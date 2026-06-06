Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

A few lefty hitters from the Orioles could be key this week against seven right-handed starters.
June 6, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
June 6, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

Only the Orioles and Mariners will be playing seven games this week, with the former nesting at home while the latter navigate their action on the road. The other 28 clubs are scheduled for a half-dozen contests.

The Rockies split their six home and away, though they may as well be home all week with a road series at Sutter Health Park against the Athletics.

Not only is Baltimore at home for all seven, but the team will be facing seven right-handers where loading up on lefty bats will be beneficial.

The Giants' right-handed contingent leads the way with four matchups versus a southpaw starter.

Please check out the Individual Hitter Rankings after they're added Sunday evening.

Week of June 8-14

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624061091061191031021021009999
2ATL6240611510593102102104999898
3BAL707701278510499100115122117117
4BOS60633971011361019886989797
5CHC606069210210610110710496100100
6CHW6246013311784101100841009899
7CIN61533113

Only the Orioles and Mariners will be playing seven games this week, with the former nesting at home while the latter navigate their action on the road. The other 28 clubs are scheduled for a half-dozen contests.

The Rockies split their six home and away, though they may as well be home all week with a road series at Sutter Health Park against the Athletics.

Not only is Baltimore at home for all seven, but the team will be facing seven right-handers where loading up on lefty bats will be beneficial.

The Giants' right-handed contingent leads the way with four matchups versus a southpaw starter.

Please check out the Individual Hitter Rankings after they're added Sunday evening.

Week of June 8-14

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ624061091061191031021021009999
2ATL6240611510593102102104999898
3BAL707701278510499100115122117117
4BOS60633971011361019886989797
5CHC606069210210610110710496100100
6CHW6246013311784101100841009899
7CIN61533113110919610299979999
8CLE6336010910591979991979898
9COL63333981059610110510999101100
10DET6153393961099796102969696
11HOU6240610793104101103105989898
12KC6156086781059910195979797
13LAA615601281081311019510210499100
14LAD606061151001031031021041009898
15MIA6063396876999104100959696
16MIL624339894911019996979696
17MIN6243393899397103106969897
18NYM60660969210110097100989797
19NYY6240610910795989793959595
20ATH6336086839210210411099100100
21PHI633061131129910010187969797
22PIT6336096831179910089989798
23SD62433109931071019999999798
24SF64260747774101103115979897
25SEA7160712198111100100132121118118
26STL61506101908610297104979495
27TB62433112101102102981001009798
28TEX63306929368979691929192
29TOR62460116118991009784999898
30WAS6153394961231009596989696

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Meyer R@Gusto R@Phillips R@Lodolo L@Lowder R@Abbott L
ATHHarrison LGasser LSproat R Agnos RFreeland LSugano R
ATL @Martin R@Fedde R@Kay L@McLean R@Manaea L@Senga R
BALGilbert RKirby RWoo RMiller RCanning RVasquez RBuehler R
BOS@Boyle R@Martinez R@Rasmussen R Leiter RdeGrom REovaldi R
CHC @Sugano R@Lorenzen R@Feltner R@Roupp R@McDonald R@Webb R
CHW Holmes RSale LPerez LSasaki RYamamoto RSheehan R
CIN@Buehler R@Giolito R@King R Rodriguez LSoroka RGallen R
CLECole RRodon LWeathers L Montero RSkubal LFlaherty R
COL Imanaga LCabrera RBrown R@Morris R@Jump L@Springs L
DET Bradley RMatthews RRyan R@Bibee R@Cantillo L@Williams R
HOU@Rodriguez R@Urena R@Detmers L @Avila R@Cameron L@Kolek R
KC Eovaldi RGore LRocker RImai RBurrows RBrown R
LAAArrighetti RTeng RLambert R McClanahan LJax RBoyle R
LAD @Skenes R@Jones R@Keller R@Burke R@Sandlin R@Martin R
MIA Gallen RNelson RKelly R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R@Skenes R
MIL@Springs L@Ginn R@Perkins R Painter RNola RSanchez L
MIN @Verlander R@Melton R@Valdez LLeahy RLiberatore LMcGreevy R
NYM Dobbins RMay RPallante RStrider RElder RHolmes R
NYY@Williams R@Cecconi R@Messick L @Yesavage R@Gausman R@Corbin L
PHI@Corbin L@Cease R@Scherzer R @Misiorowski R@Drohan L@Harrison L
PIT Lauer LOhtani RWrobleski LAlcantara RGarrett LMeyer R
SDAbbott LBurns RSinger R @Baz R@Bassitt R@Rogers L
SEA@Bassitt R@Rogers L@Young R@Bradish R@Littell R@Cavalli R@Mikolas R
SFMikolas RAlvarez LGriffin L Boyd LTaillon RImanaga L
STL @Senga R@Peralta R@Scott R@Prielipp L@Paredes R@Bradley R
TBTolle LBennett LGray R @Kochanowicz R@Soriano R@Rodriguez R
TEX @Kolek R@Lugo R@Wacha R@Suarez L@Early L@Tolle L
TORSanchez LWheeler RLuzardo L Warren RSchlittler RCole R
WSH@Webb R@Houser R@Ray L Hancock RGilbert RKirby R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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