The targets of the short week are the Red Sox and Rays as they come out of the gate with a Friday doubleheader. Everyone else will be on three games.
Tampa Bay leads the way in the extended week with 11 matchups while 10 are on 10 and only Boston hosting all 10. The Red Sox emerge from the break with a nine-game winning streak, all on the road. In one of the quirkier aspects of a very unusual "first half", they were a league-worst 17-27 at home.
Week of July 16-19
Team Hitter Rankings
TM
GMS
vLHP
vRHP
HOME
AWAY
HR LHB
HR RHB
SB
P LHB
P RHB
RUNS
AVE LHB
AVE RHB
TOTAL
1
ARZ
3
1
2
3
0
92
90
121
100
98
108
94
93
93
2
ATL
3
1
2
3
0
102
102
101
106
95
94
95
90
92
3
BAL
3
0
3
0
3
112
112
138
99
99
100
94
94
94
4
BOS
4
2
2
4
0
97
108
174
101
101
125
135
136
136
5
CHC
3
0
3
3
0
98
99
114
102
91
105
94
90
90
6
CHW
3
0
3
0
3
116
118
94
103
103
94
93
94
94
7
CIN
3
1
2
0
3
111
127
112
104
101
122
97
97
97
8
CLE
3
0
3
3
0
109
105
77
97
96
91
90
89
89
9
COL
3
0
3
3
The targets of the short week are the Red Sox and Rays as they come out of the gate with a Friday doubleheader. Everyone else will be on three games.
Tampa Bay leads the way in the extended week with 11 matchups while 10 are on 10 and only Boston hosting all 10. The Red Sox emerge from the break with a nine-game winning streak, all on the road. In one of the quirkier aspects of a very unusual "first half", they were a league-worst 17-27 at home.
Week of July 16-19
Team Hitter Rankings
TM
GMS
vLHP
vRHP
HOME
AWAY
HR LHB
HR RHB
SB
P LHB
P RHB
RUNS
AVE LHB
AVE RHB
TOTAL
1
ARZ
3
1
2
3
0
92
90
121
100
98
108
94
93
93
2
ATL
3
1
2
3
0
102
102
101
106
95
94
95
90
92
3
BAL
3
0
3
0
3
112
112
138
99
99
100
94
94
94
4
BOS
4
2
2
4
0
97
108
174
101
101
125
135
136
136
5
CHC
3
0
3
3
0
98
99
114
102
91
105
94
90
90
6
CHW
3
0
3
0
3
116
118
94
103
103
94
93
94
94
7
CIN
3
1
2
0
3
111
127
112
104
101
122
97
97
97
8
CLE
3
0
3
3
0
109
105
77
97
96
91
90
89
89
9
COL
3
0
3
3
0
111
127
114
106
103
114
98
99
99
10
DET
3
1
2
0
3
118
103
105
101
101
94
93
92
92
11
HOU
3
1
2
3
0
112
112
87
91
101
98
89
93
92
12
KC
3
0
3
3
0
86
78
118
97
98
106
91
91
91
13
LAA
3
1
2
3
0
128
108
105
94
99
88
92
92
92
14
LAD
3
0
3
0
3
114
102
88
99
109
95
91
94
94
15
MIA
3
1
2
0
3
110
106
0
101
97
90
87
85
86
16
MIL
3
0
3
3
0
110
106
143
101
95
93
95
93
93
17
MIN
3
2
1
0
3
98
99
72
95
102
101
88
91
89
18
NYM
3
1
2
0
3
108
111
99
101
102
93
92
93
93
19
NYY
3
1
2
3
0
109
99
80
95
99
89
89
90
90
20
ATH
3
1
2
3
0
86
83
98
97
102
120
92
94
93
21
PHI
3
1
2
3
0
108
111
71
101
95
99
92
90
91
22
PIT
3
1
2
0
3
109
105
102
91
101
98
89
92
91
23
SD
3
1
2
0
3
94
89
54
103
98
108
91
88
89
24
SF
3
0
3
0
3
94
105
97
96
100
82
87
90
90
25
SEA
3
1
2
3
0
94
105
69
106
102
94
92
92
92
26
STL
3
2
1
0
3
83
81
102
102
110
111
92
95
93
27
TB
4
3
1
0
4
97
108
134
105
102
114
130
130
130
28
TEX
3
1
2
0
3
102
102
99
97
100
56
86
87
87
29
TOR
3
1
2
3
0
116
118
129
103
99
106
98
96
97
30
WAS
3
2
1
0
3
86
83
101
105
101
120
94
92
93
Pitching Matchups
Team
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
ARZ
Pallante R
Liberatore L
McGreevy R
ATH
Griffin L
Cavalli R
Littell R
ATL
deGrom R
Gore L
Eovaldi R
BAL
@Arrighetti R
@Brown R
@Lambert R
BOS
Jax R/McClanahan L
Seymour L
Rasmussen R
CHC
Bradley R
Ober R
Ryan R
CHW
@Miles R
@Bieber R
@Yesavage R
CIN
@Freeland L
@Feltner R
@Lorenzen R
CLE
Jones R
Ashcraft R
Skenes R
COL
Singer R
Lowder R
Greene R
DET
@Detmers L
@Soriano R
@Rodriguez R
HOU
Bradish R
Rogers L
Baz R
KC
King R
Canning R
Marquez R
LAA
Melton R
Skubal L
Mize R
LAD
@Cole R
@Warren R
@Schlittler R
MIA
@Henderson R
@Sproat R
@Drohan L
MIL
Alcantara R
Perez R
Meyer R
MIN
@Rea R
@Boyd L
@Imanaga L
NYM
@Nola R
@Luzardo L
@Rangel R
NYY
Sasaki R
Lauer L
Yamamoto R
PHI
Scott R
Manaea L
McLean R
PIT
@Williams R
@Cantillo L
@Bibee R
SD
@Lugo R
@Kolek R
@Cameron L
SEA
Roupp R
Webb R
Ray L
SF
@Gilbert R
@Kirby R
@Woo R
STL
@Kelly R
@Bratt L
@Rodriguez L
TB
@Gray R/@Bennett L
@Sandoval L
@Tolle L
TEX
@Sale L
@Murphy R
@Holmes R
TOR
Kay L
Martin R
Burke R
WSH
@Springs L
@Ginn R
@Jump L
Week of July 16-26
Team Hitting Rankings
TM
GMS
vLHP
vRHP
HOME
AWAY
HR LHB
HR RHB
SB
P LHB
P RHB
RUNS
AVE LHB
AVE RHB
TOTAL
1
ARZ
10
5
5
6
4
94
94
125
99
100
119
108
108
108
2
ATL
10
2
8
7
3
110
97
118
100
99
111
109
107
107
3
BAL
9
2
7
3
6
112
101
109
98
99
90
93
92
92
4
BOS
10
2
8
10
0
97
108
124
100
99
102
109
110
110
5
CHC
9
1
8
6
3
97
94
102
97
95
96
91
90
90
6
CHW
9
0
9
3
6
121
112
120
103
100
95
96
95
95
7
CIN
9
1
8
0
9
96
108
101
101
100
101
92
93
93
8
CLE
10
1
9
7
3
106
102
108
101
96
108
108
105
106
9
COL
9
2
7
6
3
110
120
66
102
96
107
94
93
94
10
DET
10
3
7
4
6
99
97
92
101
101
113
106
106
106
11
HOU
9
1
8
6
3
119
113
112
98
99
99
94
94
94
12
KC
10
2
8
6
4
84
83
96
98
99
105
102
103
103
13
LAA
9
2
7
6
3
110
97
98
101
100
92
93
92
92
14
LAD
9
2
7
0
9
106
102
80
100
101
91
91
91
91
15
MIA
9
1
8
3
6
106
103
82
100
101
101
92
92
93
16
MIL
9
1
8
9
0
110
106
103
101
96
102
96
94
94
17
MIN
10
6
4
3
7
104
98
101
96
103
112
106
107
106
18
NYM
9
3
6
3
6
105
103
59
97
99
84
89
89
89
19
NYY
9
3
6
6
3
109
102
86
98
102
94
92
93
93
20
ATH
9
2
7
3
6
91
84
99
98
104
107
91
93
93
21
PHI
9
3
6
9
0
108
111
73
101
99
90
93
92
92
22
PIT
9
4
5
3
6
106
96
88
96
106
98
92
94
93
23
SD
10
3
7
0
10
99
97
117
100
98
100
105
103
104
24
SF
9
0
9
3
6
85
87
82
100
97
93
90
89
89
25
SEA
9
3
6
6
3
100
104
101
104
101
92
94
93
93
26
STL
10
5
5
4
6
96
93
124
103
105
114
109
110
109
27
TB
11
4
7
3
8
104
108
121
102
103
111
119
120
120
28
TEX
9
3
6
6
3
109
101
102
100
101
81
93
92
92
29
TOR
10
5
5
7
3
110
115
130
101
98
102
109
109
109
30
WAS
9
4
5
3
6
103
108
92
104
103
117
96
96
96
Pitching Matchups
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
Pallante R
Liberatore L
McGreevy R
Lopez L
Perkins R
Springs L
@Liberatore L
@Cavalli R
@Littell R
@Alvarez L
Griffin L
Cavalli R
Littell R
@Pfaadt R
@Soroka R
@Kelly R
@Ryan R
@Matthews R
@Prielipp L
deGrom R
Gore L
Eovaldi R
Vasquez R
Buehler R
King R
Canning R
@Rogers L
@Baz R
@Kremer R
@Arrighetti R
@Brown R
@Lambert R
@Rivera L
@Suarez L
@Gray R
Holmes R
Elder R
Lopez R
Jax R/McClanahan L
Seymour L
Rasmussen R
Kremer R
Young R
Bradish R
Yesavage R
Cease R
Gausman R
Bradley R
Ober R
Ryan R
Flaherty R
Valdez L
Melton R
@Ashcraft R
@Skenes R
@Keller R
@Miles R
@Bieber R
@Yesavage R
@Rocker R
@Quantrill R
@deGrom R
Arrighetti R
Brown R
Lambert R
@Freeland L
@Feltner R
@Lorenzen R
@Miller R
@Hancock R
@Castillo R
@McGreevy R
@May R
@Leahy R
Jones R
Ashcraft R
Skenes R
Matthews R
Paredes R
Bradley R
Ober R
@Seymour L
@Rasmussen R
@Martinez R
Singer R
Lowder R
Greene R
Alvarez L
Mikolas R
Griffin L
@Sproat R
@McCullers Jr. R
@Misiorowski R
@Detmers L
@Soriano R
@Rodriguez R
@Taillon R
@Peterson L
@Rea R
Kolek R
Cameron L
Wacha R
Avila R
Bradish R
Rogers L
Baz R
Junk R
Phillips R
Alcantara R
@Martin R
@Burke R
@Fedde R
King R
Canning R
Marquez R
Mahle R
McDonald R
Roupp R
@Skubal L
@Mize R
@Flaherty R
@Valdez L
Melton R
Skubal L
Mize R
May R
Leahy R
Pallante R
@Webb R
@Ray L
@Mahle R
@Cole R
@Warren R
@Schlittler R
@Sanchez L
@Wheeler R
@Nola R
@Manaea L
@McLean R
@Peralta R
@Henderson R
@Sproat R
@Drohan L
@Imai R
@Javier R
@Blanco R
Marquez R
Vasquez R
Buehler R
Alcantara R
Perez R
Meyer R
Peralta R
Thornton L
Scott R
Feltner R
Lorenzen R
Sugano R
@Rea R
@Boyd L
@Imanaga L
@Messick L
@Cecconi R
@Williams R
@Cantillo L
Ginn R
Jump L
Lopez L
@Nola R
@Luzardo L
@Rangel R
@Misiorowski R
@Gasser L
@Henderson R
Sasaki R
Lauer L
Yamamoto R
Sasaki R
Lauer L
Yamamoto R
Keller R
Chandler R
Jones R
@Luzardo L
@Rangel R
@Sanchez L
Scott R
Manaea L
McLean R
Ohtani R
Wrobleski L
Sheehan R
Warren R
Schlittler R
Weathers L
@Williams R
@Cantillo L
@Bibee R
@Weathers L
@Rodriguez R
@Cole R
Boyd L
Imanaga L
Taillon R
@Lugo R
@Kolek R
@Cameron L
@Elder R
@Lopez R
@Perez L
@Sale L
@Perez R
@Meyer R
@Junk R
Roupp R
Webb R
Ray L
Abbott L
Burns R
Singer R
@Gore L
@Eovaldi R
@Rocker R
@Gilbert R
@Kirby R
@Woo R
@Wacha R
@Avila R
@Lugo R
Soriano R
Rodriguez R
Urena R
@Kelly R
@Bratt L
@Rodriguez L
@Urena R
@Johnson R
@Detmers L
Bratt L
Lowder R
Greene R
Abbott L
@Gray R/@Bennett L
@Sandoval L
@Tolle L
@Cease R
@Gausman R
@Scherzer R
@Bieber R
Bibee R
Messick L
Cecconi R
@Sale L
@Murphy R
@Holmes R
Fedde R
Schultz L
Kay L
Gilbert R
Kirby R
Woo R
Kay L
Martin R
Burke R
Martinez R
Englert R
Jax R
McClanahan L
@Bennett L
@Early L
@Tolle L
@Springs L
@Ginn R
@Jump L
@Sugano R
@Gordon R
@Freeland L
Rodriguez L
Pfaadt R
Soroka R
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Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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