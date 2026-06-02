Our data-driven tool identifies the five best home run props today. Find out who the best home run bets are for Tuesday, June 2, and cash out another ticket.

Who's going yard on Tuesday? The best home run props today take place in Fenway Park and Tropicana Field, two environments with very different physical profiles but exploitable matchups for the slate's power bats.

Every day, I use our Home Run Prop Finder Tool (RotoBombs) to identify the best MLB home run prop picks today. It blends batted ball data with pitcher matchup data and park & weather factors to identify the top hitters to bet on.

Yesterday, if you bet $100 on the five best picks, you would've profited $366. Sign up for Smart Money below to start using tools like this to bet smarter.

4 Best Home Run Props Today

My methodology starts with contact quality — who is hitting the ball hardest, with what frequency, and to what part of the field? Exit velocity, barrel rate, and pull-air rate are the anchors. From there, the pitcher matchup determines whether those batted-ball tendencies get exploited, and park plus weather either amplifies or mutes the result.

Home run props are not about picking the guy most likely to homer. They're about finding the gap between the implied probability baked into the odds and the actual probability when you run the numbers.

Use RotoBombs for yourself by navigating the tool below. Continue reading the article to see how the tool concluded that these five hitters are the best from today's slate.

RotoBombs · May 22, 2026

1. Jarren Duran (BOS) to Hit A HR (+559)

Duran is the top-ranked candidate on tonight's entire slate — the only A-grade matchup in a 15-game field — and the reasoning is airtight.

His 50% pull-air rate means half of all fly balls he hits go to the pull side — one of the higher rates on tonight's slate. As a left-handed hitter, Duran's pull side is right field, and Fenway's right field is one of the shortest in baseball, with the Pesky Pole sitting just 302 feet down the line. Pair that with a 23.5% barrel rate and 93.9 mph average exit velocity over the last 15 days, and you have a hitter who is squaring the ball up constantly and sending it exactly where Fenway rewards it most.

Shane Baz makes this matchup workable. The Baltimore righty throws a 46% four-seam fastball at 97.1 mph, a pitch that Duran's 76.9 mph bat speed allows him to catch up to and pull. Baz has posted a 9.3% HR/FB rate allowed, which isn't alarming on its own — but his 90.4 mph average exit velocity allowed and a 38.9% fly ball rate tell a truer story: hitters are getting to his heater and putting it in the air.

Fenway's 104 park factor and a 4.7 mph left-to-right wind that carries a lefty's pull-side contact toward the right-field corner complete the setup. Duran's pull-air profile is the most perfectly calibrated bat-to-park combination on tonight's board.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +340

Best Odds: +559 (DraftKings)

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2. Jonathan Aranda (TB) to Hit A HR (+500)

Aranda was in this column yesterday and he belongs here again. His numbers didn't get worse overnight — they got better.

Tonight he posts a 24.2% barrel rate and a 95.4 mph average exit velocity, both marginally improved from his Monday appearance. He carries a 22.2% blast contact rate, meaning better than one-in-five swings produces a hard-hit ball at the plate. Against Jack Flaherty, who runs a 51% four-seam fastball diet at 96.2 mph, Aranda has the contact quality to do damage.

Flaherty's profile is the key concern for the Tigers tonight. He allows a 13.0% HR/FB rate — above average — and a 91.5 mph average exit velocity allowed, meaning hitters are squaring him up with regularity. His 51% fastball usage is the highest on tonight's slate among the top-four starters, and that pitch is exactly what barrel-rate leaders feast on.

The Tropicana Field dome eliminates every weather variable. No wind, no humidity shift, no rain delay — pure metrics in a controlled environment. Aranda's 33.3% pull-air rate is the lone caveat; it's the lowest pull-air mark among tonight's top candidates. But a 24.2% barrel rate doesn't need a perfect pull profile to produce home run results.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +350

Best Odds: +500 (Fanatics)

3. James Wood (WAS) to Hit A HR (+378)

Wood is one of the more quietly compelling power profiles in the National League right now, and tonight's matchup against Lake Bachar gives him a legitimate window.

His 95.9 mph average exit velocity is the second-highest among tonight's top four, and his 22.5% barrel rate over the last 15 days reflects genuine, sustained hard contact — not a hot week. He posts a 19.3% blast contact rate and a 76.2 mph swing speed that allows him to generate loft against mid-90s velocity.

Bachar allows a 90.5 mph average exit velocity and a 11.0% HR/FB rate, with a 44% four-seam fastball at 94.2 mph as his primary weapon. For a hitter with Wood's exit velo and barrel rate, that is a pitch to do damage against.

The one headwind here is the park. Nationals Park carries a 98 park factor — slightly pitcher-friendly — and the 5.8 mph L-to-R wind is a minor factor rather than a decisive one. The case for Wood rests almost entirely on the bat metrics and the matchup, not the environment.

At +360, that's a fair price for a 22.5% barrel rate against a pitcher surrendering 11% HR/FB. Wood is one of the better bets on the board without a marquee name attached to the odds.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +360

Best Odds: +378 (DraftKings)

4. Junior Caminero (TB) to Hit A HR (+341)

Caminero is back, same dome, same franchise, and a slightly different angle than Aranda.

Where Aranda's case rests on barrel rate, Caminero's rests on raw tools. His 97.1 mph average exit velocity is the highest among tonight's top four candidates. His 79.7 mph bat speed — elite, top-5% of the league — is the physical separator. When you put those two numbers together against a pitcher throwing 45% fastballs at 96.2 mph, the outcome is less about the matchup and more about simple physics: the bat is fast enough to catch it, and the exit velocity tells us what happens when it does.

Caminero also posts a 32.8% blast contact rate — the best on tonight's board — meaning the hard-contact events are coming at a high rate. His 43.2% pull-air rate on those contacts gives him a real pull-side HR profile even in a below-average park environment. Tropicana's 97 park factor is the suppressor here, same as yesterday.

The same Flaherty concerns that apply to Aranda apply here: 13% HR/FB rate allowed, 91.5 EV allowed, 51% fastball heavy. Caminero is priced $20 behind Aranda (+370 vs. +350) — that gap reflects handedness and pull-air differential more than anything. Both are legitimate plays in the same game. If you're picking one, Aranda has the better barrel rate. If you want the larger tool set, Caminero is your bat.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +370

Best Odds: +341 (DraftKings)

Other MLB Home Run Bets Today: My Favorite Pivots

We all know how the story goes: if it's not the player you bet on to go yard, it's the guy hitting before or after him in the lineup. These are my favorite adjacent bets in tonight's targeted games:

BOS: Ceddanne Rafaela — Best Price: +720, DraftKings (Fenway pull-side profile, same Baz matchup)

Ceddanne Rafaela — Best Price: +720, DraftKings NYY: Jazz Chisholm Jr. — Best Price: +690, DraftKings (with Judge out, Chisholm is the bat to target in the Cantillo matchup)

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