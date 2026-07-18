The first full week after the break features 95 games with everyone in action on Monday, but only 10 teams taking the field Thursday.

10 clubs will be playing seven contests, yet none are home for all while the Padres will be on the road for their seven.

Schedules are subject to change, but for now the Nationals and Diamondbacks are set to face four left-handers. Meanwhile, nine teams line up to go up against six righties.

As is customary, the individual hitting rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of July 20-26

Team Hitting Rankings