Our home run predictions model breaks down the best MLB home run props today for Tuesday's slate, using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.

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We've got 15 games on tonight's slate, and the RotoBombs board is still shaking itself out — only two lineups are actually posted this early in the day, so most of the board below is projected, not locked.

Kansas City's Jac Caglianone tops it, but the real story is a five-man Cincinnati group all grading Strong-or-better against the same White Sox arm tonight.

It's an odd slate to trust completely this early. Our model is doing its job on raw power and pitcher vulnerability, but until lineups are posted, it may project players who aren't definitively starting. Still, the matchup signals underneath them are real, and worth knowing before the lineups drop (hello, +EV).

Here's where our home run predictions model, RotoBombs, is pointing for Wednesday, August 12. Keep reading to see today's best matchups, and use the model for yourself.

⚾ Track every home run bet you place with our MLB Home Run Tracker.

Best MLB Home Run Props Today (August 12, 2026)

Betting on home runs isn't easy, and it's impossible to do it perfectly. So you stick to the same process every day: start with recent batted ball data and the matchup grade, then check whether the park and pitcher are adding to it or fighting against it.

Keep it simple and don't overcomplicate your system.

All picks and grades below come straight off today's live RotoBombs board; use the tool to copy bet, or use it to dig deeper on a player or game you're looking at.

These are the players most likely to homer. That doesn't mean they have the best value. We cover which batters carry the most value later in the article.

Don't forget! Check RotoWire's MLB Weather page for updates through first pitch — none of today's games have a forecast loaded yet, so park factor is all we've got to go on right now.

Caglianone tops today's board, an Elite 8.3 grade (23.8%, fair odds +320) against Dodgers lefty Eric Lauer. RotoBombs flags a real four-seam edge here — his own damage against the pitch runs above his baseline, and Lauer's version of it has gotten barreled up more than most lefties' this year. He's also carrying the model's "heating up" tag over his last 25 batted balls. One thing to know: Kansas City hasn't posted its order yet, so this is a name to watch confirm, not a lock.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +320 (23.8% probability)

+320 (23.8% probability) Consensus Odds: +329

+329 EV: +2.1%

Caminero grades out Elite (8.1, 23.3%, +330) against A's righty Jack Perkins — elite exit velocity, elite barrel rate, elite bat speed, all showing up in the same profile. The four-seam matchup's a real plus too, though there's a changeup trouble flag worth knowing about before you bet this specific outcome. Lineup's still unconfirmed as of this writing.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +330 (23.3%)

+330 (23.3%) Consensus Odds: +210

+210 EV: -27.8%

Alvarez checks in Elite (7.6, 22.0%, +354) against Giants righty Adrian Houser, RotoBombs pointing to elite underlying power and a four-seam edge even with the model flagging him as cooling off relative to his own baseline. Oracle Park is still one of the tougher parks in the sport for right-handed power — this grade is holding up despite the park, not because of it.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +354 (22.0%)

+354 (22.0%) Consensus Odds: +337

+337 EV: -3.9%

Marte grades out Elite (7.5, 21.7%, +360) at home against Rockies righty Ryan Feltner, with a real slider edge and Feltner's contact-quality-allowed numbers running below average all year. There's a cooling-off flag attached too, so this is a matchup-and-pitcher grade, not a hot-streak one.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +360 (21.7%)

+360 (21.7%) Consensus Odds: +475

+475 EV: +24.8%

Carroll's the second Diamondback grading Elite against Feltner tonight (7.3, 21.3%, +370), right behind Marte — same slider edge, same vulnerable arm, different bat. A four-seam trouble flag knocks it slightly below Marte's number, but it's still a clean Elite.

RotoBombs Fair Odds: +370 (21.3%)

+370 (21.3%) Consensus Odds: +401

+401 EV: +6.7%

Today's Home Run Props with the Best Edge

These are the players with the most juice, giving you the best edge against the sportsbook. Meaning, our model projects the player is significantly more likely to hit a home run than the book.

This is for my value bettors. Hats off to you for being a fan of math.

Other MLB Home Run Picks Today: My Favorite Pivots

My Favorite Home Run Bet Today

I'm betting on Tyler Stephenson today. With recent power and a positive matchup, he still has plenty of juice from the books. There's too much to like about this price in today's hitting environment. He's been one of the hottest right-handed bats in baseball lately, and you get a discount.

Use Our MLB Home Run Betting Tool

Check out RotoBombs & our HR tracker below. Use it to research, or trust the process and bet on the model's favorites every day.

Today's Full MLB Slate

For confirmed lineups and live weather through first pitch, check RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page and MLB Weather page.

Responsible Gambling While Betting Home Run Props Today

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