Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Target some Texas hitters as they'll be facing two vulnerable pitching teams.
August 8, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
August 8, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings
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It's a slow week with only 93 games in which the season will officially be three-quarters of the way done.

The opener of the Twins-Phillies series on Thursday will be the Field of Dreams Game. The venue is adjacent to the famous cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa and is expected to favor hitters.

Six teams will play seven games, half at home all week and the others on the road. The Angels, Dodgers and Blue Jays are the homebodies while the Red Sox, Brewers and Rangers will be the road warriors.

Please check back Sunday night for the individual hitting rankings.

Week of August 10 - 16

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61533949312010310191969595
2ATL62460102102731029698969495
3BAL61506101911081009797949292
4BOS70707108103117103102110116115115
5CHC615331061079810098107979696
6CHW6243310710411910010297979797
7CIN60633131122129105102101102100100
8CLE6153395

It's a slow week with only 93 games in which the season will officially be three-quarters of the way done.

The opener of the Twins-Phillies series on Thursday will be the Field of Dreams Game. The venue is adjacent to the famous cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa and is expected to favor hitters.

Six teams will play seven games, half at home all week and the others on the road. The Angels, Dodgers and Blue Jays are the homebodies while the Red Sox, Brewers and Rangers will be the road warriors.

Please check back Sunday night for the individual hitting rankings.

Week of August 10 - 16

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61533949312010310191969595
2ATL62460102102731029698969495
3BAL61506101911081009797949292
4BOS70707108103117103102110116115115
5CHC615331061079810098107979696
6CHW6243310710411910010297979797
7CIN60633131122129105102101102100100
8CLE6153395981119710093949595
9COL6150678799210010495919393
10DET6336084919898100103959696
11HOU615339395799998104949393
12KC6510612211811810110191979797
13LAA73470128108102103101112121118119
14LAD743701161292899101113114116115
15MIA615331121091061009898979696
16MIL7340710811413398102101114116115
17MIN6246010588969698102969595
18NYM6243399979210010297959595
19NYY60633112106104102102100989797
20ATH6246086831181009897969595
21PHI6150694891029899100939393
22PIT62433968711210010292959595
23SD6243310310051969890919191
24SF61560747793103103101959595
25SEA624061131078810110189949494
26STL62433909581999885929292
27TB6243392891039896108959494
28TEX734071109714210099123118116117
29TOR743701161181149810196116118117
30WAS63333105103711009898949394

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZHughes RSugano RFeltner R @ Sale L@ Lopez R@ Elder R
ATHPeralta RMartinez RRasmussen R Rocker RGore LBradford L
ATLScott RMcLean RThornton L Pfaadt RRodriguez LSoroka R
BAL@ Kremer R@ Ober R@ Matthews R @ Jax R@ Seymour L@ Peralta R
BOS@ Taillon R@ Cease R@ Soriano R@ Scherzer R@ Chandler R@ Jones R@ Skenes R
CHC @ Irvin R@ Mikolas R@ Cavalli RLiberatore LMcGreevy RDobbins R
CHW Lodolo LLowder RAbbott L@ Jobe R@ Melton R@ Anderson R
CIN @ Burke R@ Castillo R@ Cannon RAlcantara RGusto RPerez R
CLE @ Anderson R@ Valdez L@ Montero RKing RVasquez RMize R
COL@ Soroka R@ Bratt L@ Kelly R @ Roupp R@ Webb R@ Tidwell R
DET Bibee RGriffin LMessick LKay LMartin RBurke R
HOU@ Tidwell R@ Whisenhunt L@ Houser R Kirby RHancock RWoo R
KC@ Skubal L@ Snell L@ Lauer L @ Rodriguez R@ Detmers L@ Kikuchi L
LAAGore LBradford LEovaldi RdeGrom RLugo RDobnak RCameron L
LADCameron LWacha RLynch IV LDrohan LGasser LMisiorowski RHenderson R
MIA Skenes RAshcraft RMlodzinski R@ Burns R@ Singer R@ Lodolo L
MIL@ Mize R@ Buehler R@ Ray L@ Sasaki R@ Yamamoto R@ Wrobleski L@ Skubal L
MINRogers LYoung RBaz RNola R Luzardo LPainter R
NYM@ Elder R@ Perez L@ Mahle R Alvarez LWilliams RIrvin R
NYY Woo RMiller RGilbert R@ Bieber R@ Taillon R@ Cease R
PHI@ Dobbins R@ Pallante R@ Leahy R@ Bradley R @ Prielipp L@ Kremer R
PIT @ Perez R@ Junk R@ Phillips RSandoval LGray RSuarez L
SDHenderson RHarrison LMay R @ Williams R@ Cantillo L@ Bibee R
SEA @ Weathers L@ Warren R@ Fried L@ Lambert R@ Javier R@ Wesneski R
SFWesneski RBrown RBlanco R Freeland LLorenzen RHughes R
STLPainter RSanchez LWheeler R @ Gausman R@ Holmes R@ Boyd L
TB@ Lopez L@ Barnett R@ Perkins R Bradish RBassitt RRogers L
TEX@ Detmers L@ Johnson R@ Klassen R@ Urena R@ Jump L@ Ginn R@ Lopez L
TORGray RSuarez LTolle LBennett LCole RSchlittler RWeathers L
WSH Assad RImanaga LPeterson L@ Stock R@ Manaea L@ Scott R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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