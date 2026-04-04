Eight teams are on seven games this week with the other 22 checking in at six. The Padres project to score the most runs, followed by the Tigers and Reds.

No club will be at home for all seven, though the Mets, Jays and Rays won't have to travel for any of their six.

Platoon wonks should note the Reds, Rockies and Tigers face seven right-handers while the White Sox and Guardians take on four lefties.

For those interested in what goes into these rankings, please check out The Z Files: Weekly Rankings Review.

As always, the Individual Hitters Rankings will be added with the weekly refresh late Sunday/early Monday.

Week of April 6 - 12

Team Hitting Rankings