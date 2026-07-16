Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

The Rays should produce plenty of offense with 11 games over the next 10 days.
July 16, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 16, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings
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The targets of the short week are the Red Sox and Rays as they come out of the gate with a Friday doubleheader. Everyone else will be on three games.

Tampa Bay leads the way in the extended week with 11 matchups while 10 are on 10 and only Boston hosting all 10. The Red Sox emerge from the break with a nine-game winning streak, all on the road. In one of the quirkier aspects of a very unusual "first half", they were a league-worst 17-27 at home.

Week of July 16-19

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ31230929012110098108949393
2ATL312301021021011069594959092
3BAL303031121121389999100949494
4BOS4224097108174101101125135136136
5CHC30330989911410291105949090
6CHW303031161189410310394939494
7CIN31203111127112104101122979797
8CLE3033010910577979691908989
9COL3033

The targets of the short week are the Red Sox and Rays as they come out of the gate with a Friday doubleheader. Everyone else will be on three games.

Tampa Bay leads the way in the extended week with 11 matchups while 10 are on 10 and only Boston hosting all 10. The Red Sox emerge from the break with a nine-game winning streak, all on the road. In one of the quirkier aspects of a very unusual "first half", they were a league-worst 17-27 at home.

Week of July 16-19

Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ31230929012110098108949393
2ATL312301021021011069594959092
3BAL303031121121389999100949494
4BOS4224097108174101101125135136136
5CHC30330989911410291105949090
6CHW303031161189410310394939494
7CIN31203111127112104101122979797
8CLE3033010910577979691908989
9COL30330111127114106103114989999
10DET3120311810310510110194939292
11HOU31230112112879110198899392
12KC3033086781189798106919191
13LAA31230128108105949988929292
14LAD30303114102889910995919494
15MIA3120311010601019790878586
16MIL303301101061431019593959393
17MIN3210398997295102101889189
18NYM312031081119910110293929393
19NYY312301099980959989899090
20ATH3123086839897102120929493
21PHI31230108111711019599929091
22PIT312031091051029110198899291
23SD3120394895410398108918889
24SF3030394105979610082879090
25SEA31230941056910610294929292
26STL321038381102102110111929593
27TB4310497108134105102114130130130
28TEX31203102102999710056868787
29TOR3123011611812910399106989697
30WAS321038683101105101120949293

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ    Pallante RLiberatore LMcGreevy R
ATH    Griffin LCavalli RLittell R
ATL    deGrom RGore LEovaldi R
BAL    @Arrighetti R@Brown R@Lambert R
BOS    Jax R/McClanahan LSeymour LRasmussen R
CHC    Bradley ROber RRyan R
CHW    @Miles R@Bieber R@Yesavage R
CIN    @Freeland L@Feltner R@Lorenzen R
CLE    Jones RAshcraft RSkenes R
COL    Singer RLowder RGreene R
DET    @Detmers L@Soriano R@Rodriguez R
HOU    Bradish RRogers LBaz R
KC    King RCanning RMarquez R
LAA    Melton RSkubal LMize R
LAD    @Cole R@Warren R@Schlittler R
MIA    @Henderson R@Sproat R@Drohan L
MIL    Alcantara RPerez RMeyer R
MIN    @Rea R@Boyd L@Imanaga L
NYM   @Nola R @Luzardo L@Rangel R
NYY    Sasaki RLauer LYamamoto R
PHI   Scott R Manaea LMcLean R
PIT    @Williams R@Cantillo L@Bibee R
SD    @Lugo R@Kolek R@Cameron L
SEA    Roupp RWebb RRay L
SF    @Gilbert R@Kirby R@Woo R
STL    @Kelly R@Bratt L@Rodriguez L
TB    @Gray R/@Bennett L@Sandoval L@Tolle L
TEX    @Sale L@Murphy R@Holmes R
TOR    Kay LMartin RBurke R
WSH    @Springs L@Ginn R@Jump L

Week of July 16-26

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ105564949412599100119108108108
2ATL1028731109711810099111109107107
3BAL92736112101109989990939292
4BOS10281009710812410099102109110110
5CHC918639794102979596919090
6CHW9093612111212010310095969595
7CIN9180996108101101100101929393
8CLE10197310610210810196108108105106
9COL927631101206610296107949394
10DET103746999792101101113106106106
11HOU91863119113112989999949494
12KC1028648483969899105102103103
13LAA92763110979810110092939292
14LAD927091061028010010191919191
15MIA9183610610382100101101929293
16MIL9189011010610310196102969494
17MIN1064371049810196103112106107106
18NYM9363610510359979984898989
19NYY93663109102869810294929393
20ATH9273691849998104107919393
21PHI93690108111731019990939292
22PIT9453610696889610698929493
23SD1037010999711710098100105103104
24SF909368587821009793908989
25SEA9366310010410110410192949393
26STL1055469693124103105114109110109
27TB114738104108121102103111119120120
28TEX9366310910110210010181939292
29TOR10557311011513010198102109109109
30WAS9453610310892104103117969696

Pitching Matchups

THUFRISATSUNMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
 Pallante RLiberatore LMcGreevy RLopez LPerkins RSprings L@Liberatore L@Cavalli R@Littell R@Alvarez L
 Griffin LCavalli RLittell R@Pfaadt R@Soroka R@Kelly R @Ryan R@Matthews R@Prielipp L
 deGrom RGore LEovaldi RVasquez RBuehler RKing RCanning R@Rogers L@Baz R@Kremer R
 @Arrighetti R@Brown R@Lambert R@Rivera L@Suarez L@Gray R Holmes RElder RLopez R
 Jax R/McClanahan LSeymour LRasmussen RKremer RYoung RBradish R Yesavage RCease RGausman R
 Bradley ROber RRyan RFlaherty RValdez LMelton R @Ashcraft R@Skenes R@Keller R
 @Miles R@Bieber R@Yesavage R@Rocker R@Quantrill R@deGrom R Arrighetti RBrown RLambert R
 @Freeland L@Feltner R@Lorenzen R@Miller R@Hancock R@Castillo R @McGreevy R@May R@Leahy R
 Jones RAshcraft RSkenes RMatthews RParedes RBradley ROber R@Seymour L@Rasmussen R@Martinez R
 Singer RLowder RGreene RAlvarez LMikolas RGriffin L @Sproat R@McCullers Jr. R@Misiorowski R
 @Detmers L@Soriano R@Rodriguez R@Taillon R@Peterson L@Rea RKolek RCameron LWacha RAvila R
 Bradish RRogers LBaz RJunk RPhillips RAlcantara R @Martin R@Burke R@Fedde R
 King RCanning RMarquez RMahle RMcDonald RRoupp R@Skubal L@Mize R@Flaherty R@Valdez L
 Melton RSkubal LMize RMay RLeahy RPallante R @Webb R@Ray L@Mahle R
 @Cole R@Warren R@Schlittler R@Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Nola R @Manaea L@McLean R@Peralta R
 @Henderson R@Sproat R@Drohan L@Imai R@Javier R@Blanco R Marquez RVasquez RBuehler R
 Alcantara RPerez RMeyer RPeralta RThornton LScott R Feltner RLorenzen RSugano R
 @Rea R@Boyd L@Imanaga L@Messick L@Cecconi R@Williams R@Cantillo LGinn RJump LLopez L
@Nola R @Luzardo L@Rangel R@Misiorowski R@Gasser L@Henderson R Sasaki RLauer LYamamoto R
 Sasaki RLauer LYamamoto RKeller RChandler RJones R @Luzardo L@Rangel R@Sanchez L
Scott R Manaea LMcLean ROhtani RWrobleski LSheehan R Warren RSchlittler RWeathers L
 @Williams R@Cantillo L@Bibee R@Weathers L@Rodriguez R@Cole R Boyd LImanaga LTaillon R
 @Lugo R@Kolek R@Cameron L@Elder R@Lopez R@Perez L@Sale L@Perez R@Meyer R@Junk R
 Roupp RWebb RRay LAbbott LBurns RSinger R @Gore L@Eovaldi R@Rocker R
 @Gilbert R@Kirby R@Woo R@Wacha R@Avila R@Lugo R Soriano RRodriguez RUrena R
 @Kelly R@Bratt L@Rodriguez L@Urena R@Johnson R@Detmers LBratt LLowder RGreene RAbbott L
 @Gray R/@Bennett L@Sandoval L@Tolle L@Cease R@Gausman R@Scherzer R@Bieber RBibee RMessick LCecconi R
 @Sale L@Murphy R@Holmes RFedde RSchultz LKay L Gilbert RKirby RWoo R
 Kay LMartin RBurke RMartinez REnglert RJax RMcClanahan L@Bennett L@Early L@Tolle L
 @Springs L@Ginn R@Jump L@Sugano R@Gordon R@Freeland L Rodriguez LPfaadt RSoroka R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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