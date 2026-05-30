Don't look now, but it's June. Sheesh.

Another relatively quiet week with 93 games (Monday and Thursday each at nine contests).

Six clubs will be playing seven with the Diamondbacks and Twins home in all while the Royals and Giants will be away for the septet.

The Diamondbacks, Cubs and Yankees lead the way with three versus southpaw starters. The Brewers, Twins, Mets, Giants and Rays are slated to step in the box against six right-handers.

Be sure to visit Sunday night when the individual hitters will be posted.

Week of June 1-7

Team Hitting Rankings