Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Toronto left-handed hitters could be in for a treat as they'll be facing seven righties.
May 16, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
May 16, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

The mercury is rising, so the scoring should follow. It's a busy week with 96 games on the docket.

A dozen teams are on seven games, with the remaining 18 clubs scheduled for six.

The Diamondbacks, Angels, Marlins and Yankees are home for their seven while the Guardians, Mets and Athletics take all seven on the road.

The Mariners are slated to face four southpaws. The Blue Jays draw seven righties with the Dodgers and Athletics set for six.

Please stop back after the Individual hitter rankings are posted Sunday night.

Week of May 18-24

Hitting Team Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ72570878591107108120115115115
2ATL725349896130102103132115116116
3BAL624331129090969891918990
4BOS62433929365969697888888
5CHC6156098999910310194949393
6CHW61506849184999790888787
7CIN6243

The mercury is rising, so the scoring should follow. It's a busy week with 96 games on the docket.

A dozen teams are on seven games, with the remaining 18 clubs scheduled for six.

The Diamondbacks, Angels, Marlins and Yankees are home for their seven while the Guardians, Mets and Athletics take all seven on the road.

The Mariners are slated to face four southpaws. The Blue Jays draw seven righties with the Dodgers and Athletics set for six.

Please stop back after the Individual hitter rankings are posted Sunday night.

Week of May 18-24

Hitting Team Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ72570878591107108120115115115
2ATL725349896130102103132115116116
3BAL624331129090969891918990
4BOS62433929365969697888888
5CHC6156098999910310194949393
6CHW61506849184999790888787
7CIN6243311911985100100100949494
8CLE7250793991049797106107107107
9COL7253495100116100102114111113112
10DET73443968912899100113112112112
11HOU6150610293829998109919090
12KC62460867886958983888586
13LAA725701281081139996109116112113
14LAD60606104998110210091918989
15MIA725709591119989897110110110
16MIL62433104102909810179909191
17MIN61533101981051039895939191
18NYM72507106104120101102118112113113
19NYY72570112101106100100110114113113
20ATH71607115102121101104121114114114
21PHI633601081111139910293949695
22PIT6240699105729910196899090
23SD624609996100979879909090
24SF6153378799510010395909191
25SEA6423390926910210293909190
26STL6153310610911210397100959393
27TB63333106981089710290919392
28TEX6330611911791106108107969797
29TOR707341151091219910093111111111
30WAS72543109109104103100105113112112

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZRay LRoupp RMahle RSugano RLorenzen RQuintana LGordon R
ATH@Urena R@Detmers L@Kochanowicz R@Soriano R@Buehler R@Giolito R@King R
ATL@Meyer R@Garrett L@Junk R@Alcantara RMikolas RIrvin RGriffin L
BAL@McClanahan L@Jax R@Scholtens R Flaherty RValdez LMontero R
BOS@Lugo R@Bubic L@Wacha R Prielipp LOber RWoods Richardson R
CHCSproat RMisiorowski RHarrison L Arrighetti RTeng RLambert R
CHW@Woo R@Castillo R@Hancock R @Webb R@Houser R@Ray L
CIN@Painter R@Luzardo L@Nola R Leahy RPallante RLiberatore L
CLE@Valdez L@Montero R@Madden R@Mize R@Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Painter R
COLGore LRocker RLeiter R@Rodriguez L@Soroka R@Gallen R@Nelson R
DETCecconi RMessick LBibee RCantillo L@Bassitt R@Young R@Rogers L
HOU@Woods Richardson R@Matthews R@Ryan R @Taillon R@Rea R@Imanaga L
KCGray RSuarez LEarly L Gilbert RKirby RWoo R
LAAGinn RLopez LCivale RSeverino RdeGrom REovaldi RGore L
LAD@King R@Canning R@Vasquez R @Henderson R@Woodruff R@Sproat R
MIAPerez LRitchie RSale LStrider RPeralta RScott RMcLean R
MIL@Imanaga L@Brown R@Cabrera R Wrobleski LSasaki RYamamoto R
MINImai RMcCullers Jr. RBurrows R @Tolle L@Bello R@Gray R
NYM@Irvin R@Griffin L@Littell R@Cavalli R@Perez R@Meyer R@Garrett L
NYYCorbin LCease RYesavage RMiles RMartinez RRasmussen RMcClanahan L
PHILodolo LBurns RAbbott L Williams RCecconi RMessick L
PIT @Liberatore L@McGreevy R@May R@Gausman R@Corbin L@Cease R
SDYamamoto ROhtani RSheehan R Springs LGinn RLopez L
SEASchultz LKay LBurke R @Cameron L@Ragans L@Lugo R
SF@Gallen R@Nelson R@Kelly R Martin RFedde RSchultz L
STL Keller RMlodzinski RAshcraft R@Paddack R@Singer R@Lodolo L
TBRogers LBradish RBaz R @Rodon L@Weathers L@Warren R
TEX@Quintana L@Gordon R@Freeland L @Rodriguez R@Urena R@Detmers L
TOR@Warren R@Rodriguez R@Schlittler R@Cole RChandler RSkenes RKeller R
WSHScott RMcLean RThornton LPeterson L@Elder R@Holmes R@Ritchie R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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