Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Lefty Seattle bats will come in handy during the coming week against seven right-handed starters.
May 9, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
May 9, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Only four teams are set to play seven games this week with the Astros at home and the Giants on the road for all seven. The Dodgers and Mariners host one series with the other away. And the remaining 26 clubs are scheduled for six contests.

Not only are the Astros and Mariners logging seven matchups, but they'll all be against right-handed starters. Meanwhile, the Angels are slated for four southpaws.

Please drop by Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of May 11 - 17

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6240611110994103103108989898
2ATL633601021028610010099979797
3BAL6243312010091100101107999798
4BOS615331001051181029895989797
5CHC62406118110114101100108999898
6CHW615601331177098991081009898
7CIN624331191161009999110999999
8CLE62460109105111103100110102100101
9COL6153310310510499

Only four teams are set to play seven games this week with the Astros at home and the Giants on the road for all seven. The Dodgers and Mariners host one series with the other away. And the remaining 26 clubs are scheduled for six contests.

Not only are the Astros and Mariners logging seven matchups, but they'll all be against right-handed starters. Meanwhile, the Angels are slated for four southpaws.

Please drop by Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of May 11 - 17

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6240611110994103103108989898
2ATL633601021028610010099979797
3BAL6243312010091100101107999798
4BOS615331001051181029895989797
5CHC62406118110114101100108999898
6CHW615601331177098991081009898
7CIN624331191161009999110999999
8CLE62460109105111103100110102100101
9COL6153310310510499101100979898
10DET6153391927110210187949393
11HOU707701121121129792111118115115
12KC6150610810494103102104979797
13LAA6423311810612110010389999999
14LAD71643121120104104104126122122122
15MIA61506101911069796101959393
16MIL60633108979510110094979595
17MIN61560105889710310393999797
18NYM633609692869510187939594
19NYY624061128991979998959394
20ATH6156086837410210499969696
21PHI615069795991009583939191
22PIT6246096839410098102979596
23SD6150610710789999680939292
24SF71607103109120989998113114114
25SEA70734104109135101101121119120120
26STL6333384877798101104939594
27TB6153310710610410010390969797
28TEX6063311210710910210395989898
29TOR6153399104110969990949696
30WAS6243312112012410197112102100101

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Eovaldi R@Gore L@Rocker R @Freeland L@Sugano R@Lorenzen R
ATH vs. Pallante Rvs. Liberatore Lvs. McGreevy Rvs. Mahle Rvs. McDonald Rvs. Houser R
ATL vs. Rea Rvs. Imanaga Lvs. Brown Rvs. Early Lvs. Tolle Lvs. Bello R
BALvs. Weathers Lvs. Warren Rvs. Fried L @Littell R@Cavalli R@Mikolas R
BOS vs. Wheeler Rvs. Painter Rvs. Luzardo L@Strider R@Elder R@Ritchie R
CHC @Ritchie R@Holmes R@Sale L@Kay L@Martin R@Fedde R
CHW vs. Kolek Rvs. Lugo Rvs. Bubic Lvs. Cabrera Rvs. Taillon Rvs. Rea R
CIN vs. Mikolas Rvs. Irvin Rvs. Griffin L@Bibee R@Williams R@Cantillo L
CLEvs. Dana Rvs. Urena Rvs. Detmers L vs. Burns Rvs. Abbott Lvs. Singer R
COL @Skenes R@Keller R@Mlodzinski Rvs. Kelly Rvs. Rodriguez Lvs. Soroka R
DET @Peralta R@Scott R@McLean Rvs. Yesavage Rvs. Lauer Lvs. Gausman R
HOUvs. Kirby Rvs. Woo Rvs. Hancock Rvs. Miller Rvs. Leiter Rvs. deGrom Rvs. Eovaldi R
KC @Fedde R@Schultz L@Burke R@May R@Leahy R@Pallante R
LAA@Cantillo L@Cecconi R@Messick L vs. Snell Lvs. Wrobleski Lvs. Sasaki R
LADvs. McDonald Rvs. Houser Rvs. Ray Lvs. Roupp R@Kochanowicz R@Soriano R@Dana R
MIA @Ober R@Woods Richardson R@Prielipp L@Scholtens R@Martinez R@Rasmussen R
MIL vs. King Rvs. Canning Rvs. Vasquez R@Ryan R@Matthews R@Ober R
MIN vs. Perez Rvs. Meyer Rvs. Snelling Lvs. Henderson Rvs. Patrick Rvs. Sproat R
NYM vs. Flaherty Rvs. Valdez Lvs. Montero Rvs. Schlittler Rvs. Rodon Lvs. Weathers L
NYY@Rogers L@Young R@Bradish R @Holmes R@Peterson L@Peralta R
PHI @Bello R@Suarez L@Gray R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R@Skenes R
PIT vs. Lorenzen Rvs. Quintana Lvs. Dollander Rvs. Nola Rvs. Sanchez Lvs. Wheeler R
SD @Sproat R@Misiorowski R@Harrison L@Castillo R@Gilbert R@Kirby R
SEA@Imai R@McCullers Jr. R@Burrows R@Arrighetti Rvs. Buehler Rvs. Giolito Rvs. King R
SF@Sasaki R@Yamamoto R@Ohtani R@Sheehan R@Civale R@Severino R@Springs L
STL @Springs L@Ginn R@Lopez Lvs. Wacha Rvs. Cameron Lvs. Kolek R
TB@Gausman R@Corbin L@Cease R vs. Junk Rvs. Alcantara Rvs. Perez R
TEXvs. Soroka Rvs. Gallen Rvs. Nelson R @Lambert R@Bolton R@Imai R
TORvs. Rasmussen Rvs. McClanahan Lvs. Jax R @Madden R@Anderson R@Flaherty R
WSH @Singer R@Lowder R@Lodolo Lvs. Baz Rvs. Bassitt Rvs. Rogers L

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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