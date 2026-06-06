Only the Orioles and Mariners will be playing seven games this week, with the former nesting at home while the latter navigate their action on the road. The other 28 clubs are scheduled for a half-dozen contests.

The Rockies split their six home and away, though they may as well be home all week with a road series at Sutter Health Park against the Athletics.

Not only is Baltimore at home for all seven, but the team will be facing seven right-handers where loading up on lefty bats will be beneficial.

The Giants' right-handed contingent leads the way with four matchups versus a southpaw starter.

Please check out the Individual Hitter Rankings after they're added Sunday evening.

Week of June 8-14

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings