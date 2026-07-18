Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Look for some Cleveland hitters to do well in the coming week.
July 18, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 18, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings
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The first full week after the break features 95 games with everyone in action on Monday, but only 10 teams taking the field Thursday.

10 clubs will be playing seven contests, yet none are home for all while the Padres will be on the road for their seven.

Schedules are subject to change, but for now the Nationals and Diamondbacks are set to face four left-handers. Meanwhile, nine teams line up to go up against six righties.

As is customary, the individual hitting rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of July 20-26

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ743349596108102100124114114114
2ATL716431139511895102113113114114
3BAL6333311296103989481928991
4BOS6066097108951029793949393
5CHC61533979194959789909090
6CHW606331231091311029997989595
7CIN61506889811810110294929393
8CLE7164310410013410094111115111112
9COL63

The first full week after the break features 95 games with everyone in action on Monday, but only 10 teams taking the field Thursday.

10 clubs will be playing seven contests, yet none are home for all while the Padres will be on the road for their seven.

Schedules are subject to change, but for now the Nationals and Diamondbacks are set to face four left-handers. Meanwhile, nine teams line up to go up against six righties.

As is customary, the individual hitting rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of July 20-26

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ743349596108102100124114114114
2ATL716431139511895102113113114114
3BAL6333311296103989481928991
4BOS6066097108951029793949393
5CHC61533979194959789909090
6CHW606331231091311029997989595
7CIN61506889811810110294929393
8CLE7164310410013410094111115111112
9COL633331101164710097100929192
10DET72543919585100100121111112112
11HOU606331231141231019798979494
12KC725348385869899105107108108
13LAA62433101928210010297929292
14LAD62406102102761019789918990
15MIA6063310410112199103104959696
16MIL624601101068910297104969495
17MIN734341079710897106120113116115
18NYM606331039936999675888686
19NYY6243310910311610010498959696
20ATH63306948410499106107929493
21PHI63360108111769910090939494
22PIT6243310592769810699929493
23SD72507101100142989895110110110
24SF606338078691029799908888
25SEA624331031031111049886959293
26STL7254310298122103103111115115115
27TB71634108108125100101111114115115
28TEX62460112101959910194959494
29TOR7344310811412610310299115115115
30WAS64233112121841041071189710098

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZSprings LPerkins RJump L@May R@Littell R@Griffin L@Alvarez L
ATH@Bratt L@Drake L@Kelly R @Matthews R@Ryan R@Prielipp L
ATLVasquez RBuehler RKing RCanning R@Rogers L@Bradish R@Baz R
BAL@Tolle L@Suarez L@Bennett L Holmes RElder RLopez R
BOSBaz RYoung RKremer R Yesavage RCease RGausman R
CHCFlaherty RValdez LMelton R @Ashcraft R@Skenes R@Keller R
CHW@deGrom R@Rocker R@Quantrill R Lambert RArrighetti RBrown R
CIN@Kirby R@Hancock R@Castillo R @Pallante R@Leahy R@Liberatore L
CLERyan RParedes ROber RBradley R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Martinez R
COLAlvarez LMikolas RCavalli R @Drohan L@Gasser L@Sproat R
DET@Taillon R@Peterson L@Rea RKolek RCameron LWacha RAvila R
HOUJunk RPhillips RAlcantara R @Martin R@Burke R@Fedde R
KCMahle RMcDonald RRoupp R@Skubal L@Mize R@Flaherty R@Valdez L
LAALeahy RLiberatore LMcGreevy R @Webb R@Ray L@Mahle R
LAD@Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Nola R @Manaea L@McLean R@Peralta R
MIA@Imai R@Javier R@Blanco R Marquez RVasquez RBuehler R
MILPeralta RThornton LScott R Sugano RFeltner RFreeland L
MIN@Bibee R@Cecconi R@Messick L@Williams RGinn RLopez LSprings L
NYM@Sproat R@Misiorowski R@Henderson R Sasaki RSheehan RYamamoto R
NYYKeller RChandler RUrquidy R @Luzardo L@Rangel R@Sanchez L
PHILauer LWrobleski LOhtani R Weathers LSchlittler RWarren R
PIT@Warren R@Rodriguez R@Cole R Boyd LImanaga LTaillon R
SD@Elder R@Lopez R@Perez L@Sale L@Meyer R@Perez R@Junk R
SEAAbbott LBurns RSinger R @Gore L@Eovaldi R@deGrom R
SF@Wacha R@Avila R@Lugo R Rodriguez RJohnson RSoriano R
STL@Soriano R@Urena R@Detmers LPfaadt RLowder RGreene RAbbott L
TB@Cease R@Gausman R@Miles R@Bieber RCantillo LBibee RCecconi R
TEXFedde RSchultz LKay L Miller RWoo RGilbert R
TORRasmussen RMartinez RJax RSeymour L@Sandoval L@Gray R@Tolle L
WSH@Freeland L@Lorenzen R@Hughes R Rodriguez LBratt LDrake L

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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