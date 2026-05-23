Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Bats are heating up on the south side of Chicago.
May 23, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
May 23, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Eight teams are on seven games this week with the Orioles, White Sox, Pirates and Rangers enjoying home cooking throughout. The Cubs and Twins also have seven, but they'll be ordering room service from their hotel rooms.

Not only is Pittsburgh at home all week, but they're slated to face seven right-handers. Atlanta lefties are in a favorable spot with four against a southpaw.

FYI, the stolen base index was tweaked to better reflect changes to the catchers and not be based on team totals. This was instigated by the unfortunate rash of backstop injuries. The rating considers the active catchers on every team and their likely playing time split.

As always, individual hitters will be added on Sunday night.

Week of May 25 - 31

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6060686929310010380899191
2ATL64206113117779710199929493
3BAL7347012785141100103109120117118
4BOS62433103106939610085919392
5CHC71607908610410198110111109109
6CHW7257013311712496100122120120120
7CIN63

Eight teams are on seven games this week with the Orioles, White Sox, Pirates and Rangers enjoying home cooking throughout. The Cubs and Twins also have seven, but they'll be ordering room service from their hotel rooms.

Not only is Pittsburgh at home all week, but they're slated to face seven right-handers. Atlanta lefties are in a favorable spot with four against a southpaw.

FYI, the stolen base index was tweaked to better reflect changes to the catchers and not be based on team totals. This was instigated by the unfortunate rash of backstop injuries. The rating considers the active catchers on every team and their likely playing time split.

As always, individual hitters will be added on Sunday night.

Week of May 25 - 31

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6060686929310010380899191
2ATL64206113117779710199929493
3BAL7347012785141100103109120117118
4BOS62433103106939610085919392
5CHC71607908610410198110111109109
6CHW7257013311712496100122120120120
7CIN6333311310968989687929192
8CLE61560109105879998104969595
9COL62433113128103999785949595
10DET62433101100112103100101979596
11HOU716341121061061049899115112112
12KC62433999010810010184939393
13LAA6150689921129810295919393
14LAD62460116129981071001041009999
15MIA60606106105739810084909191
16MIL6063311110976102102104959595
17MIN71607117102129103103119118116116
18NYM63360969211010210293969696
19NYY63306888293101103108939393
20ATH615608683939810095939393
21PHI61506106111849710381909393
22PIT70770968313998102123117117117
23SD63333105103911009299959193
24SF633339210294106104108979797
25SEA615339094749998108929292
26STL624339698881019590939192
27TB615331129010610010292959494
28TEX7167011210111010297115118114115
29TOR716341229913810198109118114115
30WAS61533111110799310388909493

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Roupp R@Mahle R@Webb R @Kirby R@Woo R@Miller R
ATHMiller RHancock RGilbert R Cole RWeathers LWarren R
ATL @Suarez L@Early L@Tolle L@Paddack R@Singer R@Lodolo L
BALMcClanahan LJax RMatz LCorbin LCease RYesavage RMiles R
BOS Sale LStrider RElder R@Cecconi R@Messick L@Bibee R
CHC@Mlodzinski R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R@Skenes R@Pallante R@Leahy R@Liberatore L
CHWMatthews RRyan RPrielipp LBradley RValdez LMelton RMontero R
CIN@McLean R@Peterson L@Tong R Holmes RPerez LSale L
CLELittell RCavalli RMikolas R Bello RGray RSuarez L
COL@Lauer L@Sheehan R@Ohtani R Houser RRay LRoupp R
DET Kochanowicz RSoriano RRodriguez R@Schultz L@Kay L@Burke R
HOU@Rocker R@Leiter R@deGrom R@Eovaldi RGasser LSproat RMisiorowski R
KCWarren RSchlittler RRodon L @Gore L@Rocker R@Leiter R
LAA @Montero R@Mize R@Flaherty R@Martinez R@Rasmussen R@McClanahan L
LADFreeland LAgnos RSugano R Wheeler RPainter RLuzardo L
MIA@Yesavage R@Miles R@Gausman R @Peralta R@Scott R@McLean R
MILMcGreevy RDobbins RMay R @Teng R@Lambert R@Imai R
MIN@Kay L@Burke R@Martin R@Fedde R@Jones R@Keller R@Mlodzinski R
NYMLodolo LBurns RAbbott L Meyer RFulton LJunk R
NYY@Wacha R@Falter L@Cameron L @Ginn R@Lopez L@Civale R
PHI@Canning R@Vasquez R@Buehler R @Wrobleski L@Sasaki R@Yamamoto R
PITBrown RCabrera RTaillon RRea ROber RMatthews RRyan R
SDLuzardo LNola RSanchez L @Irvin R@Griffin L@Littell R
SEA@Civale R@Severino R@Springs L Gallen RNelson RKelly R
SFKelly RRodriguez LSoroka R @Lorenzen R@Quintana L@Freeland L
STL@Misiorowski R@Harrison L@Henderson R Imanaga LBrown RCabrera R
TB@Bradish R@Baz R@Bassitt R Urena RDetmers LKochanowicz R
TEXImai RAlexander RBurrows RArrighetti RRagans LLugo RWacha R
TORJunk RAlcantara RPerez R@Suarez R@Young R@Rogers L@Bradish R
WSH@Bibee R@Cantillo L@Williams R Giolito RKing RCanning R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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