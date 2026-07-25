The current CBA calls for a limit of 17 consecutive days with a game before a mandated off day. With the count reset at the break, it's a busy week with 97 contests.

15 teams will play seven matchups with only the Rockies on five and everyone else at six.

The Reds, Mets and Athletics are home for seven while the Red Sox and Yankees are traveling for their septet.

Right-handed batters on Atlanta and the Athletics are set to face four left-handers. The lefty-swinging Reds, Brewers and Phillies will go up against six righties.

The individual hitter rankings will be added Sunday night.

Week of July 27 - August 2

Weekly Team Rankings