Our data-driven tool identifies the best home run props today. Find out who our algorithm's MLB home run picks are for Wednesday, June 3.

Who's going yard on Wednesday? Our algorithm combines batted ball data, pitcher data, and environmental factors to identify the best home run props today.

Every day, I use our Home Run Prop Finder Tool (RotoBombs) to identify MLB home run picks on the slate. The tool ranks by composite power score; exit velocity, barrel rate, pull-air rate, and swing speed are the inputs, then layers in pitcher matchup data and park & weather factors to surface the highest-probability home run bets on the board.

Home run props are not about picking the guy most likely to homer. They're about finding the gap between the implied probability baked into the odds and the actual probability when you run the numbers.

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Best Matchups for MLB Home Run Props Today

The methodology behind the Best Matchups view starts with the pitcher: Who is giving up fly balls, hard contact, and home runs at an exploitable rate? From there, park factor and weather either amplify or neutralize that vulnerability. The batter's raw tools confirm whether he can actually take advantage.

This is a different lens than pure batted ball data. The same hitter can jump or fall based entirely on who's on the mound and where the game is played.

Use RotoBombs for yourself below. You can see the RotoBombs algorithm, Matchups algorithm and Continue reading to see how the tool concluded these five hitters are the best from today's slate.

RotoBombs · May 22, 2026

1. Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a HR

Witt earns tonight's top HR Finder score (8.4). The combination of his pull profile and baseball's best HR park is the headline.

Batter 15 Day Data:

96.4 mph avg exit velocity

20.8% barrel rate

54.2% pull-air rate — over half his fly balls go pull-side to GABP's short left field

Pitcher (Chase Burns) Season Long Data:

12.7% HR/FB rate

40.9% fly ball rate allowed

88.9 EV allowed

Park & Weather: GABP · PF 115 · 79°F · Calm · 0% rain

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +270

Best Odds: +390 (FanDuel)

📲 Find more bets with our Daily MLB Picks

2. Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit A HR (+500)

The best pitching matchup on the slate. Corbin's primary pitch is an 82.4 mph slider — the softest featured offering by any starter tonight.

Batter:

94.4 mph avg exit velocity

31.3% barrel rate

76.8 mph bat speed

13.5% pull barrel rate

Pitcher — Patrick Corbin (RHP):

13.5% HR/FB rate

91.0 EV allowed

Velocity tops out at 91.6 mph — predictable band for Acuña to attack

Park & Weather: Truist Park · PF 102 · 75°F · 6.9 mph L-to-R wind · 0% rain

Both the HR Finder and Best Matchups model rank this highly. Acuña vs. Corbin is a top-tier bet from either lens.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +330

Best Odds: +520 (FanDuel)

3. Yordan Alvarez (HOU) to Hit A HR (+350)

The best raw tools on the slate. The catch: he's facing Paul Skenes.

Batter:

100.2 mph avg exit velocity — highest on the entire slate

38.1% barrel rate — historic numbers

32.6% blast contact rate

Pitcher — Paul Skenes (RHP):

9.1% HR/FB rate — strong suppressor

4.3% barrel rate allowed — elite

87.0 EV allowed — lowest by any starter tonight

99.2 mph four-seamer (48%) + 88.6 mph slider (28%)

Park & Weather: Daikin Park · PF 100 · Dome · 83°F · 22% rain outside (irrelevant)

The Best Matchups model dropped Alvarez to fifth because of Skenes. The HR Finder keeps him fourth because 38.1% barrel rate doesn't care about reputation — Skenes needs to be perfect, and at +350, one mistake pays.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +350

Best Odds: +310 (BetMGM)

4. Andy Pages (LAD) to Hit A HR (+341)

The value play of the night. Zac Gallen surrenders the highest HR/FB rate among any starter on tonight's board, and Chase Field amplifies every ball in the air.

Batter:

90.0 mph avg exit velocity

21.9% barrel rate

40.6% pull-air rate

10.2% pull barrel rate

Pitcher — Zac Gallen (RHP):

14.3% HR/FB rate — highest on tonight's slate

90.8 EV allowed

Cutter-heavy (32% at 87.6 mph) — soft primary pitch

Park & Weather: Chase Field · PF 107 · Dome · 104°F outside (irrelevant)

Pages is the least celebrated name on this list, which is exactly why the price is right. Same dome, same pitcher giving up fly balls at the highest rate tonight, at the second-best HR park on the board.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +345

Best Odds: +555 (FanDuel)

Other MLB Home Run Picks Today: My Favorite Pivots

We all know how the story goes: if it's not the player you bet on to go yard, it's the guy hitting before or after him in the lineup. These are my favorite adjacent bets in tonight's targeted games:

If tonight's five picks don't hit, here's where the damage is most likely coming from instead:

LAD @ ARI (Chase Field): Shohei Ohtani — Best Price: +320, Fanatics (62.5% pull-air, same Gallen/dome setup as Pages)

Shohei Ohtani — Best Price: +320, Fanatics PIT @ HOU (Daikin): Oneil Cruz — Best Price: +375, theScore Bet (97.4 EV, 52.6% pull rate, dome game)

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