After a pair of weeks with only two teams on seven games, the upcoming period lists 14 with the Tigers, Mets, Cardinals, Rays and Jays home for all seven while the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Astros, Royals, Yankees, Phillies and Rangers play their septet on the road.

The Yankees are slated to face five left-handed starters with the Red Sox and Royals scheduled to square off against four southpaws.

This could be the week the Boston bats come out of hibernation with an early week series in Coors Field before heading to Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

Remember to check back Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 22-28

Team Hitting Rankings