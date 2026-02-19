February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300

Spring training is underway and the news coming out of camps is fast and furious. Check out how it affects our rankings and your fantasy drafts and teams.
Intro by Todd Zola

It's been about a month since we last updated and with spring training in full gear, it's time for a refresh.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

Most of the major free agents have found homes, though trade winds are still blowing. The theme of this update is injuries, with hitters and pitchers equally affected.

Of the updated rankings, the three batters dropping most relative to their previous rank are Corbin Carroll (ARI), Francisco Lindor (NYM) and Jackson Holliday (BAL). All three have had surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. There is optimism that Carroll and Lindor will miss little, if any time whereas Holliday is slated to being the season on the 10-day IL.

Among the pitchers remaining on the update, Blake Snell (LAD), Josh Hader (HOU) and Shane Bieber (TOR) slid the furthest, with discouraging reports for each lowering Opening Day expectations. Snell and Hader

Injuries have knocked Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL), Pablo Lopez (MIN) and Anthony Santander out of the top 300. Schwellenbach underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, Lopez is likely headed for major elbow surgery while Santander underwent left labral surgery with the hope of returning down the stretch.

Troy Melton (DET), Trevor Larnach (MIN), Matt Shaw (CHC), Connelly Early (BOS), Sean Manaea (NYM), Hurston Waldrep (ATL) and Nick Castellanos (SD) all fell off the list, with Evan Carter (TEX), Logan Henderson (MIL), Mitch Keller (PIT), Justin Steele (CHC), Cedric Mullins (TB), Jack Leiter (TEX), Kevin McGonigle (DET), Brady Singer (KC), Carson Kelly (CHC) and Dylan Beavers (BAL) joining the February top 300.

Other than those mentioned, Willson Contreras (BOS), JJ Wetherholt (STL), Devin Williams (NYM), Ivan Herrera (STL), Daniel Palencia (CHC) and Kenley Jansen (DET) climbed the most relative to last month. 

Did we miss anyone? Please feel free to drop a note in the comments below.

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
1 (tie)1.51.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1122
1 (tie)1.51.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2211
333Bobby WittKCSS3333
44.34Juan SotoNYMOF4454
55.35Jose RamirezCLE3B5547
666Tarik SkubalDETP6765
7 (tie)7.87.5Paul SkenesPITP7879
7 (tie)87.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF11696
99.39.5Garrett CrochetBOSP910108
101010Elly De La CruzCINSS1012810
11 (tie)11.312Kyle TuckerLADOF8131311
11 (tie)11.512Ronald AcunaATLOF1291213
131313Gunnar HendersonBALSS15111412
1416.315Fernando TatisSDOF14211515
15 (tie)16.517Jackson ChourioMILOF18171714
15 (tie)16.517Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B16141818
17 (tie)17.818Nick KurtzATH1B17151920
17 (tie)18.318Corbin CarrollARIOF21201616
17 (tie)1918Junior CamineroTB3B13192717
2020.519.5Cal RaleighSEAC20182519
2121.821.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH19252122
2219.522Cristopher SanchezPHIP23231121
2322.823Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP22162429
242424Trea TurnerPHISS24242226
2524.525.5Francisco LindorNYMSS25262027
2628.827Zach NetoLAASS26283625
2728.328Jazz ChisholmNYY2B, 3B29273324
2828.828.5Ketel MarteARI2B28293523
2932.332Manny MachadoSD3B34302342
3034.333Chris SaleATLP27443828
3132.534.5Logan GilbertSEAP39223138
323735Bryan WooSEAP32382652
33 (tie)37.335.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF44373434
33 (tie)43.835.5Edwin DiazLADP38337133
33 (tie)52.335.5Jhoan DuranPHIP363510731
3655.536Andres MunozSEAP403212030
3745.337.5Mason MillerSDP41347432
3838.338Pete AlonsoBAL1B30414735
394241Max FriedNYYP33563049
40 (tie)43.542.5Bryce HarperPHI1B37425243
40 (tie)45.842.5Yordan AlvarezHOUDH35463963
42 (tie)4643.5Matt OlsonATL1B46404157
42 (tie)4843.5Cade SmithCLEP45664239
4445.545Hunter BrownHOUP31396151
454746Roman AnthonyBOSOF60364844
4646.848Brent RookerATHOF43532962
47 (tie)49.849.5Jacob deGromTEXP69316237
47 (tie)51.549.5William ContrerasMILC42526547
49 (tie)5050James WoodWASOF49515545
49 (tie)50.850Freddie FreemanLAD1B47495156
51 (tie)4751Logan WebbSFP54543248
51 (tie)54.551Mookie BettsLADSS57454373
5351.552.5Rafael DeversSF1B55435058
5454.354CJ AbramsWASSS51505759
555856.5Hunter GreeneCINP66478336
5667.858.5Ben RiceNYYC, 1B526210255
57 (tie)58.360.5Josh NaylorSEA1B56652884
57 (tie)65.860.5Jarren DuranBOSOF536840102
5968.562Shea LangeliersATHC506310061
60 (tie)6963.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF101486760
60 (tie)72.563.5Freddy PeraltaNYMP635510864
626466Cody BellingerNYYOF48617671
6370.567.5Aroldis ChapmanBOSP647110641
6477.369David BednarNYYP657311853
6571.570.5Joe RyanMINP82599550
6669.871George KirbySEAP73647369
6774.872Riley GreeneDETOF68678876
687473Seiya SuzukiCHCOF58769270
697274.5Jackson MerrillSDOF93707946
7076.575Framber ValdezFAP70757586
71 (tie)73.575.5Cole RagansKCP84588567
71 (tie)84.375.5Devin WilliamsNYMP797214640
737676.5Austin RileyATL3B85609168
7472.377Brice TurangMIL2B89694685
758378Geraldo PerdomoARISS781086878
767980Randy ArozarenaSEAOF98805880
77 (tie)81.382Eugenio SuarezFA3B721164592
77 (tie)8482George SpringerTOROF629470110
77 (tie)94.882Trevor StoryBOSSS135838081
8083.382.5Nick PivettaSDP597410991
818384.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS878260103
8291.586Jesus LuzardoPHIP129888465
8389.886.5Hunter GoodmanCOLC888511472
8491.888Salvador PerezKCC, 1B769311583
8586.588.5Maikel GarciaKC3B90908779
8694.389Kevin GausmanTORP719682128
8793.389.5Agustin RamirezMIAC977811682
88 (tie)86.390Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B121814499
88 (tie)101.890Sonny GrayBOSP811469387
90 (tie)89.590.5Corey SeagerTEXSS1047769108
90 (tie)99.390.5Blake SnellLADP1595763118
929691Christian YelichMILDH919137165
9394.594Michael HarrisATLOF1378753101
949897Michael BuschCHC1B969298106
95 (tie)10199Nathan EovaldiTEXP6114572126
95 (tie)126.599Eury PerezMIAP1088921990
97116.8100.5Carlos EstevezKCP8010318698
98113.3101Dylan CeaseTORP1237918566
99 (tie)93102Byron BuxtonMINOF9511949109
99 (tie)99.3102Kyle BradishBALP1079711974
101106.3103Teoscar HernandezLADOF8612077142
102125.3103Jose AltuveHOU2B, OF10210486209
103108104.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC6786156123
104100105Oneil CruzPITOF1139911177
105115.3105.5Luis CastilloSEAP103106105147
106109.3106Raisel IglesiasATLP10011213293
107109.3109.5Bo BichetteNYMSS1549864121
108124111Chase BurnsCINP10919381113
109102.3111.5Nico HoernerCHC2B10511866120
110 (tie)110112Tyler SoderstromATH1B. OF13284117107
110 (tie)153.3112Nolan McLeanNYMP11095294114
112121.5113Willy AdamesSFSS94105121166
113115116Brandon WoodruffMILP11511797131
114136.3116.5Pete FairbanksMIAP11811521597
115157.3119Daniel PalenciaCHCP12411429695
116123.8119.5Yandy DiazTB1B120143113119
117123.8120.5Drake BaldwinATLC106154135100
118130.5124Alex BregmanCHC3B138101110173
119 (tie)123.3124.5Steven KwanCLEOF11216678137
119 (tie)132124.5Tyler GlasnowLADP92122187127
121137.5125Josh HaderHOUP119113131187
122 (tie)128.5127.5Nick LodoloCINP13012517089
122 (tie)131.3127.5Zack WheelerPHIP17413896117
124130.8129Luis RobertNYMOF140130128125
125 (tie)126.3132Jakob MarseeMIAOF131133101140
125 (tie)129132Luke KeaschallMIN2B150102126138
127 (tie)130132.5Andy PagesLADOF16612489141
127 (tie)133.8132.5Kyle StowersMIAOF19510016575
129128.3133.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B136110134133
130181.5135Trey YesavageTORP114111345156
131140.5135.5Tanner BibeeCLEP83126145208
132 (tie)130137Jurickson ProfarATLOF13915690135
132 (tie)162.8137Bryan ReynoldsPITOF125134140252
134 (tie)130138.5Chandler SimpsonTBOF14118954136
134 (tie)136.3138.5Emilio PaganCINP11716017296
136157.3139Ceddanne RafaelaBOS2B, OF247151127104
137142.8139.5Lawrence ButlerATHOF14813199193
138152.5140.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF127142202139
139140.3141Ian HappCHCOF111157125168
140139.5142Brandon NimmoTEXOF14314159215
141157.5143Noelvi MarteCIN3B, OF239132154105
142130.5144Ryan PepiotTBP74129160159
143147146.5Taylor WardBALOF128150143167
144 (tie)150.3147Trevor MegillMILP164109198130
144 (tie)170.5147Cam SchlittlerNYYP167127273115
146143.3149Yainer DiazHOUC145153112163
147138.5149.5Drew RasmussenTBP16114994150
148162.5151Robbie RaySFP144128220158
149166.5154.5Kenley JansenDETP165140217144
150161.5155Jo AdellLAAOF176203133134
151154.8155.5Xavier EdwardsMIA2B, SS158184124153
152153.3156Spencer StriderATLP122137175179
153155.5156.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS206144103169
154158.5158.5Adley RutschmanBALC152165195122
155167160.5Shota ImanagaCHCP162201159146
156165.3161Emmet SheehanLADP227148174112
157163.3162.5Alejandro KirkTORC173152204124
158159.5163Willson ContrerasBOS1B163163137175
159163.3164.5Michael KingSDP151136188178
160179.8165Matthew BoydCHCP185259130145
161178.3165.5Jacob MisiorowskiMILP208123271111
162160.8166Ryan HelsleyBALP11621625754
163171.5167.5Jordan WestburgBAL3B183207144152
164173.3168Jacob WilsonATHSS228159129177
165 (tie)169.3170Ranger SuarezBOSP179188161149
165 (tie)172170Matt ChapmanSF3B160135180213
167172.8172Spencer TorkelsonDET1B175169142205
168183.3173Sal FrelickMILOF238191149155
169 (tie)172174Bryson StottPHI2B199197141151
169 (tie)173.3174MacKenzie GoreTEXP171177216129
171 (tie)178174.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC156173207176
171 (tie)197174.5Merrill KellyARIP178270169171
173185.3178Jeff HoffmanTORP9925729194
174181.5179.5Brandon LowePIT2B192167153214
175 (tie)168.3181Christian WalkerHOU1B198164104207
175 (tie)192181Bubba ChandlerPITP241121290116
175 (tie)201.3181Dylan CrewsWASOF295181181148
178183181.5Gabriel MorenoARIC191172205164
179189.8183Jonathan ArandaTB1B231162162204
180194.8184.5Kris BubicKCP278212157132
181196.5185Jack FlahertyDETP188182256160
182201.8186.5Jackson HollidayBAL2B209280164154
183 (tie)184.8189.5Xander BogaertsSDSS157222136224
183 (tie)202189.5Aaron NolaPHIP207170259172
185185.3190Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B201179138223
186 (tie)215.8191Kerry CarpenterDETOF334147179203
186 (tie)193.8191Edward CabreraCHCP236185197157
188184.5191.5Samuel BasalloBALC200155199184
189 (tie)184.3193Matt McLainCIN2B155192194196
189 (tie)190.5193Daylen LileWASOF169217151225
189 (tie)192193Gavin WilliamsCLEP203107275183
189 (tie)227193Spencer SteerCIN1B172190196350
193211.3194Alec BurlesonSTL1B. OF334178123210
194221.3194.5Marcell OzunaPITDH126234155370
195179.5195Trevor RogersBALP22916124088
196197198.5Mike TroutLAAOF196158233201
197197.8199Andrew AbbottCINP149186212244
198202.8201Adolis GarciaPHIOF153256163239
199247.5201.5Dennis SantanaPITP133218454185
200242.5203Shane McClanahanTBP134225430181
201209.8203.5Addison BargerTOR3B, OF211196243189
202214.8204.5Shane BazBALP194215289161
203219.8205Griffin JaxTBP180230168301
204 (tie)215.5209Daulton VarshoTOROF218176268200
204 (tie)255.5209Seth LugoKCP186200218418
206216.3209.5Colton CowserBALOF298227148192
207197.3210Cade HortonCHCP77174292246
208211.8211Dillon DinglerDETC224206201216
209216.3213Isaac ParedesHOU3B235187252191
210 (tie)209.5213.5Kyle TeelCHWC243168209218
210 (tie)212213.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF244194177233
212 (tie)211214Ryan WalkerSFP142274242186
212 (tie)216214Noah CameronKCP181214214255
212 (tie)228.3214Sal StewartCIN1B290220208195
215222.3215Francisco AlvarezNYMC225205261198
216237.5215.5TJ FriedlCINOF146239192373
217219216.5Ramon LaureanoSDOF261183182250
218228218Caleb DurbinBOS3B215273203221
219214.3218.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP281139255182
220 (tie)210.5220.5Otto LopezMIA2B, SS219249152222
220 (tie)217.5220.5Gleyber TorresDET2B213245184228
222 (tie)214.3221.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS217226166248
222 (tie)220.5221.5Luis ArraezSF1B237317122206
224237223Ivan HerreraSTLDH352284150162
225222.5224Jordan BeckCOLOF248204244194
226218.3225.5Alec BohmPHI3B182240222229
227243227.5Brendan DonovanSEA2B230306225211
228282.8229Konnor GriffinPITSS226209464232
229232.3229.5Jorge PolancoNYM2B264247206212
230241.3231.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC190199264312
231 (tie)241.5232Roki SasakiLADP204260322180
231 (tie)262232Jose SorianoLAAP223363221241
233232.5235.5Austin WellsNYYC205254254217
234225.5236Clay HolmesNYMP187236236243
235237.8238Kazuma OkamotoTOR3B263213285190
236245.8238.5Tatsuya ImaiHOUP269208336170
237259.8243Colson MontgomeryCWSSS216198355270
238262.3244Michael WachaKCP147312176414
239252.5245Zac GallenARIP259231158362
240234247Max MuncyATH2B, 3B232268262174
241249.3248.5Munetaka MurakamiCWS3B234269263231
242 (tie)245.3249.5Masyn WinnSTLSS270229211271
242 (tie)254249.5Bryce MillerSEAP222242295257
244276.3250.5Casey MizeDETP256233371245
245 (tie)233.5251.5Shane BieberTORP75290213356
245 (tie)243.8251.5Josh LoweLAAOF292180230273
247262253.5Carlos RodonNYYP267302239240
248 (tie)255.8255.5Kyle ManzardoCLE1B260228284251
248 (tie)256.8255.5Cody PonceTORP253195321258
250244.5257Giancarlo StantonNYYOF249265183281
251262.3259.5Joe MusgroveSDP252267171359
252249.5260Trent GrishamNYYOF197246281274
253263.5262.5Carlos CorreaHOU3B, SS254271200329
254258264Yusei KikuchiLAAP272211293256
255250.5265Heliot RamosSFOF275255139333
256 (tie)247.5265.5Jake BurgerTEX1B251281178280
256 (tie)252.5265.5Marcus SemienNYM2B168237311294
256 (tie)254.5265.5Jac CaglianoneKCOF286299245188
256 (tie)285.3265.5Ryne NelsonARIP284238372247
260272.8266.5Ryan JeffersMINC210285248348
261 (tie)253.5268Bailey OberMINP273288190263
261 (tie)264268Carter JensenKCC233323303197
263257.8269.5Royce LewisMIN3B321171250289
264 (tie)257.8270Abner UribeMILP193262298278
264 (tie)275.3270Lenyn SosaCWS1B, 2B308286253254
266255.8270.5Ian SeymourTBP309279173262
267285.5272Mickey MoniakCOLOF396293251202
268310.3273Quinn PriesterMILP287210485259
269285.3274.5Brayan BelloBOSP177235314415
270 (tie)261.8275Tyler StephensonCINC184283267313
270 (tie)275.5275Andres GimenezTOR2B305250247300
272268.5276Gerrit ColeNYYP289263167355
273296.5276.5Miguel VargasCWS1B, 3B406241312227
274291.5279.5Nolan ArenadoARI3B282275277332
275282.3283JJ WetherholtSTLSS314278288249
276 (tie)290.5285.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF364305227266
276 (tie)310285.5Brady SingerCINP277294260409
278289.8287Robert GarciaTEXP271351234303
279287.5287.5Andrew VaughnMIL1B349365210226
280269288Jose CaballeroNYY2B, 3B, SS, OF296301280199
281299.3293.5Kodai SengaNYMP189264323421
282304.8297.5Parker MeadowsDETOF242223353401
283303298Colt KeithDET2B, 3B285292304331
284300298.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS266252331351
285309.5299.5Shane SmithCWSP317282274365
286296300Logan HendersonMILP220277364323
287310301Mark VientosNYM3B385289313253
288301.5302.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF333272229372
289316.3304.5Jesus SanchezTOROF380276310299
290309.3305Kevin McGonigleDETSS313297352275
291299.5305.5Robert SuarezATLP246332341279
292305.8306Matt WallnerMINOF250328361284
293304.5307Cedric MullinsTBOF307248356307
294 (tie)299.5307.5Mitch KellerPITP304325258311
294 (tie)317.5307.5Dylan BeaversBALOF315219300436
296283309.5Evan CarterTEXOF354366147265
297311314Carson KellyCHCC257359283345
298312.8315.5Ryan O'HearnPIT1B. OF388335232296
299302.8329.5Justin SteeleCHCP301361191358
300309333.5Jack LeiterTEXP303202367364

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Author Image
Clay Link
Clay Link is the Senior MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Author Image
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
