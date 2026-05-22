Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)

Our data-driven tool identifies the five best home run props today. Find out who the best home run bets are for Friday, May 22, and get your Memorial Weekend started right.
Updated on May 22, 2026 1:36PM EST
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Updated on May 22, 2026 1:36PM EST
MLB Picks

Trying to find the best home run props today? The process itself is pretty straightforward with the RotoBombs Home Run Props Tool.

After using it on tonight's slate, four names immediately jumped off the page.

📲 Combine this research with Rotowire Smart Money. Start a free trial today.

Find the Best Home Run Props Today

If you're having issues on mobile, tilt your phone to landscape mode.

RotoBombs · May 22, 2026

I use the RotoBombs tool above, which takes every qualified hitter and starting pitcher over the last 15 days and throws everything into one environment-adjusted model: barrel rate, exit velocity, pull air%, blast contact, swing speed, HR/FB, EV allowed, fly-ball rate, barrel allowed, all of it. Then it layers in park factors and live RotoWire weather data before assigning every hitter-vs-pitcher matchup a weighted score from 0-10.

I loaded up all 15 games, hit analyze, and let the board sort itself. And honestly, if you've never used a projection model to cut through a 15-game MLB slate before the numbers move, this is probably a pretty good night to start.

Here's a look at RotoBomb's best home run bets today.

ATL's Drake Baldwin hit the IL today, excluding him from this article. He was RotoBomb's #3 HR hitter today. A good pivot from him would be any LHH Braves power bat, like Matt Olson.

1. Kyle Schwarber (PHI vs Gavin Williams) — 8.8

This wasn't even remotely close.

Schwarber completely nuked the board with a 44% barrel rate, a 52.9% HR/FB rate, and a 56% pull-air profile heading into Citizens Bank Park with weather helping pull-side power. Then you add in Gavin Williams allowing damage on four-seamers — the exact pitch Schwarber destroys — and it turns into the cleanest HR setup on the slate.

Honestly, if Schwarber gets one elevated tonight, there's a decent chance it leaves in a hurry.

Best Odds: +245 (FanDuel)

2. Corbin Carroll (ARI vs Tomoyuki Sugano) — 7.8

This is one of those spots where the dome actually helps because it removes all the noise.

Carroll's profile right now is exactly what you want for HR props:

  • 21.1% barrel rate
  • 52.6% pull rate
  • elite pull-air profile
  • consistent hard contact

Sugano's fastball usage and elevated HR/FB numbers are basically the weak point the model identified immediately. Carroll grades out as one of the cleanest pure metric plays on the board.

Best Odds: +360 (FanDuel)

3. Junior Caminero (TB vs Gerrit Cole) — 7.2

This is where the model started getting interesting.

Most people will avoid attacking Gerrit Cole by default, but RotoBombs clearly weighted the Tommy John return angle heavily. Historically, pitchers making their first start back tend to allow more damage than usual, especially early before command fully settles back in.

Caminero absolutely crushes velocity, especially four-seamers, and Yankee Stadium's conditions tonight only amplify the upside.

Very uncomfortable matchup if you're a Yankees fan.

Best Odds: +325 (Hard Rock Bet)

4. Jac Caglianone (KC vs Logan Gilbert) — 7.2

This was probably the biggest surprise name in the top five.

But once you dig in, it makes sense pretty quickly.

Caglianone's 55.2% pull rate was the highest mark on the entire slate, and Gilbert's recent EV-allowed and HR/FB metrics are exactly the type of cracks a hitter like Caglianone can exploit if he gets something elevated.

The recent form matters too. He's been squaring baseballs up consistently over the last couple weeks.

Best Odds: +500 (BetMGM)

Find More Home Run Props Today with Player Evals

The Player Eval tab is honestly where the tool becomes really useful.

You can type in literally any hitter and it'll spit back a verdict — PLAY, LEAN, or PASS — alongside the opposing pitcher's arsenal and a quick breakdown of what helps or hurts the matchup in plain English.

I tested it on Yordan Alvarez tonight because Wrigley's weather looked tempting. RotoBombs came back with a 6.9 and basically flagged it as a weather-assisted LEAN rather than a true smash spot because Taillon's curveball-heavy mix suppresses some of Alvarez's upside profile.

That's the kind of nuance you actually want from a tool like this.

📲 Combine this research with Rotowire Smart Money. Start a free trial today.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

  • Kansas City Royals
    Cole Ragans
    Beginning rehab assignment Saturday
    MLB
    Kansas City Royals
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Kyle Schwarber
    Returning after three-game absence
    MLB
    Philadelphia Phillies
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Eugenio Suarez
    Activated from 10-day IL
    MLB
    Cincinnati Reds
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    Kyle Leahy
    Cardinals-Reds rained out
    MLB
    St. Louis Cardinals
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Chris Paddack
    Cardinals-Reds game postponed
    MLB
    Cincinnati Reds

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Our data-driven tool identifies the five best home run props today. Find out who the best home run bets are for Friday, May 22, and get your Memorial Weekend started right.
Today
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 22
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 22
Check out Michael Rathburn's breakdowns and best MLB Picks for today as we settle in for a packed Memorial Day weekend
Today