Only four teams are set to play seven games this week with the Astros at home and the Giants on the road for all seven. The Dodgers and Mariners host one series with the other away. And the remaining 26 clubs are scheduled for six contests.

Not only are the Astros and Mariners logging seven matchups, but they'll all be against right-handed starters. Meanwhile, the Angels are slated for four southpaws.

Please drop by Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of May 11 - 17

Team Hitting Rankings