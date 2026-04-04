Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

It'll be a good week to select some offensive producers from the Padres, Tigers, and Reds.
April 4, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
April 4, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Eight teams are on seven games this week with the other 22 checking in at six. The Padres project to score the most runs, followed by the Tigers and Reds.

No club will be at home for all seven, though the Mets, Jays and Rays won't have to travel for any of their six.

Platoon wonks should note the Reds, Rockies and Tigers face seven right-handers while the White Sox and Guardians take on four lefties.

For those interested in what goes into these rankings, please check out The Z Files: Weekly Rankings Review.

As always, the Individual Hitters Rankings will be added with the weekly refresh late Sunday/early Monday.

Week of April 6 - 12

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6240610210279103103101949494
2ATL633331151051089810195959595
3BAL606331301019510310295989494
4BOS6153390997810210089929292
5CHC61533989711210210091959494
6CHW743341069578989999110109110
7CIN70734110106125105107120

Eight teams are on seven games this week with the other 22 checking in at six. The Padres project to score the most runs, followed by the Tigers and Reds.

No club will be at home for all seven, though the Mets, Jays and Rays won't have to travel for any of their six.

Platoon wonks should note the Reds, Rockies and Tigers face seven right-handers while the White Sox and Guardians take on four lefties.

For those interested in what goes into these rankings, please check out The Z Files: Weekly Rankings Review.

As always, the Individual Hitters Rankings will be added with the weekly refresh late Sunday/early Monday.

Week of April 6 - 12

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6240610210279103103101949494
2ATL633331151051089810195959595
3BAL606331301019510310295989494
4BOS6153390997810210089929292
5CHC61533989711210210091959494
6CHW743341069578989999110109110
7CIN70734110106125105107120119119119
8CLE6423310510382979785929192
9COL70734103108134101102112116117117
10DET707349789119101101122115114114
11HOU61506102116103103103106959797
12KC725439690109101102107114113113
13LAA63333129117132999787979596
14LAD6063311612494999793959595
15MIA7344389911199999113113113113
16MIL624331041079810096108969495
17MIN73443110101839498106110111111
18NYM62460969210097103111959796
19NYY62433106981059898107959494
20ATH61506105978110010298939393
21PHI6153391948810310498949595
22PIT61533979190969987919191
23SD716439789119106104123118116116
24SF6153310081104989697939191
25SEA615331031031061019888949393
26STL62433981038810299104959494
27TB62460979486989891939393
28TEX60633114115102969180929090
29TOR615601161181021009991969696
30WAS624331121108110110297959595

Pitcher Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Peralta R@Peterson L@McLean R@Luzardo L@Walker R@Painter R
ATH @Schlittler R@Warren R@Weathers L@Holmes R@Senga R@Peralta R
ATL@Soriano R@Kikuchi L@Detmers L Cecconi RMessick LBibee R
BAL@Fedde R@Smith R@Burke R Roupp RWebb RHouser R
BOSWoodruff RMisiorowski RAshby L @May R@Leahy R@Pallante R
CHC@Pepiot R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R Mlodzinski RAshcraft RChandler R
CHWKremer RRogers LBradish R@Lugo R@Bubic L@Cameron L@Ragans L
CIN@Junk R@Alcantara R@Perez R@Meyer RKochanowicz RJohnson RSoriano R
CLECameron LRagans LWacha R @Elder R@Perez L@Sale L
COLBrown RBurrows RJavier R@Vasquez R@Buehler R@Marquez R@Pivetta R
DET@Ryan R@Bradley R@Ober R@Abel RPaddack RJunk RAlcantara R
HOU@Feltner R@Freeland L@Lorenzen R @Hancock R@Castillo R@Gilbert R
KC@Bibee R@Williams R@Cantillo LKay LMartin RFedde RSmith R
LAASale LLopez RHolmes R @Burns R@Williamson L@Abbott L
LAD@Scherzer R@Gausman R@Cease R Rocker RLeiter RdeGrom R
MIAWilliamson LAbbott LSinger RLowder R@Verlander R@Mize R@Skubal L
MIL@Bello R@Crochet L@Gray R Irvin RGriffin LLittell R
MINMize RSkubal LValdez LFlaherty R@Lauer L@Scherzer R@Gausman R
NYM Gallen RNelson RRodriguez LMorales RLopez LCivale R
NYY Civale RSeverino RSprings L@Matz L@Martinez R@Pepiot R
PHI@Houser R@Ray L@Mahle R Soroka RPfaadt RGallen R
PITMarquez RPivetta RKing R @Imanaga L@Cabrera R@Taillon R
SD@Chandler R@Skenes R@Keller RDollander RSugano RFeltner RFreeland L
SEA@deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Gore L Imai RMcCullers Jr. RBrown R
SFPainter RSanchez LNola R @Baz R@Bassitt R@Kremer R
STL@Littell R@Cavalli R@Mikolas R Early LSuarez LBello R
TBTaillon RBoyd LBrown R Fried LGil RSchlittler R
TEXGilbert RKirby RWoo R @Sheehan R@Glasnow R@Sasaki R
TORWrobleski LYamamoto ROhtani R Woods Richardson RRyan RBradley R
WSHPallante RLiberatore LMcGreevy R @Patrick R@Sproat R@Harrison L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
A game at Coors Field usually presents a favorable opportunity to add hitters to your FanDuel MLB DFS lineups, and Sunday isn't any different.
Today
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Get a couple Yankees on your Sunday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups at home against Chris Paddack and the Marlins.
Today