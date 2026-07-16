The targets of the short week are the Red Sox and Rays as they come out of the gate with a Friday doubleheader. Everyone else will be on three games.

Tampa Bay leads the way in the extended week with 11 matchups while 10 are on 10 and only Boston hosting all 10. The Red Sox emerge from the break with a nine-game winning streak, all on the road. In one of the quirkier aspects of a very unusual "first half", they were a league-worst 17-27 at home.

Week of July 16-19

Team Hitter Rankings