RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers

The RotoWire MLB staff share their top sleeper pitchers, including multiple votes for Cardinals Opening Day starter Matthew Liberatore, who could be on the verge of a breakout.
Updated on March 18, 2026 3:15PM EST
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Updated on March 18, 2026 3:15PM EST
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers

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Over the weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers yesterday, today we'll move onto pitcher sleepers.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Pitchers

Pete Fairbanks, RP, Marlins (ADP 114)

Fairbanks has three straight seasons with at least 23 saves. He has posted a WHIP lower than 1.05 in two of the last three seasons. He can get 25-plus saves and help with ratios, making him a prime target for those who decide to wait on closers. — Mike Barner

MacKenzie Gore, SP, Rangers (ADP 169)

Texas got a career-best season out of Nathan Eovaldi in 2025 by convincing him to lean more on his secondary pitches, and Gore is a younger, better pitcher with some of the same issues when it comes to giving up hard contact on his four-seamer. The king's ransom of prospects the Rangers gave up to get him suggests they believe they can unlock another level in Gore, too. — Erik Siegrist

Shane Baz, SP, Orioles (ADP 195)

I would've liked Baz a little more had he

Over the weekend, I asked the RotoWire staff for their favorite sleepers and busts for this season. Throughout this week, I'll share our team's picks across a series of four articles. After covering hitter sleepers yesterday, today we'll move onto pitcher sleepers.

The players are listed in order of their ADP in the RotoWire Online Championship. I've included each writer's explanation for their pick from their response to my email, as well as a link to their writer page here at RotoWire so you can check out all of their work.

Intro by Erik Halterman

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Pitchers

Pete Fairbanks, RP, Marlins (ADP 114)

Fairbanks has three straight seasons with at least 23 saves. He has posted a WHIP lower than 1.05 in two of the last three seasons. He can get 25-plus saves and help with ratios, making him a prime target for those who decide to wait on closers. — Mike Barner

MacKenzie Gore, SP, Rangers (ADP 169)

Texas got a career-best season out of Nathan Eovaldi in 2025 by convincing him to lean more on his secondary pitches, and Gore is a younger, better pitcher with some of the same issues when it comes to giving up hard contact on his four-seamer. The king's ransom of prospects the Rangers gave up to get him suggests they believe they can unlock another level in Gore, too. — Erik Siegrist

Shane Baz, SP, Orioles (ADP 195)

I would've liked Baz a little more had he stayed with the Rays and was moving back to Tropicana Field for his home ballpark, but it's not enough to get my off of him as my favorite mid-rounds pitching target. It's a young arm with big velocity who is on a good team and who is further removed from Tommy John surgery. The leap is coming. — Ryan Boyer

Oriole Park isn't the most favorable venue for pitchers, but it is light years ahead of the bandbox
that is Steinbrenner Field. Baz had terrible numbers at Steinbrenner last year (5.90 ERA, 2.0
HR/9), so the switch to Camden Yards should vastly improve his consistency in 2026. — KC Joyner

Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies (ADP 211)

I've seen this former All-Star fall past pick 200 in drafts, and I'm willing to take that risk. This is a former ace who had a 3.64 ERA and 1.11 WHIP from 2018 to 2024. I'll trust a seven-year sample size over one stinker season, especially since he's looked so good in the WBC. — Joel Bartilotta

Jack Leiter, SP, Rangers (ADP 235)

2024 was disastrous for Leiter, but in 2025 he improved in many key places. It's not just that he got his ERA down to 3.86, but his strikeouts went up, his walks went down, and lefties only managed to hit .183 against him. — Chris Morgan

Gerrit Cole, SP, Yankees (ADP 255)

Cole's days of racking up 200-plus strikeouts with a sub-3.00 ERA are likely over, especially since he's not expected to make his 2026 debut until late-May. However, in the competitive AL East division, I expect the Yankees to plug him back into their starting rotation as soon as he's ready. The former Cy Young award winner is reportedly hitting 97 mph on the radar gun with his 2026 spring debut on the horizon. — Ryan Rufe

Braxton Ashcraft, SP, Pirates (ADP 256)

In 69.2 innings as a rookie swingman last year, Ashcraft had a 2.71 ERA, combining an above-average strikeout rate (24.3 percent) with an average walk rate (8.2 percent) and a strong groundball rate (50.3 percent). Stuff+ (109) and Location+ (104) both liked him quite a bit, with his fastball (113) and slider (118) grading out particularly well by the former metric. He was handled cautiously and wasn't asked to pitch deep into games even after moving into the rotation, so those numbers may drop a bit this year in longer outings, but not to the point where he'll no longer be worthy of a late-round pick. — Erik Halterman

Merrill Kelly, SP, Diamondbacks (ADP 260)

Kelly has been one of the more understated pitchers in baseball over the past few years and could provide some rotation stability outside the early rounds. His 3.47 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across the past four seasons provide a solid floor, and he could be decent in the strikeouts department if he can get closer to the career-high strikeout rate of 25.9 percent he set in 2023. Assuming the back injury he picked up during spring training only slightly delays his season debut, of course. — Evan Hauge

Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals (ADP 317)

Cavalli's surface numbers in 2025 were nothing special — a 3-1 record, 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 4.53 FIP with a 7.4 K/9 across 10 starts and 48.2 innings — but the underlying metrics were encouraging, as the 2020 first-round pick ranked in the 90th percentile or better in chase rate, barrel rate and groundball rate. With the results on his knuckle curve stabilizing over a full season and a high-90s fastball to pair with it, I like Cavalli's chances of seeing improved batted-ball outcomes, generating more punchouts and beginning to look like the front-of-the-rotation arm the Nationals envisioned after tabbing him as their Opening Day starter. — Jeremy Schneider

Clayton Beeter, RP, Nationals (ADP 304)

The Nationals will win some games and generate some save opportunities in 2026. That said, the guy who is probably their best saves option, Beeter, is pretty much being ignored. He needs to throw more strikes, but his main competition, Cole Henry, has the same problem and has slightly lesser stuff. Beeter could be worth a flyer. — Brad Johnson

Matthew Liberatore, SP, Cardinals (ADP 347)

He's still just 26, is left-handed, throws a bunch of different pitches, has a 23.6 percent swinging strike rate this spring and is locked into a big-league rotation in a favorable park. It's more normal for a pitcher to break out in their mid-20s than to just succeed right away in the majors, and this is Liberatore's year. — James Anderson

Liberatore has put in the offseason work and the results have shown up this spring in his overall stuff grades and as well as his 14:1 strikeout to walk ratio in 10 innings of work. He's an Opening Day starter with an ADP well outside the top 300. That's the only thing he and former teammate Miles Mikolas have in common, as Liberatore is starting to flash the skills that made him the centerpiece of the Randy Arozarena deal with Tampa Bay before the 2020 season. — Jason Collette

Lucas Erceg, RP, Royals (ADP 355)

It was only last year that Erceg looked like the Royals' closer before the acquisition of Carlos Estevez, and last spring the Royals talked of using Erceg at times in the ninth. Estevez's velocity is down this spring and he had just a 7.4 K/9 last year. Meanwhile, Erceg is healthy this spring after his season ended in mid-September due to a right shoulder impingement and he isn't getting much hype as a closer in waiting. — Peter Schoenke

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
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Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
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Joel Bartilotta
Joel has 20 years of Fantasy experience, and can recall riding a young Daunte Culpepper to a championship in the 2003-04 season in his inaugural fantasy year. He covers NBA, NFL, daily fantasy, EPL, and MLB for RotoWire.
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Ryan Boyer
Ryan has been writing about fantasy baseball since 2005 for Fanball, Rotoworld, Baseball Prospectus and RotoWire.
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Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
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Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
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Evan Hauge
Evan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2016 and has been producing MLB, NFL, NBA and additional content for RotoWire since 2017. He currently serves as the Deputy MLB Editor and also works as the beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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Brad Johnson
For more than 30 years, pitching guru Brad "Bogfella" Johnson has provided insightful evaluation and analysis of pitchers to a wide variety of fantasy baseball websites, webcasts and radio broadcasts. He joined RotoWire in 2011 with his popular Bogfella's Notebook.
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KC Joyner
KC Joyner is one of the pioneers of the football analytics movement. He was a Senior Writer for ESPN, covering fantasy football, the NFL, college football, and the NFL draft for 14 years. He has also penned material for The Athletic, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. KC's Scientific Football book series broke new ground in the football analytics world and was purchased by nearly half of NFL teams.
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Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
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Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC veteran with 2 top-15 overall finishes (2018, 2024) in the RotoWire Online Championship.
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Jeremy Schneider
UW-Madison student contributing to RotoWire's NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL coverage. For better or worse, nothing in the world matters more to me than the San Diego Padres.
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Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
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Erik Siegrist
Erik Siegrist is an FSWA award-winning columnist who covers all four major North American sports (that means the NHL, not NASCAR) and whose beat extends back to the days when the Nationals were the Expos and the Thunder were the Sonics. He was the inaugural champion of RotoWire's Staff Keeper baseball league, and its current reigning champ. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus.
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