always been designed to be interactive, and that will not change. We will post an update on RotoWire.com every Tuesday with some players and situations I have my eye on, and I remain open to any and all questions and opinions as you chase fantasy baseball glory.

So, if you are wondering who will win a rotation spot for the Brewers or Reds or have picked out your favorite to close for the Rangers or A's and want to discuss, I'm all ears.

I look forward to speaking with you!