The mercury is rising, so the scoring should follow. It's a busy week with 96 games on the docket.

A dozen teams are on seven games, with the remaining 18 clubs scheduled for six.

The Diamondbacks, Angels, Marlins and Yankees are home for their seven while the Guardians, Mets and Athletics take all seven on the road.

The Mariners are slated to face four southpaws. The Blue Jays draw seven righties with the Dodgers and Athletics set for six.

Please stop back after the Individual hitter rankings are posted Sunday night.

Week of May 18-24

Hitting Team Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index