Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)

Our home run predictions model breaks down the best MLB home run props today for Tuesday's slate, using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.
Updated on August 11, 2026 4:27PM EST
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Updated on August 11, 2026 4:27PM EST
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We've got 15 games on tonight's slate, and the RotoBombs board is tilted toward the late West Coast window. Five of today's top 10 graded bets come from the same Angel Stadium game, and the top four picks overall are split between just three ballparks.

It's a tough slate for value. Our model is flagging a few true power hitters at the top, and the books are in agreement, making it difficult to find juice on these picks. Still, our model projects them as the most likely players to homer today at long odds.

Here's where our home run betting model, RotoBombs, is pointing for Tuesday, August 11. Keep reading to see our best value bets for tonight and use our home run model for yourself.

Track every home run bet you place with our MLB Home Run Tracker.

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Best MLB Home Run Props Today (August 11, 2026)

Betting on home runs isn't easy, and it's impossible to do it perfectly. So, you should stick to the same process every day: start with recent batted ball data and the matchup grade, then check whether the park and weather are adding to it or fighting against it.

Like I said, keep it simple and don't overcomplicate your system.

All picks and grades below come straight off today's live RotoBombs board; use the tool to copy bet, or use it to give you more details on a player or game you're looking to bet on.

Don't forget! Check RotoWire's MLB Weather page for updates through first pitch, since forecasts can shift.

1. Joc Pederson (TEX) vs. Ryan Johnson (LAA)

Pederson tops today's board, an Elite 7.6 grade (21.9%, fair odds +356) against Angels righty Ryan Johnson. RotoBombs flags a real cutter matchup here and good exit velocity underneath it, with Angel Stadium running warm tonight and the wind blowing out. Pederson isn't the lone Rangers bat that likes this matchup, either -- more on that below.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +356 (21.9% probability)

Consensus Sportsbook Odds: +256 (28%)

Park & Weather: Angel Stadium · 80°F · 8 mph out · 0% rain

2. Yordan Alvarez (HOU) vs. Carson Whisenhunt (SF)

Alvarez grades out Elite (7.4, 21.4%, +367) against Giants lefty Carson Whisenhunt, with the model flagging elite bat speed and a four-seam edge against a pitcher still establishing himself. Oracle Park is no one's idea of a hitter's haven, but a matchup grade this clean travels fine even in a pitcher's park.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +367 (21.4%)

Consensus Sportsbook Odds: +366 (21.4%)

Park & Weather: Oracle Park · 65°F · 10 mph out · 0% rain

3. Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. Michael Wacha (KC)

Ohtani checks in Elite (7.3, 21.3%, +370) against Royals righty Michael Wacha at Dodger Stadium, RotoBombs pointing to a real changeup edge even as the model flags him as cooling off recently. That's a matchup grade holding up against a recent-form knock, not one riding a hot streak.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +370 (21.2%)

Consensus Sportsbook Odds: +219 (31.3%)

Park & Weather: Dodger Stadium · 78°F · 9 mph out · 1% precipitation

4. Cam Smith (HOU) vs. Carson Whisenhunt (SF)

HELLO, VALUE! Not many of these guys today, but Cam Smith's red-hot bat is beloved by the model, despite the books disagreeing. Smith is the second Astros bat grading out Elite against Whisenhunt tonight (7.2, 20.9%, +378), right behind Alvarez — the same good-EV, elite-bat-speed, four-seam-edge profile showing up twice in the same lineup against the same arm.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +378 (20.9%)

Consensus Sportsbook Odds: +625 (13.7%)

Park & Weather: Oracle Park · 65°F · 10 mph out · 0% rain

5. Corbin Carroll (AZ) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (COL)

Carroll grades out Strong (6.8, 20.1%, +397) at home against Rockies righty Tomoyuki Sugano, with elite bat speed and a splitter edge offsetting a four-seam trouble flag and a cooling-off note. A dome game, so no weather factor either way — this one's purely on the matchup.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +397 (20.1%)

Consensus Sportsbook Odds: +330 (23.2%)

Park & Weather: Chase Field · Dome

Today's Home Run Props with the Best Edge

The model above predicts who is most likely to hit a home run. It does not consider odds. These are the batters the model flagged with the most value, giving you the sharpest edge against the book based on the same data used to find the names above.

  • Elias Diaz (TEX)
    • Our Odds: +456 (17.9%)
    • The Books: +700 (12.5%)
  • James McCann (ARI)
    • Our Odds: +436 (18.6%)
    • The Books: +560 (15.1%)
  • Hunter Feduccia (TB)
    • Our Odds: +536 (15.7%)
    • The Books: +750 (11.7%)

Use Our MLB Home Run Betting Tool

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Check out RotoBombs & our HR tracker below. Use it to research, or trust the process and bet on the model's favorites every day.

Today's Full MLB Slate & Weather

MatchupTime (ET)Starting PitchersPark Conditions
PIT @ MIA6:40 PMPaul Skenes vs. Eury PérezDome
CLE @ DET6:40 PMTanner Bibee vs. Drew Anderson77°F, 6 mph R-L, 27% rain
CHC @ WSH6:45 PMShota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin86°F, 7 mph, 36% rain
SEA @ NYY7:05 PMBryan Woo vs. Ryan Weathers84°F, 6 mph out, 28% precip
BOS @ TOR7:07 PMPatrick Sandoval vs. Dylan CeaseDome
NYM @ ATL7:15 PMNolan McLean vs. Martín Pérez86°F, 7 mph cross, 23% precip
CIN @ CWS7:40 PMNick Lodolo vs. Sean Burke78°F, 6 mph in, 16% precip
BAL @ MIN7:40 PMBrandon Young vs. Bailey Ober85°F, 3 mph, 3% precip
PHI @ STL7:45 PMCristopher Sánchez vs. Andre Pallante97°F, 8 mph out, 2% rain
TEX @ LAA9:38 PMCody Bradford vs. Ryan Johnson80°F, 8 mph out, 0%
TB @ ATH9:40 PMNick Martinez vs. Mason Barnett91°F, 9 mph, 1% precip
MIL @ SD9:40 PMKyle Harrison vs. Walker Buehler74°F, 8 mph cross, 0%
COL @ ARI9:40 PMTomoyuki Sugano vs. Mitch BrattDome
HOU @ SF9:45 PMHunter Brown vs. Carson Whisenhunt65°F, 10 mph out, 0%
KC @ LAD10:10 PMMichael Wacha vs. Blake Snell78°F, 9 mph out, 1% precip

For confirmed lineups and live weather through first pitch, check RotoWire's MLB Lineups page.

Responsible Gambling While Betting Home Run Props Today

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly. RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks referenced in this article, are committed to promoting safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your ability to gamble responsibly, please consider reaching out to the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) or the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG). Both organizations are dedicated to providing support and advocacy for individuals who may need it.

Must be 21+ and present in an eligible state to bet. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Terms and conditions apply. See each sportsbook for full offer details.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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