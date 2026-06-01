Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)

Our data-driven tool identifies the five best home run props today. Find out who the best home run bets are for Monday, June 1, and get your week started with a win.

Who's going yard on Monday? My favorite MLB home run picks today are targeting Great American Ball Park and Tropicana Field; two very different environments producing the same result: Exploitable matchups for tonight's best power bats.

Every day, I use our Home Run Prop Finder Tool (RotoBombs) to identify the best home run props on the slate. It blends batted ball data with pitcher matchup data and park & weather factors to identify the top hitters to bet on.

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Find the Best Home Run Props Today

My methodology starts with contact quality — who is hitting the ball hardest, with what frequency, and to what part of the field? Exit velocity, barrel rate, and pull-air rate are the anchors. From there, the pitcher matchup determines whether those batted-ball tendencies get exploited, and park plus weather either amplifies or mutes the result.

Home run props are not about picking the guy most likely to homer. They're about finding the gap between the implied probability baked into the odds and the actual probability when you run the numbers.

Use RotoBombs for yourself by navigating the tool below. Continue reading the article to see how the tool concluded that these five hitters are the best from today's slate.

RotoBombs · May 22, 2026

Great American Ball Park is the most home run-friendly venue in baseball — a 115 park factor — and Bobby Witt Jr. is walking into it against Lyon Richardson, a pitcher with a 15% HR/FB rate and a 91.8 mph average exit velocity allowed. That is a lot of leverage stacked in one direction.

Witt brings 95 mph average exit velocity and a 42.9% pull-air rate into the best launching pad on the board. His 14.3% barrel rate is solid rather than elite, but the combination of exit velocity and pull-side fly ball tendency at GABP is where the math does the heavy lifting. Richardson leans heavily on a 95.2 mph four-seamer (42% usage) that Witt has the bat speed — 74.1 mph — to catch up to and pull. Richardson's 10.8% barrel rate allowed makes him far more hittable than his surface ERA might suggest.

The left-to-right wind tonight at 5.8 mph is not dramatic, but at a 115-park-factor venue it represents a modest bonus. There is a 4% rain chance, but nothing that should delay first pitch.

Witt is the most recognizable name on tonight's best slate and the number reflects it. Still worth playing.

Best Odds: +325 (theScore Bet)

Lowe is the other side of the same GABP game — and he might be the better bet.

His 30% HR/FB rate is the standout number among tonight's top candidates. That is not a small sample fluke; it reflects genuine pull-side power to left field that parks like GABP are built to reward. Lowe's 18.5% barrel rate and 44.4% pull-air rate form a textbook profile for this environment, and Kansas City's Luinder Avila makes a cooperative opponent. Avila allows a 91.3 mph average exit velocity and a 14% HR/FB rate, surrendering hard contact at a rate that would concern any pitching coach.

The matchup breakdown is straightforward: Avila throws a 44% four-seam fastball diet at 94.8 mph to a left-handed hitter who pulls 44% of his fly balls. GABP's left-center dimensions are among the shortest in the game for lefties. The 5.8 mph L-to-R wind gives Lowe's pull-side contact a small additional carry boost.

Lowe doesn't carry Witt's name recognition, and that discrepancy is why you get the extra 120 cents of value on this side of the same game. Take it.

Best Odds: +400 (BetMGM)

Caminero has been in this column before, and tonight's setup is different — quieter in the headline sense, louder in the metrics.

His 97.5 mph average exit velocity is the highest among all candidates on tonight's slate. His 79.8 mph bat speed is elite — top-5% among qualified hitters — which is the single best predictor of power potential when matched against hard stuff. Ty Madden throws a 46% four-seam fastball at 95.4 mph. That is not a fastball you blow past Junior Caminero.

The Tropicana Field dome eliminates weather entirely, so this is a pure metrics play: elite exit velo plus elite bat speed facing a pitcher who allows an 11% HR/FB rate and an 8.5% barrel rate allowed — both passable enough that Caminero's raw power can overcome them. His 48.6% pull-air rate is the highest on tonight's board and pushes everything he squares up toward the short porch in right.

The one knock is Tropicana's 97 park factor — below league average and the least home-run-friendly park on tonight's best-matchup list. But Caminero's bat speed is the correction mechanism. When you make this kind of contact, park factor becomes a secondary consideration.

Best Odds: +333 (DraftKings)

The same game, a different Rays bat, and the better price.

Aranda is quietly one of the hardest-contact hitters in the American League, posting a 96.1 mph average exit velocity and a 23.5% barrel rate — the top barrel mark among tonight's four picks. That 23.5% is not a one-week stretch; it represents sustained barrel quality over a 15-day rolling Statcast window. He's genuinely barreling the ball at an elite rate.

Against Ty Madden, the same matchup dynamics that work for Caminero apply here. Madden's 46% four-seam reliance at 95.4 mph runs into Aranda's elevated contact rate — he posts a 23.2% blast contact rate, meaning nearly one in four swings produces a hard-hit ball. Madden's 11% HR/FB allowed is not a significant suppressor for a barrel rate like this.

Aranda is left-handed, which matters in a domed environment where pull-side tendencies are the primary driver. His 38.2% pull-air rate is the lowest among tonight's four picks, and his 71.2 mph swing speed is not a highlight — that is the small print on this bet. But +560 for a 23.5% barrel rate in a dome game is a pricing inefficiency, and that's what we're hunting.

Best Odds: +475 (theScore Bet)

Other MLB Home Run Bets Today: My Favorite Pivots

If tonight's four picks don't hit, here's where the damage will likely come from instead:

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