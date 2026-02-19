February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300

Intro by Todd Zola

It's been about a month since we last updated and with spring training in full gear, it's time for a refresh.

For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.

Most of the major free agents have found homes, though trade winds are still blowing. The theme of this update is injuries, with hitters and pitchers equally affected.

Of the updated rankings, the three batters dropping most relative to their previous rank are Corbin Carroll (ARI), Francisco Lindor (NYM) and Jackson Holliday (BAL). All three have had surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. There is optimism that Carroll and Lindor will miss little, if any time whereas Holliday is slated to being the season on the 10-day IL.

Among the pitchers remaining on the update, Blake Snell (LAD), Josh Hader (HOU) and Shane Bieber (TOR) slid the furthest, with discouraging reports for each lowering Opening Day expectations. Snell and Hader