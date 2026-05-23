Eight teams are on seven games this week with the Orioles, White Sox, Pirates and Rangers enjoying home cooking throughout. The Cubs and Twins also have seven, but they'll be ordering room service from their hotel rooms.

Not only is Pittsburgh at home all week, but they're slated to face seven right-handers. Atlanta lefties are in a favorable spot with four against a southpaw.

FYI, the stolen base index was tweaked to better reflect changes to the catchers and not be based on team totals. This was instigated by the unfortunate rash of backstop injuries. The rating considers the active catchers on every team and their likely playing time split.

As always, individual hitters will be added on Sunday night.

Week of May 25 - 31

Team Hitter Rankings