For the second straight week, only two teams are on seven games with the other 28 taking the field six times. The Athletics are back in Sutter Health Park for all seven while the Angels are on the road for their full slate.

Due to the World Cup, there are some non-standard off days. So those playing in leagues with daily moves will want to make a note and make sure they fill in holes. Those three days will be:

Wednesday: Rays, Nationals, Twins and Rangers

Friday: Mets and Phillies

Saturday: Royals and Cardinals

As always, the individual hitting rankings will be posted on Sunday night.

Week of June 15-21

Weekly Team Rankings