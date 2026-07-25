Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

The Reds should have a productive week at the plate.
July 25, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 25, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings
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The current CBA calls for a limit of 17 consecutive days with a game before a mandated off day. With the count reset at the break, it's a busy week with 97 contests.

15 teams will play seven matchups with only the Rockies on five and everyone else at six.

The Reds, Mets and Athletics are home for seven while the Red Sox and Yankees are traveling for their septet.

Right-handed batters on Atlanta and the Athletics are set to face four left-handers. The lefty-swinging Reds, Brewers and Phillies will go up against six righties.

The individual hitter rankings will be added Sunday night.

Week of July 27 - August 2

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615061039580989689888686
2ATL743431009898102101116112111112
3BAL6243310488819510382878988
4BOS734079910310110198102108107107
5CHC72534899510396101110106109108
6CHW725431181071269810393110112111
7CIN716701301261119795114114113113
8CLE6

The current CBA calls for a limit of 17 consecutive days with a game before a mandated off day. With the count reset at the break, it's a busy week with 97 contests.

15 teams will play seven matchups with only the Rockies on five and everyone else at six.

The Reds, Mets and Athletics are home for seven while the Red Sox and Yankees are traveling for their septet.

Right-handed batters on Atlanta and the Athletics are set to face four left-handers. The lefty-swinging Reds, Brewers and Phillies will go up against six righties.

The individual hitter rankings will be added Sunday night.

Week of July 27 - August 2

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615061039580989689888686
2ATL743431009898102101116112111112
3BAL6243310488819510382878988
4BOS734079910310110198102108107107
5CHC72534899510396101110106109108
6CHW725431181071269810393110112111
7CIN716701301261119795114114113113
8CLE63333119116109999897939393
9COL50532105113639810082727373
10DET633338589889910198899090
11HOU6243312011011110310693959595
12KC61506108107107102103108939393
13LAA61560128108451079688948889
14LAD63360116129949810094939594
15MIA7253496928810110295107107107
16MIL6060610192691039987898686
17MIN61533999680989791898888
18NYM725709692137101100103113112112
19NYY7340711810913099103112112112112
20ATH7437086831169599106108109108
21PHI606061118888989694898686
22PIT72534115108115100101113112112112
23SD624609996571059896928990
24SF7253487868396101109105107106
25SEA73434106115125103101103112112112
26STL7344397103112101107107110114112
27TB633609794112103100101949394
28TEX7251610610313310398100111109110
29TOR6243311511611510099100949393
30WAS725341071071249999106111111111

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Chandler R@Keller R@Jones R @Bibee R@Messick L@Cecconi R
ATHTolle LBennett LSandoval LGray RMize RValdez LMontero R
ATL@Thornton L@Scott R@Manaea LGriffin LMikolas RAlvarez LCavalli R
BAL@Montero R@Melton R@Skubal L Keller RSanchez LWheeler R
BOS@Perkins R@Jump L@Lopez L@Barnett R@Yamamoto R@Sheehan R@Wrobleski L
CHC@Liberatore L@Dobbins R@McGreevy R@May RWarren RCole RFried L
CHWCole RFried LSchlittler RWeathers L@Martinez R@Rasmussen R@Jax R
CINCecconi RWilliams RCantillo LSkenes RAshcraft RChandler RKeller R
CLE@Burns R@Singer R@Lodolo L Bratt LDrake LKelly R
COL @King R@Canning R Wacha RAvila RLugo R
DETBradish RKremer RRogers L @Springs L@Perkins R@Jump L
HOU@Urena R@Detmers L@Rodriguez R Montgomery LdeGrom RRocker R
KC @Ober R@Bradley R@Matthews R@Sugano R@Feltner R@Freeland L
LAAImai RLambert RPecko R Gasser LMisiorowski RSproat R
LAD Castillo RHancock RMiller RSuarez LTolle LBennett L
MIAWheeler RNola RLuzardo L@McLean R@Peralta R@Thornton L@Holmes R
MIL@Mahle R@Roupp R@Webb R @Johnson R@Soriano R@Urena R
MIN Lugo RDobnak RCameron L@Woo R@Gilbert R@Kirby R
NYMPerez LSale LHolmes RPerez RJunk RPhillips RAlcantara R
NYY@Schultz L@Kay L@Martin R@Burke R@Taillon R@Peterson L@Rea R
PHI@Phillips R@Alcantara R@Gusto R @Young R@Baz R@Bradish R
PITKelly RPfaadt RRodriguez L@Greene R@Abbott L@Burns R@Singer R
SD Lorenzen RHughes RRay LWhisenhunt LMahle RRoupp R
SEA@Rocker R@Wrobleski L@Lauer L@Sasaki RPrielipp LRyan ROber R
SFSproat RHenderson RDrohan L@Marquez R@Sears L@Buehler R@King R
STLPeterson LRea RBoyd LImanaga L@Cease R@Gausman R@Scherzer R
TB Quantrill RGore LEovaldi RFedde RSchultz LKay L
TEXKirby R@Jax R@Seymour L@McClanahan L@Brown R@Blanco R@Imai R
TOR@Alvarez L@Cavalli R@Littell R Pallante RLeahy RLiberatore L
WSHScherzer RBieber RYesavage R@Elder R@Lopez R@Perez L@Sale L

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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