Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Get some Giants on your lineups as they'll be facing six right-handed starters.
May 30, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
May 30, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Don't look now, but it's June. Sheesh.

Another relatively quiet week with 93 games (Monday and Thursday each at nine contests).

Six clubs will be playing seven with the Diamondbacks and Twins home in all while the Royals and Giants will be away for the septet.

The Diamondbacks, Cubs and Yankees lead the way with three versus southpaw starters. The Brewers, Twins, Mets, Giants and Rays are slated to step in the box against six right-handers.

Be sure to visit Sunday night when the individual hitters will be posted.

Week of June 1-7

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7347087859510193112115111113
2ATL61560102102106103102101989898
3BAL62406107113103999890949494
4BOS62433106105979410195939695
5CHC633609899999998104979697
6CHW62406107991131029597969394
7CIN6243310610987100101104969797
8CLE615061131021221039977969394
9COL615

Don't look now, but it's June. Sheesh.

Another relatively quiet week with 93 games (Monday and Thursday each at nine contests).

Six clubs will be playing seven with the Diamondbacks and Twins home in all while the Royals and Giants will be away for the septet.

The Diamondbacks, Cubs and Yankees lead the way with three versus southpaw starters. The Brewers, Twins, Mets, Giants and Rays are slated to step in the box against six right-handers.

Be sure to visit Sunday night when the individual hitters will be posted.

Week of June 1-7

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7347087859510193112115111113
2ATL61560102102106103102101989898
3BAL62406107113103999890949494
4BOS62433106105979410195939695
5CHC633609899999998104979697
6CHW62406107991131029597969394
7CIN6243310610987100101104969797
8CLE615061131021221039977969394
9COL61533119117811039794979495
10DET61533929310010210094959494
11HOU6246011211284102100104989898
12KC7250711610412910396120119114115
13LAA615331221189410210191979696
14LAD725349710110798104124115118117
15MIA62433104103117100102105979898
16MIL71643110115121103105123120121121
17MIN7167010588109100106124119119119
18NYM60606959987949782899090
19NYY6336011210184979994959595
20ATH61506105106929998105949494
21PHI6156010811110610110610499101101
22PIT61506107107101989499949292
23SD62433105105751009784939292
24SF71607105103116102101104114114114
25SEA624338798809910489929594
26STL6246082911041029887959494
27TB60633969211999102105969797
28TEX624339796859910096949494
29TOR61533109110869710194949696
30WAS6153398989897105108959898

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZSheehan RLauer LOhtani RWrobleski LGriffin LLittell RCavalli R
ATH @Taillon R@Rea R@Imanaga L@Lambert R@Imai R@McCullers Jr. R
ATL Gausman RCorbin LYesavage RKeller RAshcraft RChandler R
BAL @Early L@Tolle L@Bello R@Bloss R@Miles R@Gausman R
BOS Baz RBassitt RRogers L@Weathers L@Warren R@Schlittler R
CHC Jump LSprings LSeverino RRay LRoupp RMcDonald R
CHW@Ryan R@Prielipp L@Bradley R @Luzardo L@Painter R@Nola R
CINAvila RCameron LKolek R @Leahy R@Liberatore L@McGreevy R
CLE @Schlittler R@Cole R@Rodon L@Rocker R@Leiter R@deGrom R
COL@Soriano R@Rodriguez R@Urena R Misiorowski RHarrison LPatrick R
DET@Jax R@Matz L@Martinez R Woo RMiller RHancock R
HOU Chandler RSkenes RJones RGinn RLopez LJump L
KC@Burns R@Abbott L@Paddack R@Ober R@Matthews R@Ryan R@Prielipp L
LAAFreeland LSugano RLorenzen R @Sasaki R@Yamamoto R@Sheehan R
LAD@Rodriguez L@Soroka R@Gallen R@Nelson RDetmers LKochanowicz RSoriano R
MIA@Cavalli R@Mikolas R@Alvarez L Rasmussen RMcClanahan LJax R
MILRoupp RMcDonald RWebb RHouser R@Feltner R@Gordon R@Freeland L
MINSandlin RMartin RFedde RLugo RWacha RAvila RCameron L
NYM@Hancock R@Gilbert R@Kirby R @King R@Canning R@Vasquez R
NYY Cantillo LWilliams RCecconi RGray RSuarez LEarly L
PHI Vasquez RBuehler RGiolito RKay LBurke RSandlin R
PIT @Burrows R@Arrighetti R@Teng R@Perez L@Strider R@Elder R
SD @Nola R@Sanchez L@Wheeler RScott RMcLean RManaea L
SEAManaea LTong RPeralta R @Valdez L@Montero R@Gipson-Long R
SF@Harrison L@Patrick R@Crow R@Sproat R@Brown R@Cabrera R@Taillon R
STLdeGrom REovaldi RGore L Singer RLodolo LBurns R
TBGipson-Long RFlaherty RMelton R @Phillips R@Junk R@Alcantara R
TEX@McGreevy R@May R@Pallante R Messick LBibee RCantillo L
TOR @Elder R@Sale L@Holmes RYoung RBradish RBaz R
WSHAlcantara RGusto RMeyer R @Kelly R@Rodriguez L@Soroka R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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