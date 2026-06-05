Our data-driven tool identifies the best home run props today. Find out who our algorithm's MLB home run picks are for Friday, June 5.

Who are you betting on to go yard on Friday? Our algorithm combines batted ball data, pitcher data, and environmental factors to find you the best home run props today.

Every day, I use our Home Run Prop Finder Tool (RotoBombs) to identify MLB home run picks on the slate. The tool ranks by composite power score; exit velocity, barrel rate, pull-air rate, and swing speed are the inputs, then layers in pitcher matchup data and park & weather factors to surface the highest-probability home run bets on the board.

Home run props are not about picking the guy most likely to homer. They're about finding the gap between the implied probability baked into the odds and the actual probability when you run the numbers.

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Best Matchups for MLB Home Run Props Today

Use RotoBombs for yourself below. You can navigate around our RotoBombs algorithm in the HR Finder tab and the Matchups algorithm in the Best Matchups tab.

Continue reading to see the reasoning behind why the tool identified these five hitters as the best MLB HR props on today's slate.

RotoBombs · May 22, 2026

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) to Hit a HR

Tonight's top HR Finder score (8.5, A+). PCA gets a favorable platoon matchup and a 15 mph wind blowing directly into his pull side — with one major caveat.

Batter 15 Day Data:

95.7 mph avg exit velocity

24.3% barrel rate

56.8% pull-air rate

15.9% pull barrel rate

Favorable platoon: RHH vs LHP — pull side aligned perfectly with wind direction

Pitcher (Robbie Ray) Season Long Data:

14.5% HR/FB rate

91.0 EV allowed

1.6 HR/9

48% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: Wrigley Field · PF 102 · 69°F · 15 mph Out to LCF · ⚠️ 78% rain risk

⚠️ Confirm the game is on before betting. If Wrigley plays, this is the best bet on the slate. If it's rained out, pass entirely.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +265

Best Odds: +350 (Fanatics)

📲 Find more bets with our Daily MLB Picks

2. Yordan Alvarez (HOU) to Hit a HR

After Wednesday's brutal Skenes matchup, Alvarez gets Jack Perkins — one of the more exploitable starters he'll see all season. The dome removes all weather noise.

Batter 15 Day Data:

98.3 mph avg exit velocity

25.0% barrel rate

37.5% personal HR/FB rate

26.5% blast contact rate

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (Jack Perkins) Season Long Data:

12.0% HR/FB rate

90.5 EV allowed

1.3 HR/9

42% four-seamer at 96.8 mph — hittable velocity for Alvarez's bat speed

Park & Weather: Daikin Park · PF 100 · Dome · 85°F · 10% rain (irrelevant)

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +315

Best Odds: +318 (DraftKings)

3. Jackson Chourio (MIL) to Hit a HR

Ryan Feltner at Coors Field is one of the most dangerous pitcher-park combinations on tonight's board. Feltner is surrendering home runs at an alarming rate, and Coors covers most of what Chourio lacks directionally.

Batter 15 Day Data:

92.9 mph avg exit velocity

19.4% barrel rate

20.0% personal HR/FB rate

12.9% pull-air rate — the caveat; as a LHH his pull-air rate is low, but Coors' 120 PF compensates

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (Ryan Feltner) Season Long Data:

15.5% HR/FB rate — highest on tonight's slate

92.5 EV allowed

2.1 HR/9

6.2 ERA

Park & Weather: Coors Field · PF 120 · 85°F · 8.1 mph Out to LCF · 12% rain

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +265

Best Odds: +320 (FanDuel)

4. Nick Kurtz (ATH) to Hit a HR

The best-priced pick on tonight's board. Kurtz is quietly posting elite power metrics over the last two weeks, and Peter Lambert in a dome is a favorable environment to cash them in.

Batter 15 Day Data:

92.1 mph avg exit velocity

25.0% barrel rate

42.9% pull-air rate

12.3% pull barrel rate

33.3% personal HR/FB rate

78.2 mph bat speed — strongest among tonight's five picks

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (Peter Lambert) Season Long Data:

13.0% HR/FB rate

91.0 EV allowed

1.5 HR/9

5.0 ERA

Park & Weather: Daikin Park · PF 100 · Dome · 85°F · 10% rain (irrelevant)

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +335

Best Odds: +360 (Fanatics)

5. Jake Bauers (MIL) to Hit a HR

The other side of the Coors/Feltner game. Bauers' raw EV is the softest on this list, but his 42.9% personal HR/FB rate and Coors' 120 park factor make him worth playing at +300.

Batter 15 Day Data:

87.4 mph avg exit velocity

12.0% barrel rate

44.0% pull-air rate

42.9% personal HR/FB rate — nearly half his fly balls are leaving the park

77.7 mph bat speed

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (Ryan Feltner) Season Long Data:

15.5% HR/FB rate

92.5 EV allowed

2.1 HR/9

6.2 ERA

Park & Weather: Coors Field · PF 120 · 85°F · 8.1 mph Out to LCF · 12% rain

The tools are the weakest on this list, but Feltner plus Coors is a combination that inflates every outcome. At +300 — cheaper than Chourio despite the same game — the market is over-discounting the environmental edge.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +300

Best Odds: +350 (FanDuel)

Other MLB Home Run Picks Today: My Favorite Pivots

We all know how the story goes: if it's not the player you bet on to go yard, it's the guy hitting before or after him in the lineup. These are my favorite adjacent bets in tonight's targeted games:

CHC vs SFG (Wrigley): Ian Happ — Best Price: +300, Hard Rock Bet (LHH pull-side Wrigley wind, same Ray matchup — if game is played)

Ian Happ — Best Price: +300, Hard Rock Bet MIL @ COL (Coors): Christian Yelich — Best Price: +490, FanDuel (LHH Coors power, Feltner vulnerability)

📲 Combine this research with RotoWire Smart Money below and start backing your bets with data today.