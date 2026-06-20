Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Expect some Boston bats to break out in a couple of hitter-friendly parks.
June 20, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
June 20, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

After a pair of weeks with only two teams on seven games, the upcoming period lists 14 with the Tigers, Mets, Cardinals, Rays and Jays home for all seven while the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Astros, Royals, Yankees, Phillies and Rangers play their septet on the road.

The Yankees are slated to face five left-handed starters with the Red Sox and Royals scheduled to square off against four southpaws.

This could be the week the Boston bats come out of hibernation with an early week series in Coors Field before heading to Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

Remember to check back Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 22-28

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7250790951229897108107107107
2ATL6060685851009910293888989
3BAL633331279684104103114969395
4BOS7434310311611710499114114113114
5CHC725071029873989989103103103
6CHW61560133117699710293929393
7CIN61533113105691059686928889
8CLE61

After a pair of weeks with only two teams on seven games, the upcoming period lists 14 with the Tigers, Mets, Cardinals, Rays and Jays home for all seven while the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Astros, Royals, Yankees, Phillies and Rangers play their septet on the road.

The Yankees are slated to face five left-handed starters with the Red Sox and Royals scheduled to square off against four southpaws.

This could be the week the Boston bats come out of hibernation with an early week series in Coors Field before heading to Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

Remember to check back Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 22-28

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7250790951229897108107107107
2ATL6060685851009910293888989
3BAL633331279684104103114969395
4BOS7434310311611710499114114113114
5CHC725071029873989989103103103
6CHW61560133117699710293929393
7CIN61533113105691059686928889
8CLE615331211111079910094939292
9COL62433108107949910198919292
10DET72570839112710299103111110110
11HOU7160796103110101104104108110110
12KC74307113104137102101105112111112
13LAA6066012810877969998929292
14LAD61506101901039497101888888
15MIA6063389919810210289909090
16MIL63333120116969710296929393
17MIN62460105888910210098939192
18NYM716709692113102103103111111111
19NYY75207909811299102100106109107
20ATH6330610192121103102104939293
21PHI71607106105829998114108107107
22PIT61560968395989694918989
23SD615609996761019874898888
24SF633607477871009794898889
25SEA6150610394899710095888989
26STL716708291104100102114110112112
27TB72570979479101103117111111111
28TEX7160710710614710410397112111111
29TOR7167011611811610096113114113113
30WAS734431191021089797107111109110

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Pallante R@Leahy R@Liberatore L@McGreevy R@Martinez R@Rasmussen R@McClanahan L
ATH @Houser R@Mahle R@Ray L@Urena R@Detmers L@Aldegheri L
ATL@King R@Marquez R@Vasquez R @Roupp R@Webb R@Houser R
BAL@Aldegheri L@Johnson R@Soriano R Alvarez LGriffin LLittell R
BOS@Feltner R@Sullivan L@Freeland LWarren RCole RRodon LWeathers L
CHC@Senga R@McLean R@Manaea L@Peralta R@Misiorowski R@Harrison L@Woodruff R
CHWWilliams RMessick LBibee R Kolek RWacha RAvila R
CINWoodruff RSproat RDrohan L @Skenes R@Jones R@Keller R
CLE@Kay L@Burke R@Fedde R Hancock RGilbert RKirby R
COLBennett LGray RSuarez L @Bradley R@Abel R@Matthews R
DETRodon LWeathers LSchlittler RImai RArrighetti RBrown RJavier R
HOU@Bieber R@Yesavage R@Gausman R@Melton R@Montero R@Valdez L@Mize R
KC@Rasmussen R@McClanahan L@Jax R@Seymour L@Martin R@Kay L@Schultz L
LAABradish RBaz RGibson R Ginn RPerkins RCivale R
LAD@Matthews R@Ryan R@Prielipp L @Buehler R@Giolito R@King R
MIAEovaldi RLeiter RdeGrom R @May R@Pallante R@Leahy R
MIL@Singer R@Lodolo L@Lowder R Imanaga LCabrera RBoyd L
MINLauer LWrobleski LOhtani R Sugano RLorenzen RFeltner R
NYMCabrera RAssad RBrown RRea RWheeler RLuzardo LRangel R
NYY@Valdez L@Mize R@Skubal L@Early L@Tolle L@Bennett L@Gray R
PHI@Griffin L@Littell R@Mikolas R@Cavalli R@Myers R@Senga R@McLean R
PIT Kirby RWoo RMiller RAbbott LBurns RSinger R
SDHolmes RRitchie RPerez L Sasaki RYamamoto RSheehan R
SEA @Keller R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R@Cantillo L@Cecconi R@Williams R
SF Civale RJump LSprings LSale LElder RHolmes R
STLKelly RRodriguez LSoroka RGallen RMeyer RGusto RPhillips R
TBWacha RAvila RCameron LLugo RPfaadt RKelly RRodriguez L
TEX@Phillips R@Alcantara R@Perez R@Corbin L@Cease R@Bieber R@Yesavage R
TORBrown RLambert RBurrows RGore LRocker REovaldi RLeiter R
WSHLuzardo LRangel RNola RSanchez L@Rogers L@Young R@Bradish R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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