Is this the week offense finally picks up? Temperatures are slowing climbing with 96 games across seven days. A dozen clubs are scheduled for seven, with the Royals and Marlins home for the full set.

The Tigers and Rays lead the way with four games against southpaw starters.

And the Phillies are set up for a productive week with six of their seven at home without facing an ace.

Be sure to visit Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of May 4 - 10

Team Hitting Rankings