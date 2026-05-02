Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Go for a few hitters from the Royals as they'll be hosting all seven games this coming week.
May 2, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
May 2, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Is this the week offense finally picks up? Temperatures are slowing climbing with 96 games across seven days. A dozen clubs are scheduled for seven, with the Royals and Marlins home for the full set. 

The Tigers and Rays lead the way with four games against southpaw starters.

And the Phillies are set up for a productive week with six of their seven at home without facing an ace.

Be sure to visit Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of May 4 - 10

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615609290821009781908989
2ATL6150610511798999585908989
3BAL7163411190128101102107113111111
4BOS73443901001089395101106108107
5CHC7164310410013010398110114112112
6CHW6153313011298989998949393
7CIN7163411211113810099116115114114
8CLE734349690699998115109107108
9COL63333109119749998

Is this the week offense finally picks up? Temperatures are slowing climbing with 96 games across seven days. A dozen clubs are scheduled for seven, with the Royals and Marlins home for the full set. 

The Tigers and Rays lead the way with four games against southpaw starters.

And the Phillies are set up for a productive week with six of their seven at home without facing an ace.

Be sure to visit Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of May 4 - 10

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615609290821009781908989
2ATL6150610511798999585908989
3BAL7163411190128101102107113111111
4BOS73443901001089395101106108107
5CHC7164310410013010398110114112112
6CHW6153313011298989998949393
7CIN7163411211113810099116115114114
8CLE734349690699998115109107108
9COL6333310911974999889919191
10DET6423385877110110092898989
11HOU62433121119109979876929292
12KC7257086789495100106108109109
13LAA615331221139110210292949393
14LAD6153311412012710199104969696
15MIA725709591116101101121114114114
16MIL63333969887979984899090
17MIN6150611111087100100100929292
18NYM624069710482101107107919493
19NYY7254311110211110097108113110111
20ATH615061179898999594928889
21PHI72561106108113104104115116116116
22PIT6240678798410110490888989
23SD71643919188102101111110110110
24SF60660747711210310387919292
25SEA6153311311111410510495969595
26STL707349192101102101108110110110
27TB74334971029810199101110109110
28TEX624331131029110010287929292
29TOR6243310710610310110298949494
30WAS606331041031019899103929393

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Chandler RSkenes RKeller RMcLean RHolmes RPeterson L
ATH @Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Painter R@Bradish R@Baz R@Bassitt R
ATL@Gilbert R@Kirby R@Woo R @Sheehan R@Sasaki R@Wrobleski L
BAL@Schlittler R@Alcantara R@Perez R@Meyer RLopez LCivale RSeverino R
BOS@Skubal L@Valdez L@Flaherty RScholtens RMatz LMartinez RRasmussen R
CHCPetty RAbbott LSinger RLowder R@Rocker R@Leiter R@deGrom R
CHW@Soriano R@Kikuchi L@Urena R Hancock RCastillo RGilbert R
CIN@Cabrera R@Taillon R@Rea R@Imanaga LBurrows RArrighetti RTeng R
CLE@Wacha R@Cameron L@Ragans L@Lugo RPrielipp LRyan RBradley R
COLPeterson LPeralta RScott R @Luzardo L@Nola R@Sanchez L
DETTolle LBello RBennett L @Bubic L@Wacha R@Cameron L
HOUYamamoto ROhtani RGlasnow R @Burns R@Lodolo L@Abbott L
KCBibee RWilliams RCantillo LCecconi RMontero RGipson-Long RSkubal L
LAAMartin RFedde RSchultz L @Cease R@Yesavage R@Berrios R
LAD@Weiss R@Lambert R@McCullers Jr. R Sale LStrider RRitchie R
MIANola RBassitt RYoung RPovich LGriffin LLittell RCavalli R
MIL@Leahy R@Pallante R@Liberatore L Fried LSchlittler RRodon L
MIN @Cavalli R@Mikolas R@Irvin R@Messick L@Bibee R@Williams R
NYM@Sugano R@Lorenzen R@Quintana L @Nelson R@Kelly R@Rodriguez L
NYYBaz RdeGrom REovaldi RGore L@Harrison L@Patrick R@Sproat R
PHI@Junk RSeverino RSprings LGinn RDollander RFreeland LSugano R
PIT @Rodriguez L@Soroka R@Gallen R@Ray L@Roupp R@Mahle R
SD@Whisenhunt L@Webb R@Houser RMcGreevy RMay RLeahy RPallante R
SEARitchie RElder RHolmes R @Burke R@Kay L@Martin R
SFBuehler RWaldron RMarquez R Mlodzinski RAshcraft RChandler R
STLSproat RHenderson RMisiorowski R@King R@Vasquez R@Buehler R@Canning R
TBLauer LGausman RCorbin L@Early L@Suarez L@Gray R@Bello R
TEX @Rodriguez R@Warren R@Weathers LBoyd LCabrera RTaillon R
TOR@Martinez R@Rasmussen R@McClanahan L Detmers LKochanowicz RSoriano R
WSH Bradley ROber RWoods Richardson R@Paddack R@Junk R@Alcantara R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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