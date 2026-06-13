Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Load up on A's bats next week as they'll be at home for seven games.
June 13, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
June 13, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

For the second straight week, only two teams are on seven games with the other 28 taking the field six times. The Athletics are back in Sutter Health Park for all seven while the Angels are on the road for their full slate.

Due to the World Cup, there are some non-standard off days. So those playing in leagues with daily moves will want to make a note and make sure they fill in holes. Those three days will be:

  • Wednesday: Rays, Nationals, Twins and Rangers
  • Friday: Mets and Phillies
  • Saturday: Royals and Cardinals

As always, the individual hitting rankings will be posted on Sunday night.

Week of June 15-21

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ63360878612010199118101100101
ATL633601021021039899100999999
BAL60606105117921039875959494
BOS606339510610310210285969797
CHC615609899125100105103100102102
CHW633069896999710393949796
CIN61533122114849810292979898
CLE6150611110987101100

For the second straight week, only two teams are on seven games with the other 28 taking the field six times. The Athletics are back in Sutter Health Park for all seven while the Angels are on the road for their full slate.

Due to the World Cup, there are some non-standard off days. So those playing in leagues with daily moves will want to make a note and make sure they fill in holes. Those three days will be:

  • Wednesday: Rays, Nationals, Twins and Rangers
  • Friday: Mets and Phillies
  • Saturday: Royals and Cardinals

As always, the individual hitting rankings will be posted on Sunday night.

Week of June 15-21

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ63360878612010199118101100101
ATL633601021021039899100999999
BAL60606105117921039875959494
BOS606339510610310210285969797
CHC615609899125100105103100102102
CHW633069896999710393949796
CIN61533122114849810292979898
CLE615061111098710110093969696
COL615331041138710010310197100100
DET6153399102108103105106100101101
HOU624601121121039310410798103101
KC6333310096869897114989798
LAA7340785829099101122114114114
LAD62460116129121100101109103104104
MIA615331021011051019992989797
MIL62433106104769910098969797
MIN6150698911031049798989495
NYM624061191191021029889989697
NYY6336011210111510199108102100101
ATH716708683129102101129122121121
PHI61560108111100101981001009999
PIT61506981059810199116989898
SD615069798110999686959393
SF615069996107999895969595
SEA633609410575999889969696
STL615338485699510296929595
TB633331071128510196102989798
TEX6066011210111098981091019999
TOR6330698103971019993969596
WAS61533105104110102102101999999

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZUrena RDetmers LAldegheri L Prielipp LBradley RParedes R
ATHJones RKeller RAshcraft RSoriano RRodriguez RUrena RDetmers L
ATL Houser RRay LRoupp RDrohan LHarrison LWoodruff R
BAL @Gilbert R@Kirby R@Woo R@Sasaki R@Yamamoto R@Sheehan R
BOS Cease RScherzer RYesavage R@Miller R@Castillo R@Hancock R
CHCLorenzen RFeltner RGordon R Gausman RCorbin LCease R
CHW @Cole R@Rodon L@Weathers L@Flaherty R@Skubal L@Mize R
CINPeterson LScott RMcLean R @Schlittler R@Warren R@Cole R
CLE @Gasser L@Sproat R@Misiorowski R@Imai R@Burrows R@Arrighetti R
COL@Imanaga L@Cabrera R@Assad R Chandler RSkenes RJones R
DET@Brown R@Teng R@Lambert R Burke RFedde RSmith L
HOUMelton RValdez LVerlander R Cantillo LWilliams RCecconi R
KC@Alvarez L@Griffin L@Littell RLiberatore LMcGreevy R May R
LAA@Nelson R@Kelly R@Rodriguez L@Jump L@Springs L@Ginn R@Perkins R
LADMartinez RRasmussen RMcClanahan L Rogers LBassitt RYoung R
MIA@Wheeler R@Luzardo L@Painter R Mahle RWebb RHouser R
MIL Cecconi RMessick LBibee R@Perez L@Elder R@Holmes R
MIN@Gore L@Rocker R @Leiter R@Soroka R@Gallen R@Nelson R
NYM@Burns R@Singer R@Lodolo L@Nola R @Sanchez L@Wheeler R
NYY Smith LMartin RKay LLowder RAbbott LBurns R
PHIGusto RPhillips RAlcantara RManaea L Peralta RScott R
PIT@Ginn R@Perkins R@Civale R @Freeland L@Sugano R@Lorenzen R
SD@May R@Pallante R@Leahy R @deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Gore L
SEA Young RBradish RBaz RSuarez LEarly LTolle L
SF @Holmes R@Sale L@Ritchie R@Meyer R@Gusto R@Phillips R
STLGiolito RKing RCanning R@Cameron L@Kolek R @Lugo R
TB@Lauer L@Ohtani R@Wrobleski L Cavalli RMikolas RAlvarez L
TEXParedes RMatthews R Ryan RVasquez RBuehler RGiolito R
TOR @Tolle L@Bennett L@Gray R@Brown R@Rea R@Imanaga L
WSHSpence RWacha RAvila R @Jax R@Seymour L@Martinez R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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