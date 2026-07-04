It's a busy week heading into the All-Star break, which includes a Tuesday doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals to give both clubs eight games where Milwaukee's on the road for the octet while St. Louis will be home throughout.

10 teams are on seven contests with the remaining 18 on six. The White Sox are one of the latter, though five are slated to be against left-handed pitching. On the other side of the platoon, the Brewers face eight righties.

Be sure to check back on Sunday night for the final set of individual hitter rankings before the break.

Week of July 6 - 12

Team Hitter Rankings