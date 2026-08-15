Bonus baseball! A postponement between the Reds and Cardinals will be made up Monday at the Great American Ball Park to give both teams eight games. St. Louis will be on the road for all eight while Cincy gets five at home before hitting the road.

Six clubs are on seven contests, with the rest slated for six. The Royals are home for all seven while the Athletics and Atlanta travel for their septet.

Arizona's scheduled for six games, though five are against a left-handed starter. The Athletics are prjected to face seven righties.

Please visit again after the individual hitter rankings are posted on Sunday night.

Week of August 17-23

Weekly Team Rankings