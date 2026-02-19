February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300

Intro by Todd Zola
It's been about a month since we last updated and with spring training in full gear, it's time for a refresh.
For those unfamiliar with the RotoWire Roundtable, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason as depth charts get updated with the latest signings and injury news.
Most of the major free agents have found homes, though trade winds are still blowing. The theme of this update is injuries, with hitters and pitchers equally affected.
Of the updated rankings, the three batters dropping most relative to their previous rank are Corbin Carroll (ARI), Francisco Lindor (NYM) and Jackson Holliday (BAL). All three have had surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. There is optimism that Carroll and Lindor will miss little, if any time whereas Holliday is slated to being the season on the 10-day IL.
Among the pitchers remaining on the update, Blake Snell (LAD), Josh Hader (HOU) and Shane Bieber (TOR) slid the furthest, with discouraging reports for each lowering Opening Day expectations. Snell and Hader
Injuries have knocked Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL), Pablo Lopez (MIN) and Anthony Santander out of the top 300. Schwellenbach underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, Lopez is likely headed for major elbow surgery while Santander underwent left labral surgery with the hope of returning down the stretch.
Troy Melton (DET), Trevor Larnach (MIN), Matt Shaw (CHC), Connelly Early (BOS), Sean Manaea (NYM), Hurston Waldrep (ATL) and Nick Castellanos (SD) all fell off the list, with Evan Carter (TEX), Logan Henderson (MIL), Mitch Keller (PIT), Justin Steele (CHC), Cedric Mullins (TB), Jack Leiter (TEX), Kevin McGonigle (DET), Brady Singer (KC), Carson Kelly (CHC) and Dylan Beavers (BAL) joining the February top 300.
Other than those mentioned, Willson Contreras (BOS), JJ Wetherholt (STL), Devin Williams (NYM), Ivan Herrera (STL), Daniel Palencia (CHC) and Kenley Jansen (DET) climbed the most relative to last month.
Did we miss anyone? Please feel free to drop a note in the comments below.
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1 (tie)
|1.5
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|5
|4
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7 (tie)
|7.8
|7.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|7
|8
|7
|9
|7 (tie)
|8
|7.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|11
|6
|9
|6
|9
|9.3
|9.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|9
|10
|10
|8
|10
|10
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|10
|12
|8
|10
|11 (tie)
|11.3
|12
|Kyle Tucker
|LAD
|OF
|8
|13
|13
|11
|11 (tie)
|11.5
|12
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|12
|9
|12
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|15
|11
|14
|12
|14
|16.3
|15
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|14
|21
|15
|15
|15 (tie)
|16.5
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|18
|17
|17
|14
|15 (tie)
|16.5
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|16
|14
|18
|18
|17 (tie)
|17.8
|18
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|1B
|17
|15
|19
|20
|17 (tie)
|18.3
|18
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|21
|20
|16
|16
|17 (tie)
|19
|18
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|13
|19
|27
|17
|20
|20.5
|19.5
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|20
|18
|25
|19
|21
|21.8
|21.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|19
|25
|21
|22
|22
|19.5
|22
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|23
|23
|11
|21
|23
|22.8
|23
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|22
|16
|24
|29
|24
|24
|24
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|24
|24
|22
|26
|25
|24.5
|25.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|25
|26
|20
|27
|26
|28.8
|27
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|26
|28
|36
|25
|27
|28.3
|28
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|2B, 3B
|29
|27
|33
|24
|28
|28.8
|28.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|28
|29
|35
|23
|29
|32.3
|32
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|34
|30
|23
|42
|30
|34.3
|33
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|27
|44
|38
|28
|31
|32.5
|34.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|39
|22
|31
|38
|32
|37
|35
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|32
|38
|26
|52
|33 (tie)
|37.3
|35.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|44
|37
|34
|34
|33 (tie)
|43.8
|35.5
|Edwin Diaz
|LAD
|P
|38
|33
|71
|33
|33 (tie)
|52.3
|35.5
|Jhoan Duran
|PHI
|P
|36
|35
|107
|31
|36
|55.5
|36
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|40
|32
|120
|30
|37
|45.3
|37.5
|Mason Miller
|SD
|P
|41
|34
|74
|32
|38
|38.3
|38
|Pete Alonso
|BAL
|1B
|30
|41
|47
|35
|39
|42
|41
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|33
|56
|30
|49
|40 (tie)
|43.5
|42.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|37
|42
|52
|43
|40 (tie)
|45.8
|42.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|DH
|35
|46
|39
|63
|42 (tie)
|46
|43.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|46
|40
|41
|57
|42 (tie)
|48
|43.5
|Cade Smith
|CLE
|P
|45
|66
|42
|39
|44
|45.5
|45
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|31
|39
|61
|51
|45
|47
|46
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|60
|36
|48
|44
|46
|46.8
|48
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|OF
|43
|53
|29
|62
|47 (tie)
|49.8
|49.5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|69
|31
|62
|37
|47 (tie)
|51.5
|49.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|42
|52
|65
|47
|49 (tie)
|50
|50
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|49
|51
|55
|45
|49 (tie)
|50.8
|50
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|47
|49
|51
|56
|51 (tie)
|47
|51
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|54
|54
|32
|48
|51 (tie)
|54.5
|51
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS
|57
|45
|43
|73
|53
|51.5
|52.5
|Rafael Devers
|SF
|1B
|55
|43
|50
|58
|54
|54.3
|54
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|51
|50
|57
|59
|55
|58
|56.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|66
|47
|83
|36
|56
|67.8
|58.5
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|C, 1B
|52
|62
|102
|55
|57 (tie)
|58.3
|60.5
|Josh Naylor
|SEA
|1B
|56
|65
|28
|84
|57 (tie)
|65.8
|60.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|53
|68
|40
|102
|59
|68.5
|62
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|50
|63
|100
|61
|60 (tie)
|69
|63.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|101
|48
|67
|60
|60 (tie)
|72.5
|63.5
|Freddy Peralta
|NYM
|P
|63
|55
|108
|64
|62
|64
|66
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|OF
|48
|61
|76
|71
|63
|70.5
|67.5
|Aroldis Chapman
|BOS
|P
|64
|71
|106
|41
|64
|77.3
|69
|David Bednar
|NYY
|P
|65
|73
|118
|53
|65
|71.5
|70.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|82
|59
|95
|50
|66
|69.8
|71
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|73
|64
|73
|69
|67
|74.8
|72
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|68
|67
|88
|76
|68
|74
|73
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|58
|76
|92
|70
|69
|72
|74.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|93
|70
|79
|46
|70
|76.5
|75
|Framber Valdez
|FA
|P
|70
|75
|75
|86
|71 (tie)
|73.5
|75.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|84
|58
|85
|67
|71 (tie)
|84.3
|75.5
|Devin Williams
|NYM
|P
|79
|72
|146
|40
|73
|76
|76.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|85
|60
|91
|68
|74
|72.3
|77
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|89
|69
|46
|85
|75
|83
|78
|Geraldo Perdomo
|ARI
|SS
|78
|108
|68
|78
|76
|79
|80
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|98
|80
|58
|80
|77 (tie)
|81.3
|82
|Eugenio Suarez
|FA
|3B
|72
|116
|45
|92
|77 (tie)
|84
|82
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|62
|94
|70
|110
|77 (tie)
|94.8
|82
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|135
|83
|80
|81
|80
|83.3
|82.5
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|59
|74
|109
|91
|81
|83
|84.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|87
|82
|60
|103
|82
|91.5
|86
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|129
|88
|84
|65
|83
|89.8
|86.5
|Hunter Goodman
|COL
|C
|88
|85
|114
|72
|84
|91.8
|88
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|76
|93
|115
|83
|85
|86.5
|88.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|90
|90
|87
|79
|86
|94.3
|89
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|71
|96
|82
|128
|87
|93.3
|89.5
|Agustin Ramirez
|MIA
|C
|97
|78
|116
|82
|88 (tie)
|86.3
|90
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|121
|81
|44
|99
|88 (tie)
|101.8
|90
|Sonny Gray
|BOS
|P
|81
|146
|93
|87
|90 (tie)
|89.5
|90.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|104
|77
|69
|108
|90 (tie)
|99.3
|90.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|159
|57
|63
|118
|92
|96
|91
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|DH
|91
|91
|37
|165
|93
|94.5
|94
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|137
|87
|53
|101
|94
|98
|97
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|96
|92
|98
|106
|95 (tie)
|101
|99
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|61
|145
|72
|126
|95 (tie)
|126.5
|99
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|108
|89
|219
|90
|97
|116.8
|100.5
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|80
|103
|186
|98
|98
|113.3
|101
|Dylan Cease
|TOR
|P
|123
|79
|185
|66
|99 (tie)
|93
|102
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|95
|119
|49
|109
|99 (tie)
|99.3
|102
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|107
|97
|119
|74
|101
|106.3
|103
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|86
|120
|77
|142
|102
|125.3
|103
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B, OF
|102
|104
|86
|209
|103
|108
|104.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|67
|86
|156
|123
|104
|100
|105
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|OF
|113
|99
|111
|77
|105
|115.3
|105.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|103
|106
|105
|147
|106
|109.3
|106
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|100
|112
|132
|93
|107
|109.3
|109.5
|Bo Bichette
|NYM
|SS
|154
|98
|64
|121
|108
|124
|111
|Chase Burns
|CIN
|P
|109
|193
|81
|113
|109
|102.3
|111.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|105
|118
|66
|120
|110 (tie)
|110
|112
|Tyler Soderstrom
|ATH
|1B. OF
|132
|84
|117
|107
|110 (tie)
|153.3
|112
|Nolan McLean
|NYM
|P
|110
|95
|294
|114
|112
|121.5
|113
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|94
|105
|121
|166
|113
|115
|116
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|115
|117
|97
|131
|114
|136.3
|116.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|MIA
|P
|118
|115
|215
|97
|115
|157.3
|119
|Daniel Palencia
|CHC
|P
|124
|114
|296
|95
|116
|123.8
|119.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|120
|143
|113
|119
|117
|123.8
|120.5
|Drake Baldwin
|ATL
|C
|106
|154
|135
|100
|118
|130.5
|124
|Alex Bregman
|CHC
|3B
|138
|101
|110
|173
|119 (tie)
|123.3
|124.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|112
|166
|78
|137
|119 (tie)
|132
|124.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|92
|122
|187
|127
|121
|137.5
|125
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|119
|113
|131
|187
|122 (tie)
|128.5
|127.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|130
|125
|170
|89
|122 (tie)
|131.3
|127.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|174
|138
|96
|117
|124
|130.8
|129
|Luis Robert
|NYM
|OF
|140
|130
|128
|125
|125 (tie)
|126.3
|132
|Jakob Marsee
|MIA
|OF
|131
|133
|101
|140
|125 (tie)
|129
|132
|Luke Keaschall
|MIN
|2B
|150
|102
|126
|138
|127 (tie)
|130
|132.5
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|166
|124
|89
|141
|127 (tie)
|133.8
|132.5
|Kyle Stowers
|MIA
|OF
|195
|100
|165
|75
|129
|128.3
|133.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|136
|110
|134
|133
|130
|181.5
|135
|Trey Yesavage
|TOR
|P
|114
|111
|345
|156
|131
|140.5
|135.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|83
|126
|145
|208
|132 (tie)
|130
|137
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|139
|156
|90
|135
|132 (tie)
|162.8
|137
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|125
|134
|140
|252
|134 (tie)
|130
|138.5
|Chandler Simpson
|TB
|OF
|141
|189
|54
|136
|134 (tie)
|136.3
|138.5
|Emilio Pagan
|CIN
|P
|117
|160
|172
|96
|136
|157.3
|139
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|2B, OF
|247
|151
|127
|104
|137
|142.8
|139.5
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|148
|131
|99
|193
|138
|152.5
|140.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|127
|142
|202
|139
|139
|140.3
|141
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|111
|157
|125
|168
|140
|139.5
|142
|Brandon Nimmo
|TEX
|OF
|143
|141
|59
|215
|141
|157.5
|143
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B, OF
|239
|132
|154
|105
|142
|130.5
|144
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|74
|129
|160
|159
|143
|147
|146.5
|Taylor Ward
|BAL
|OF
|128
|150
|143
|167
|144 (tie)
|150.3
|147
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|164
|109
|198
|130
|144 (tie)
|170.5
|147
|Cam Schlittler
|NYY
|P
|167
|127
|273
|115
|146
|143.3
|149
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|145
|153
|112
|163
|147
|138.5
|149.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|161
|149
|94
|150
|148
|162.5
|151
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|144
|128
|220
|158
|149
|166.5
|154.5
|Kenley Jansen
|DET
|P
|165
|140
|217
|144
|150
|161.5
|155
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|176
|203
|133
|134
|151
|154.8
|155.5
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|2B, SS
|158
|184
|124
|153
|152
|153.3
|156
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|122
|137
|175
|179
|153
|155.5
|156.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|206
|144
|103
|169
|154
|158.5
|158.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|152
|165
|195
|122
|155
|167
|160.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|162
|201
|159
|146
|156
|165.3
|161
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|P
|227
|148
|174
|112
|157
|163.3
|162.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|173
|152
|204
|124
|158
|159.5
|163
|Willson Contreras
|BOS
|1B
|163
|163
|137
|175
|159
|163.3
|164.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|151
|136
|188
|178
|160
|179.8
|165
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|P
|185
|259
|130
|145
|161
|178.3
|165.5
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|P
|208
|123
|271
|111
|162
|160.8
|166
|Ryan Helsley
|BAL
|P
|116
|216
|257
|54
|163
|171.5
|167.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|3B
|183
|207
|144
|152
|164
|173.3
|168
|Jacob Wilson
|ATH
|SS
|228
|159
|129
|177
|165 (tie)
|169.3
|170
|Ranger Suarez
|BOS
|P
|179
|188
|161
|149
|165 (tie)
|172
|170
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|160
|135
|180
|213
|167
|172.8
|172
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|175
|169
|142
|205
|168
|183.3
|173
|Sal Frelick
|MIL
|OF
|238
|191
|149
|155
|169 (tie)
|172
|174
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|199
|197
|141
|151
|169 (tie)
|173.3
|174
|MacKenzie Gore
|TEX
|P
|171
|177
|216
|129
|171 (tie)
|178
|174.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|156
|173
|207
|176
|171 (tie)
|197
|174.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|178
|270
|169
|171
|173
|185.3
|178
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|99
|257
|291
|94
|174
|181.5
|179.5
|Brandon Lowe
|PIT
|2B
|192
|167
|153
|214
|175 (tie)
|168.3
|181
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|198
|164
|104
|207
|175 (tie)
|192
|181
|Bubba Chandler
|PIT
|P
|241
|121
|290
|116
|175 (tie)
|201.3
|181
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|295
|181
|181
|148
|178
|183
|181.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|191
|172
|205
|164
|179
|189.8
|183
|Jonathan Aranda
|TB
|1B
|231
|162
|162
|204
|180
|194.8
|184.5
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|P
|278
|212
|157
|132
|181
|196.5
|185
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|188
|182
|256
|160
|182
|201.8
|186.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|209
|280
|164
|154
|183 (tie)
|184.8
|189.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|157
|222
|136
|224
|183 (tie)
|202
|189.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|207
|170
|259
|172
|185
|185.3
|190
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|201
|179
|138
|223
|186 (tie)
|215.8
|191
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|334
|147
|179
|203
|186 (tie)
|193.8
|191
|Edward Cabrera
|CHC
|P
|236
|185
|197
|157
|188
|184.5
|191.5
|Samuel Basallo
|BAL
|C
|200
|155
|199
|184
|189 (tie)
|184.3
|193
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B
|155
|192
|194
|196
|189 (tie)
|190.5
|193
|Daylen Lile
|WAS
|OF
|169
|217
|151
|225
|189 (tie)
|192
|193
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|203
|107
|275
|183
|189 (tie)
|227
|193
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B
|172
|190
|196
|350
|193
|211.3
|194
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|1B. OF
|334
|178
|123
|210
|194
|221.3
|194.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|PIT
|DH
|126
|234
|155
|370
|195
|179.5
|195
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|P
|229
|161
|240
|88
|196
|197
|198.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|196
|158
|233
|201
|197
|197.8
|199
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|P
|149
|186
|212
|244
|198
|202.8
|201
|Adolis Garcia
|PHI
|OF
|153
|256
|163
|239
|199
|247.5
|201.5
|Dennis Santana
|PIT
|P
|133
|218
|454
|185
|200
|242.5
|203
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|134
|225
|430
|181
|201
|209.8
|203.5
|Addison Barger
|TOR
|3B, OF
|211
|196
|243
|189
|202
|214.8
|204.5
|Shane Baz
|BAL
|P
|194
|215
|289
|161
|203
|219.8
|205
|Griffin Jax
|TB
|P
|180
|230
|168
|301
|204 (tie)
|215.5
|209
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|218
|176
|268
|200
|204 (tie)
|255.5
|209
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|186
|200
|218
|418
|206
|216.3
|209.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|298
|227
|148
|192
|207
|197.3
|210
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|P
|77
|174
|292
|246
|208
|211.8
|211
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|224
|206
|201
|216
|209
|216.3
|213
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|235
|187
|252
|191
|210 (tie)
|209.5
|213.5
|Kyle Teel
|CHW
|C
|243
|168
|209
|218
|210 (tie)
|212
|213.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|244
|194
|177
|233
|212 (tie)
|211
|214
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|142
|274
|242
|186
|212 (tie)
|216
|214
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|P
|181
|214
|214
|255
|212 (tie)
|228.3
|214
|Sal Stewart
|CIN
|1B
|290
|220
|208
|195
|215
|222.3
|215
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|225
|205
|261
|198
|216
|237.5
|215.5
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|146
|239
|192
|373
|217
|219
|216.5
|Ramon Laureano
|SD
|OF
|261
|183
|182
|250
|218
|228
|218
|Caleb Durbin
|BOS
|3B
|215
|273
|203
|221
|219
|214.3
|218.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|281
|139
|255
|182
|220 (tie)
|210.5
|220.5
|Otto Lopez
|MIA
|2B, SS
|219
|249
|152
|222
|220 (tie)
|217.5
|220.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|213
|245
|184
|228
|222 (tie)
|214.3
|221.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|217
|226
|166
|248
|222 (tie)
|220.5
|221.5
|Luis Arraez
|SF
|1B
|237
|317
|122
|206
|224
|237
|223
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|DH
|352
|284
|150
|162
|225
|222.5
|224
|Jordan Beck
|COL
|OF
|248
|204
|244
|194
|226
|218.3
|225.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|182
|240
|222
|229
|227
|243
|227.5
|Brendan Donovan
|SEA
|2B
|230
|306
|225
|211
|228
|282.8
|229
|Konnor Griffin
|PIT
|SS
|226
|209
|464
|232
|229
|232.3
|229.5
|Jorge Polanco
|NYM
|2B
|264
|247
|206
|212
|230
|241.3
|231.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|190
|199
|264
|312
|231 (tie)
|241.5
|232
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|204
|260
|322
|180
|231 (tie)
|262
|232
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|P
|223
|363
|221
|241
|233
|232.5
|235.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|205
|254
|254
|217
|234
|225.5
|236
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|187
|236
|236
|243
|235
|237.8
|238
|Kazuma Okamoto
|TOR
|3B
|263
|213
|285
|190
|236
|245.8
|238.5
|Tatsuya Imai
|HOU
|P
|269
|208
|336
|170
|237
|259.8
|243
|Colson Montgomery
|CWS
|SS
|216
|198
|355
|270
|238
|262.3
|244
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|147
|312
|176
|414
|239
|252.5
|245
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|259
|231
|158
|362
|240
|234
|247
|Max Muncy
|ATH
|2B, 3B
|232
|268
|262
|174
|241
|249.3
|248.5
|Munetaka Murakami
|CWS
|3B
|234
|269
|263
|231
|242 (tie)
|245.3
|249.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|270
|229
|211
|271
|242 (tie)
|254
|249.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|222
|242
|295
|257
|244
|276.3
|250.5
|Casey Mize
|DET
|P
|256
|233
|371
|245
|245 (tie)
|233.5
|251.5
|Shane Bieber
|TOR
|P
|75
|290
|213
|356
|245 (tie)
|243.8
|251.5
|Josh Lowe
|LAA
|OF
|292
|180
|230
|273
|247
|262
|253.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|267
|302
|239
|240
|248 (tie)
|255.8
|255.5
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|1B
|260
|228
|284
|251
|248 (tie)
|256.8
|255.5
|Cody Ponce
|TOR
|P
|253
|195
|321
|258
|250
|244.5
|257
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|249
|265
|183
|281
|251
|262.3
|259.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|252
|267
|171
|359
|252
|249.5
|260
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|197
|246
|281
|274
|253
|263.5
|262.5
|Carlos Correa
|HOU
|3B, SS
|254
|271
|200
|329
|254
|258
|264
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|272
|211
|293
|256
|255
|250.5
|265
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|275
|255
|139
|333
|256 (tie)
|247.5
|265.5
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B
|251
|281
|178
|280
|256 (tie)
|252.5
|265.5
|Marcus Semien
|NYM
|2B
|168
|237
|311
|294
|256 (tie)
|254.5
|265.5
|Jac Caglianone
|KC
|OF
|286
|299
|245
|188
|256 (tie)
|285.3
|265.5
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|P
|284
|238
|372
|247
|260
|272.8
|266.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|210
|285
|248
|348
|261 (tie)
|253.5
|268
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|273
|288
|190
|263
|261 (tie)
|264
|268
|Carter Jensen
|KC
|C
|233
|323
|303
|197
|263
|257.8
|269.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|321
|171
|250
|289
|264 (tie)
|257.8
|270
|Abner Uribe
|MIL
|P
|193
|262
|298
|278
|264 (tie)
|275.3
|270
|Lenyn Sosa
|CWS
|1B, 2B
|308
|286
|253
|254
|266
|255.8
|270.5
|Ian Seymour
|TB
|P
|309
|279
|173
|262
|267
|285.5
|272
|Mickey Moniak
|COL
|OF
|396
|293
|251
|202
|268
|310.3
|273
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|P
|287
|210
|485
|259
|269
|285.3
|274.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|177
|235
|314
|415
|270 (tie)
|261.8
|275
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|184
|283
|267
|313
|270 (tie)
|275.5
|275
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|305
|250
|247
|300
|272
|268.5
|276
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|289
|263
|167
|355
|273
|296.5
|276.5
|Miguel Vargas
|CWS
|1B, 3B
|406
|241
|312
|227
|274
|291.5
|279.5
|Nolan Arenado
|ARI
|3B
|282
|275
|277
|332
|275
|282.3
|283
|JJ Wetherholt
|STL
|SS
|314
|278
|288
|249
|276 (tie)
|290.5
|285.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|364
|305
|227
|266
|276 (tie)
|310
|285.5
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|277
|294
|260
|409
|278
|289.8
|287
|Robert Garcia
|TEX
|P
|271
|351
|234
|303
|279
|287.5
|287.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|MIL
|1B
|349
|365
|210
|226
|280
|269
|288
|Jose Caballero
|NYY
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|296
|301
|280
|199
|281
|299.3
|293.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|189
|264
|323
|421
|282
|304.8
|297.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|242
|223
|353
|401
|283
|303
|298
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B, 3B
|285
|292
|304
|331
|284
|300
|298.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|266
|252
|331
|351
|285
|309.5
|299.5
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|P
|317
|282
|274
|365
|286
|296
|300
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|P
|220
|277
|364
|323
|287
|310
|301
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|385
|289
|313
|253
|288
|301.5
|302.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|333
|272
|229
|372
|289
|316.3
|304.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|TOR
|OF
|380
|276
|310
|299
|290
|309.3
|305
|Kevin McGonigle
|DET
|SS
|313
|297
|352
|275
|291
|299.5
|305.5
|Robert Suarez
|ATL
|P
|246
|332
|341
|279
|292
|305.8
|306
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|250
|328
|361
|284
|293
|304.5
|307
|Cedric Mullins
|TB
|OF
|307
|248
|356
|307
|294 (tie)
|299.5
|307.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|304
|325
|258
|311
|294 (tie)
|317.5
|307.5
|Dylan Beavers
|BAL
|OF
|315
|219
|300
|436
|296
|283
|309.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|354
|366
|147
|265
|297
|311
|314
|Carson Kelly
|CHC
|C
|257
|359
|283
|345
|298
|312.8
|315.5
|Ryan O'Hearn
|PIT
|1B. OF
|388
|335
|232
|296
|299
|302.8
|329.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|301
|361
|191
|358
|300
|309
|333.5
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|P
|303
|202
|367
|364