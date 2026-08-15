Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

It's a good week to use some hitters from the Cards and Reds.
August 15, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
August 15, 2026
Weekly Hitter Rankings
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Bonus baseball! A postponement between the Reds and Cardinals will be made up Monday at the Great American Ball Park to give both teams eight games. St. Louis will be on the road for all eight while Cincy gets five at home before hitting the road.

Six clubs are on seven contests, with the rest slated for six. The Royals are home for all seven while the Athletics and Atlanta travel for their septet.

Arizona's scheduled for six games, though five are against a left-handed starter. The Athletics are prjected to face seven righties.

Please visit again after the individual hitter rankings are posted on Sunday night.

Week of August 17-23

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ651339599114999792939293
2ATL725071111006610097111110107108
3BAL71661122861129894103114108109
4BOS624609710877104105100959696
5CHC606339610212310210095949494
6CHW72543118109849996106112110111
7CIN84453112109132102103131138138138
8CLE6

Bonus baseball! A postponement between the Reds and Cardinals will be made up Monday at the Great American Ball Park to give both teams eight games. St. Louis will be on the road for all eight while Cincy gets five at home before hitting the road.

Six clubs are on seven contests, with the rest slated for six. The Royals are home for all seven while the Athletics and Atlanta travel for their septet.

Arizona's scheduled for six games, though five are against a left-handed starter. The Athletics are prjected to face seven righties.

Please visit again after the individual hitter rankings are posted on Sunday night.

Week of August 17-23

Weekly Team Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ651339599114999792939293
2ATL725071111006610097111110107108
3BAL71661122861129894103114108109
4BOS624609710877104105100959696
5CHC606339610212310210095949494
6CHW72543118109849996106112110111
7CIN84453112109132102103131138138138
8CLE6153311011660104105103949595
9COL642601111271199410196949996
10DET6240693837110210193908989
11HOU61560112112117102101108989898
12KC72570867811298100119113113113
13LAA624061121071081029989949293
14LAD6153311312891105105103979898
15MIA62433102101861029995939292
16MIL61560110106949810192949595
17MIN62433101901179810088929292
18NYM6153311510513910110592969797
19NYY6063311892107999596959090
20ATH70707979310097105111108112112
21PHI60660108111109989795949494
22PIT63333106106799810289919392
23SD6243399968910310399949494
24SF6420610310677969983889089
25SEA6423310210546999984899089
26STL8350812212112010099120133133133
27TB71643110909910298118115111112
28TEX6426011210111910298105989697
29TOR63306106981039810282919191
30WAS60606104961291019694949191

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Suarez L@Tolle L@Bennett L Lodolo LLowder RAbbott L
ATH@Wacha R@Black R@Lugo R@Dobnak R@Wesneski R@Brown R@Javier R
ATL@Ober R@Matthews R@Bradley R@Kay L@Gasser L@Misiorowski R@Henderson R
BAL@Martinez RWarren RFried LCole RPeralta RMartinez RRasmussen R
BOSBratt LKelly RPfaadt R Webb RTidwell RWhisenhunt L
CHCCastillo RFedde RUrquidy R @Hancock R@Woo R@Miller R
CHW@Imanaga L@Gausman R@Holmes RHolmes RManaea LScott RMcLean R
CINPallante R/Mathews LLeahy RLiberatore LMcGreevy R@Rodriguez L@Soroka R@Bratt L
CLE Whisenhunt LHouser RRoupp R@Lorenzen R@Hughes R@Sugano R
COLSnell LLauer LSasaki R Cantillo LBibee RGriffin L
DET@Mlodzinski R@Ashcraft R@Chandler R @Cameron L@Wacha R@Lynch IV L
HOU Klassen RUrena RRodriguez RLopez LBarnett RPerkins R
KCBarnett RPerkins RJump LGinn RMelton RFlaherty RValdez L
LAA @Javier R@Blanco R@Lambert R@Gore L@Bradford L@Quantrill R
LAD@Sugano R@Feltner R@Freeland L Jones RSkenes RMlodzinski R
MIA@Sanchez L@Wheeler R@Nola R Lord RIrvin RKent L
MIL Miller RGilbert RKirby RElder RPerez LMahle R
MINPerez LMahle RSale L @Vasquez R@Mize R@Buehler R
NYMBuehler RRay LKing R @Burke R@Castillo R@Fedde R
NYY @Baz R@Bassitt R@Bradish RWoods Richardson RCease RSoriano R
PHIJunk RPhillips RAlcantara R Dobbins RPallante RLeahy R
PITValdez LMontero RJobe R @Yamamoto R@Wrobleski L@Skubal L
SD@McLean R@Thornton L@Stock R Ryan RPrielipp LKremer R
SEA @Harrison L@May R@Drohan LBoyd LCabrera RImanaga L
SF @Griffin L@Messick L@Williams R@Gray R@Sandoval L@Suarez L
STL@Petty R/Lowder R@Abbott L@Burns R@Singer R@Luzardo L@Painter R@Sanchez L
TBYoung RSoriano RScherzer RBieber R@Rogers L@Young R@Baz R
TEX Kent LCavalli RAlvarez LDetmers LKikuchi LKlassen R
TOR @Rasmussen R@McClanahan L@Seymour L@Schlittler R@Weathers L@Warren R
WSH @Quantrill R@deGrom R@Rocker R@Gusto R@Perez R@Junk R

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
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