MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters

The Astros' Yordan Alvarez leads MLB with 10 home runs apiece through three weeks, but raw HR totals are a noisy signal this early in the season. Statcast tells a different story: some hitters are running hot on contact quality they have not yet earned, while legitimate power threats are sitting on empty columns despite elite barrel rates and exit velocities.

Dillon Dingler leads all qualified hitters in Barrel% at 16.4% with an xSLG of .743 -- and has just 2 home runs. Mike Trout's xSLG gap of +0.176 (actual vs. expected) is the widest in the dataset. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger is earning $52.5M AAV and producing a 9.2% barrel rate. The numbers tell you exactly what to buy and what to fade.

With all that in mind, RotoWire.com broke down which MLB hitters have been the most efficient they've been at converting high-quality contact into home runs.

New to baseball betting? Check out the best baseball betting promos to find the sportsbook and sign-up bonus that's right for you!

Betting Edge — 2026 MLB Season · Week 3 Home Run Efficiency Index Who's converting elite contact into home runs — and who's leaving power on the table Dillon Dingler #1 HRES (Score: 86) Mike Trout Top Buy-Low Target 10 of 29 Buy-Low Candidates $40.2M/HR Worst Value (Vlad Jr.) Buy Low — elite HRES, HR total lagging Buy Low — elite HRES, HR total lagging Sell High — HR total outpacing contact quality Sell High — HR total outpacing contact quality On Pace — HRES and HR rank aligned On Pace — HRES and HR rank aligned Delta = HR rank minus HRES rank Top buy-low targets Top buy-low targets Mike Trout 14.7% Barrel .734 xSLG +0.176 gap Dillon Dingler 16.4% Barrel .743 xSLG +0.140 gap Freddie Freeman 14.6% Barrel .688 xSLG +0.169 gap Regression candidates Regression candidates Cody Bellinger 9.2% Barrel .471 xSLG $26.3M/HR Juan Soto 11.2% Barrel .578 xSLG $20.6M/HR Vlad Guerrero Jr. 10.8% Barrel .502 xSLG $40.2M/HR # Player HRES Score Barrel% xSLG HH% SS% PA HR xHR AAV $/HR Delta Tier 1 Dillon Dingler DET 86 16.4% 0.743 58.8% 49% 73 2 12 $0.7M $370K +23 ▲ Buy Low 2 Yordan Alvarez HOU 75 14.4% 0.835 47.9% 47.9% 104 5 15 $29.3M $5.9M +5 ▲ Buy Low 3 Jordan Walker STL 69 14.4% 0.654 58.2% 47.3% 90 8 13 $0.7M $92.5K -2 On Pace 4 Freddie Freeman LAD 66 14.6% 0.688 53.5% 43.7% 89 3 13 $27.0M $9.0M +12 ▲ Buy Low 5 Aaron Judge NYY 62 15.8% 0.660 52.8% 34% 95 8 15 $40.0M $5.0M -3 On Pace 6 Shohei Ohtani LAD 61 15.5% 0.582 54.4% 40.4% 97 6 15 $46.0M $7.7M -2 On Pace 7 Luke Raley SEA 61 12.3% 0.679 52.4% 52.4% 73 5 9 $5.2M $1.0M +1 On Pace 8 Mike Trout LAA 59 14.7% 0.734 46.6% 36.2% 102 2 15 $37.1M $18.6M +17 ▲ Buy Low 9 James Wood WSH 59 13.9% 0.607 64.8% 33.3% 108 4 15 $0.7M $185K +2 On Pace 10 Ben Rice NYY 58 11.9% 0.611 64.4% 44.4% 84 8 10 $0.7M $92.5K -7 ▼ Sell High 11 Sal Stewart CIN 54 14.9% 0.585 49.2% 39.7% 94 3 14 $0.7M $247K +6 ▲ Buy Low 12 Oneil Cruz PIT 46 12.1% 0.523 63.2% 36.8% 99 6 12 $0.7M $123K -7 ▼ Sell High 13 Michael Harris II ATL 42 12.2% 0.621 53.7% 31.5% 74 3 9 $4.3M $1.4M +5 ▲ Buy Low 14 Juan Soto NYM 42 11.2% 0.578 49.3% 46.2% 101 3 11.3 $61.9M $20.6M +5 ▲ Sell High 15 Kyle Tucker LAD 41 11.6% 0.572 50% 42% 88 4 10.2 $55.0M $13.8M -3 On Pace 16 Andy Pages LAD 39 11.8% 0.547 51.2% 39.3% 84 5 9.9 $0.7M $148K -7 ▼ Sell High 17 Drake Baldwin CIN 37 11.9% 0.551 44.6% 43.2% 101 4 12 $0.7M $185K -4 On Pace 18 Corbin Carroll ARI 37 10.6% 0.531 52.4% 44% 82 3 8.7 $11.5M $3.8M +2 On Pace 19 Gunnar Henderson BAL 35 11.4% 0.543 52.1% 36.1% 104 5 11.9 $12.5M $2.5M -9 ▼ Sell High 20 Shea Langeliers ATH 32 10.4% 0.518 53.8% 38.2% 93 6 9.7 $0.7M $123K -14 ▼ Sell High 21 Bobby Witt Jr. KC 31 10.2% 0.534 51% 40.1% 96 4 9.8 $30.8M $7.7M -7 ▼ Sell High 22 Brice Turang MIL 25 9.8% 0.498 47.3% 41.5% 88 4 8.6 $0.7M $185K -7 ▼ Sell High 23 Vlad Guerrero Jr. TOR 23 10.8% 0.502 42.1% 38.4% 91 1 9.8 $40.2M $40.2M +5 ▲ Buy Low 24 Manny Machado SD 22 9.4% 0.489 48.1% 39.7% 87 3 8.2 $22.5M $7.5M -3 On Pace 25 Cody Bellinger NYY 19 9.2% 0.471 47.8% 38.9% 79 2 7.3 $52.5M $26.3M +1 Sell High 26 Francisco Lindor NYM 15 8.9% 0.461 46.2% 37.8% 98 3 8.7 $34.1M $11.4M -4 Sell High 27 Mookie Betts LAD 15 8.7% 0.455 45.9% 40.2% 72 2 6.3 $30.4M $15.2M — On Pace 28 Colt Keith DET 13 9.6% 0.421 39.4% 42.4% 66 0 6.3 $0.7M N/A +1 Buy Low 29 Willy Adames SFG 10 8.4% 0.448 44.8% 36.5% 91 3 7.6 $23.0M $7.7M -6 ▼ Sell High

The Home Run Efficiency Index (HRES) ranks every qualified 2026 MLB hitter by a composite Statcast score measuring how effectively they convert high-quality contact into actual home runs. Unlike raw HR totals or traditional power stats, HRES reflects sustainable production and flags outliers in both directions.

There's also an efficiency angle at play, with hitters' cost-per-home run rated against their AAV, revealing which teams are getting catastrophic bang-for-buck and which are sitting on undervalued power threats.

Top Buy-Low Targets

Dillon Dingler (DET) — The most efficient power hitter in the Majors this year is a 27-year-old catcher. That's because Detroit Tigers' third-year backstop Dillon Dingler leads all qualified hitters in terms of barrel percentage (16.4%) and expected slugging percentage (.743), despite having two homers to his name this year. Given that Dingler's currently earning the MLB minimum of $700,000, he might be the most undervalued power hitter in baseball.

Mike Trout (LAA) — While it's hard to call a future Hall of Famer "undervalued," it's easy to forget how well Mike Trout barrels up the ball when he's healthy. That's exactly what the three-time MVP is doing, though, bashing seven homers and posting the widest 'xSLG' gap in the Majors, at +0.169. While Trout's current value figure of $18.6 million per home run hit is staggering, his slash line of .234/.422/.558 seeing two of the three either near (.570 slugging vs. 558) or above (his .422 OBP vs. Trout's .407 career figure) mean that the 34-year-old might be back in the swing of things at long last, making him a solid buy-low target.

Freddie Freeman (LAD) — Just up the 5, you'll find another one of our top buy-low hitters, in Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman, who's hitting .296 with a slash line of .360/.519 has an expected slugging percentage that's well above the latter figure (at .688), meaning he's been hitting the ball hard, even though Freeman has three homers to his name this year. Given that xSLG gap and Freeman's 14.6% barrel rate, it seems safe to bet on the nine-time All-Star to start pumping out long balls sooner rather than later.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. (TOR) — Our final buy-low target is Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr., who has one home run this year, despite having a 10.8% barrel rate and an xSLG of .502. Given how well Vladito's put the ball in play, with a .333 average through 78 at-bats, it seems like his season to date has been solid, just not in the typical long-ball way that it has in previous seasons.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Regression Candidates (Sell High)

Cody Bellinger (NYY) — On the flip end of the value spectrum, our first sell high candidate is former MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees. Bellinger, like fellow Big Apple outfielder Juan Soto, has a huge AAV against him ($52.5 million), while having a low barrel rate (9.2%) and an eye-watering value (or lack thereof) of $26.3 million per home run hit. Given Bellinger's xSLG of .471, it seems like there's not enough contact quality to support sustained power production in The Bronx, meaning it might be time to get out before the bottom falls out.

Juan Soto (NYM) — Across town inside the cavernous confines of Citi Park, the story's much the same for once-ballyhooed free agent acquisition Juan Soto. Soto and his $61.9M AAV lead all of MLB, while his current 11.2% barrel rate falls well shy of the mark. Given that Soto's currently producing at a $20.6 million per home run pace with an HRES of 42, it's safe to label him as the most expensive underperformer by contact metrics.

Shea Langeliers (ATH) — While Langeliers has 6 homers to date for the A's, his HRES rank tells a different tale, with the fifth year catcher posting a figure of 20 with a 10.4% barrel rate and .518 xSLG. Langeliers' current delta of -14 is the largest regression signal in the dataset, meaning it's high time to sell on him, if possible, sooner rather than later.

Gunnar Henderson (BAL) — The early part of the year's been kind, home run wise, for the former second round pick out of Arkansas, with Gunnar Henderson bashing five home runs through 92 at-bats. The problems for him start with his HRES, which ranks 19th overall, along with his current -9 delta and 11.4% barrel rate, which suggest the production is running ahead of contact quality, meaning it might be time to close the door on the fifth year infielder if possible.

Contract Value Extremes

Best value: James Wood (WSH) — Our best value proposition at the plate is Washington Nationals' third year outfielder James Wood, who is currently earning the league minimum ($700,000), with an HRES rank of 9, while providing excellent value at the plate, averaging $185,000 per home run hit. Wood's year to date has shown his potential for providing elite hard-hit rate (64.8%), along with his xSLG of .607. The bottom-line on Wood is that he provides pre-arbitration power at zero cost, making him a one-of-a-kind value play.

Worst value: Vlad Guerrero Jr. — While Vladito's .333 average so far has been impressive, his $40.2M per home run through Week 3 has been anything but. Even accounting for his overall offensive value, the power metrics do not justify the investment, meaning it's high time to sell on the five-time All-Star infielder if possible.

Most overpaid slugger: Juan Soto — The Mets' splash acquisition ahead of the 2025 season hasn't paid dividends this season. Soto's currently carrying an AAV of $61.9M, to go with a11.2% barrel rate while ranking 14th in HRES, meaning his contract is built on a power profile he has not yet shown in 2026. Given all that, it's fair to say that Soto is the antithesis of the man who replaced him in D.C., with James Wood serving as a polar opposite, power wise, versus the former franchise cornerstone in the Nation's Capital.

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!