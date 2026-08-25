Our MLB home run picks model breaks down the most valuable home run props today for Tuesday's slate (August 25), using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.

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Use our data-driven home run betting tool to find the best home run props for Tuesday, August 25.

Here's where our MLB home run picks model, RotoBombs, is pointing today.

Scroll to the bottom of the page if you want to use the tool and research your best home run bets.

Shouts out to @Roto_Bombs and @BrandonJustice_ for the free new homerun tool this one of the best out and it's new. What a cash 💰. pic.twitter.com/BNuBB9JNno — @MrCreditYourself (@MrCreditUrSelf) August 22, 2026

MLB Home Run Predictions Today (August 25, 2026): 5 Most Likely Homers

Here are today's top home run picks from the model's power ranking. Our model determines the batters who are most likely to homer based on a robust blend of batted ball data, matchup data, recent form, park factors, weather, projected plate appearances, bullpen strength, and more.

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RotoBombs Grade: 8.3

8.3 RotoBombs Fair Odds: +320

+320 Best Sportsbook Odds: Not yet posted

Murakami bats second for the White Sox — that's his everyday spot in the order, so there's no lineup guesswork with this one. He's been elite in the two categories that matter most for this model: a 94.3 mph average exit velocity and a 22.1% barrel rate over his last 30 days. DeGrom's four-seamer is 42% of his mix, and it's the exact pitch Murakami has done the most damage against relative to his own baseline. Rate Field cuts against him some — it suppresses home runs — but the swing profile and the pitch-matchup edge are enough to make him the highest-graded play on the board.

RotoBombs Grade: 7.9

7.9 RotoBombs Fair Odds: +339

+339 Best Sportsbook Odds: Not yet posted

Alvarez checks every box in the model's power profile: 93.9 mph average exit velocity, elite bat speed at 76.4 mph, and a 47.2% pull rate, all in the "elite" tier. Warren's four-seamer, 37% of his mix, is the pitch Alvarez has punished most this month. Yankee Stadium is the most hitter-friendly park in play tonight by a wide margin, and that park boost is doing real work in his grade.

RotoBombs Grade: 7.5

7.5 RotoBombs Fair Odds: +359

+359 Best Sportsbook Odds: Not yet posted

Siri's sample is thinner than the two names above him — 37 batted-ball events over the last 30 days — but an 18.9% barrel rate and a 51.4% pull rate are both elite marks, and his line is trending up over his last 30 days rather than cooling off. Williams' fastball, 26% of his mix, is the pitch he's hit best. Angel Stadium conditions tonight also help the ball carry.

RotoBombs Grade: 7.4

7.4 RotoBombs Fair Odds: +367

+367 Best Sportsbook Odds: Not yet posted

Valencia's power grade is pulled hard toward league average by a small sample (39 balls in play), and the model flags that plainly rather than hiding it. Even after that regression, a 20.5% barrel rate and a 53.8% pull rate are elite, and Seymour's fastball — 27% of his mix — is his best matchup pitch. The one thing working against him: Comerica Park's conditions tonight cut against the ball carrying, which is also plainly reflected in his fair odds relative to his raw power.

RotoBombs Grade: 7.3

7.3 RotoBombs Fair Odds: +369

+369 Best Sportsbook Odds: Not yet posted

Ohtani gets credit across the board — elite exit velocity, elite bat speed, elite barrels — and Elder's sinker (28% of his mix) is the pitch he's done the most damage against this month, well above his own baseline. Truist Park conditions tonight also help the ball carry. The one flag on the profile: he's cooling off some over his last 30 days, and he's shown trouble against cutters specifically, which isn't Elder's primary weapon but is worth knowing.

Today's Home Run Picks with the Best Edge (+EV)

RotoBombs pulls live home run prop odds in real time, compares them to model projections, and flags the value plays.

Today's slate is small, but it's loaded on value -- almost the entire top of the board clears our threshold, which doesn't happen often. There's a strong chance these lines close more as the day goes on, too.

Want to run this on a specific bet you're looking at? Add the name to your My HR Picks list in the live tool and type in the price your sportsbook is actually offering — it'll calculate your real edge against that number, separate from this self-contained view.

Want to run this on a specific bet you're looking at? Add the name to your My HR Picks list in the live tool and type in the price your sportsbook is actually offering — it'll calculate your real edge against that number, separate from this self-contained view.

Other MLB Home Run Picks Today: My Favorite Pivots

Matt Olson (ATL) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD) — projected into Atlanta's lineup, in the same game as Ohtani above. Elite barrel rate and bat speed, with a pitch-mix edge against Glasnow specifically.

vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD) — projected into Atlanta's lineup, in the same game as Ohtani above. Elite barrel rate and bat speed, with a pitch-mix edge against Glasnow specifically. Jackson Merrill (SD) vs. Paul Skenes (PIT) — Pittsburgh's bullpen carries a fatigue flag tonight, which works in Merrill's favor if Skenes doesn't finish the Padres off himself.

vs. Paul Skenes (PIT) — Pittsburgh's bullpen carries a fatigue flag tonight, which works in Merrill's favor if Skenes doesn't finish the Padres off himself. Kyle Schwarber (PHI) vs. George Kirby (SEA) — still shows up even without a favorable park, on power alone.

Pitch Hunters Today: Who's Sitting on the Pitcher's Best Pitch

Pitch Hunters is the tool's term for a batter with strong recorded data against a pitcher's single most-used pitch — specifically, that pitch has to make up 40% or more of the pitcher's mix.

Zone Mix Today: Where Contact, Pitch Selection and Power Overlap

Zone Mix blends where a hitter's batted balls tend to land, which pitches the opposing pitcher actually throws, and how much power the hitter shows specifically in the zones that pitch mix funnels into.

My Favorite Home Run Bet Today

I'm leaning toward Munetaka Murakami tonight. Normally this section is about a mispriced number — a gap between what a sportsbook is offering and what the model says is fair. Books haven't posted lines yet today, so I can't make that argument the way I usually do. What I can say is that Murakami clears the board on every input the model weighs: hitter power, pitch matchup and pitcher vulnerability all grade out ahead of the four names below him, and it's a "high confidence" read rather than a projected-lineup guess propped up by one strong category. If a book posts him anywhere near even money to the field favorites once lines go up, that's the one I'd look at first.

Use Our MLB Home Run Props Tool

Check out RotoBombs & our HR tracker below. Use it to research, or trust the process and bet on the model's favorites every day.

Our home run picks above are free, every day -- that's the deal. If you want the rest of what RotoWire runs, a RotoWire All-Access membership bundles in our NFL fantasy tools (like the Fantasy Football Draft Kit) and DFS lineup builder, which matters right about now: training camps are open and the season's closing in fast, so this is exactly the stretch where getting a head start on draft prep pays off. Pair it with ProBets if you're betting these home run props tonight and want the same account tracking your NFL and DFS action once the fall slate opens up.

You can also use our tool in more ways than just seeing who's most likely to hit a home run today. You can filter by game, EV+ and more.

On RotoBombs, you can filter by game. With good weather and two soft pitchers on the mound, a RotoBombs user wanted to take a left-handed NYY bat & a RHH BAL bat. Thanks to our tool, they didn't have to overthink this one. +1393 🤯✅ pic.twitter.com/JZTCDmFD6y — RotoWire Bombs (@Roto_Bombs) August 19, 2026

Today's Full MLB Slate

"Projected" means MLB hasn't officially posted that lineup yet as of this writing — RotoBombs is running on our best estimate of tonight's order, not a confirmed card. For live confirmations, check RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page and MLB Weather page.

Responsible Gambling While Betting Home Run Props Today

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