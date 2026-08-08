It's a slow week with only 93 games in which the season will officially be three-quarters of the way done.

The opener of the Twins-Phillies series on Thursday will be the Field of Dreams Game. The venue is adjacent to the famous cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa and is expected to favor hitters.

Six teams will play seven games, half at home all week and the others on the road. The Angels, Dodgers and Blue Jays are the homebodies while the Red Sox, Brewers and Rangers will be the road warriors.

Please check back Sunday night for the individual hitting rankings.

Week of August 10 - 16

Team Hitting Rankings