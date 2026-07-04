Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

You'll want to include some St. Louis bats in the coming week as the team will be hosting eight games.
July 4, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 4, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings

It's a busy week heading into the All-Star break, which includes a Tuesday doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals to give both clubs eight games where Milwaukee's on the road for the octet while St. Louis will be home throughout.

10 teams are on seven contests with the remaining 18 on six. The White Sox are one of the latter, though five are slated to be against left-handed pitching. On the other side of the platoon, the Brewers face eight righties.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the final set of individual hitter rankings before the break.

Week of July 6 - 12

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ7070710410611610010089107107107
ATL716169189109101100109108108108
BAL63360127857310210399959193
BOS62406115105881019986908989
CHC633061281061129810296939293
CHW651601331179610210399979697
CIN642601301268910210294969596
CLE6150610089119989990898989

It's a busy week heading into the All-Star break, which includes a Tuesday doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals to give both clubs eight games where Milwaukee's on the road for the octet while St. Louis will be home throughout.

10 teams are on seven contests with the remaining 18 on six. The White Sox are one of the latter, though five are slated to be against left-handed pitching. On the other side of the platoon, the Brewers face eight righties.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the final set of individual hitter rankings before the break.

Week of July 6 - 12

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ7070710410611610010089107107107
ATL716169189109101100109108108108
BAL63360127857310210399959193
BOS62406115105881019986908989
CHC633061281061129810296939293
CHW651601331179610210399979697
CIN642601301268910210294969596
CLE6150610089119989990898989
COL7340792998110096105106105105
DET6246084919210010392909291
HOU624061131081141009996929191
KC725161088787989599106103104
LAA6150610995105999889908888
LAD624601161298998102112949796
MIA62460959183979882898989
MIL808088788102101101123125126126
MIN624601058810297100101929292
NYM72561979410298100100108109109
NYY72507102100132101100116111111111
ATH6330610710411610010991919493
PHI73407103104120100104107109111110
PIT615609683599910184888888
SD707709996989798109109109109
SF716707477125104100119112111111
SEA6240696921131009989908989
STL8448082916010198114126125126
TB70770979410610397110112109109
TEX615601121011121019695949192
TOR6150685859510210099898989
WAS6156011311510310110096949494

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Buehler R@Marquez R@King R@Canning R@Ohtani R@Yamamoto R@Sheehan R
ATH @Skubal L@Melton R@Valdez L@Burke R@Fedde R@Schultz L
ATLPeralta R@Skenes R@Jones R@Keller R@Liberatore L@McGreevy R@May R
BAL Boyd LRea RPeterson LAvila RCameron LLugo R
BOS @Schultz L@Martin R@Kay L@McLean R@Peralta R@Senga R
CHC @Baz R@Kremer R@Rogers L@Greene R@Lodolo L@Abbott L
CHW Tolle LBennett LSandoval LCivale RJump LSprings L
CIN Wheeler RMayza LLuzardo LImanaga LTaillon RBoyd L
CLE @Bradley R@Prielipp L@Ober R@Alcantara R@Perez R@Meyer R
COL@Lauer L@Wrobleski L@Sasaki R@Ray L@Mahle R@Roupp R@McDonald R
DET Springs LGinn RPerkins RNola RSanchez LWheeler R
HOU@Cavalli R@Alvarez L@Griffin L @Quantrill R@Rocker R@deGrom R
KCSanchez L@Senga R@Scott R@Manaea L@Young R@Bradish R@Baz R
LAA @deGrom R@Gore L@Eovaldi R@Matthews R@Ryan R@Bradley R
LADFreeland LLorenzen RFeltner R Rodriguez LPfaadt RGallen R
MIA Woo RMiller RCastillo RMessick LBibee RCantillo L
MIL@McGreevy R@Dobbins R/Dustin May R@Pallante R@Leahy R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R@Skenes R
MIN Cantillo LCecconi RWilliams RRodriguez RAldegheri LSoriano R
NYM@Lopez RLugo RKolek RWacha RGray RSuarez LTolle L
NYY@McClanahan L@Seymour L@Martinez R@Rasmussen R@Littell R@Mikolas R@Cavalli R
PHI@Cameron L@Abbott L@Burns R@Singer R@Flaherty R@Mize R@Skubal L
PIT Elder RWaldrep RSale LWoodruff RSpro@RMisiorowski R
SDPfaadt RGallen RCabrera RKelly RBieber RYesavage RGausman R
SEA @Meyer R@Junk R@Phillips R@Jax R@McClanahan L@Seymour L
SFGausman RMiles RCease RSugano RGordon RFreeland LLorenzen R
STLDrohan LGasser L/Jacob Misiorowski RHarrison LHenderson RPerez LLopez RElder R
TBSchlittler RWarren RCole RBeck RGilbert RHancock RKirby R
TEX Soriano RUrena RDetmers LBrown RLambert RBurrows R
TOR@Roupp R@McDonald R@Webb R @Sears L@Buehler R@Marquez R
WSHBurrows RImai RArrighetti R Weathers LSchlittler RWarren R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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