While Loperfido isn't a fantasy stalwart, his setback recalls a theory that could impact other players on the Houston roster. Will Carroll, long-time friend and contributor to Rotowire, has previously discussed "The Death Spiral" Theory . The theory suggests that once an injury occurs to a team's roster, the manpower and resources needed to treat and rehab the injury eats into time spent on preventative care or daily maintenance. As a result, the likelihood of another injury or two occurring to other players increases. While Carroll's ideas remain a well-conceived concept and not verified data, those invested in other Astros players may want to bolster their depth at these positions just in case the team suffers yet another injury.

Houston Astros

The Astros have long been a model of consistency in the AL West. From 2017 to 2024, the Astros made eight straight postseason appearances, including four trips to the World Series that resulted in two titles. However, the streak ended last season, a year in which the team lost the second most games to injury and led the league in WARP missed. Now, they once again find themselves limited by injury, as a myriad of players, including Josh Hader (biceps), Jake Meyers (oblique), Jeremy Pena (hamstring), Cristian Javier (shoulder), Tatsuya Imai (arm) and Hunter Brown (shoulder), all currently sit on the injured list. Outfielder Joey Loperfido joined the ledger over the weekend after suffering a right quadriceps strain during Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

While Loperfido isn't a fantasy stalwart, his setback recalls a theory that could impact other players on the Houston roster. Will Carroll, long-time friend and contributor to Rotowire, has previously discussed "The Death Spiral" Theory . The theory suggests that once an injury occurs to a team's roster, the manpower and resources needed to treat and rehab the injury eats into time spent on preventative care or daily maintenance. As a result, the likelihood of another injury or two occurring to other players increases. While Carroll's ideas remain a well-conceived concept and not verified data, those invested in other Astros players may want to bolster their depth at these positions just in case the team suffers yet another injury.

In the meantime, Brown and Javier are not expected back until late May with their Grade 2 shoulder strains, while Meyers' Grade 2 oblique injury is likely to keep him out even longer. Imai has begun playing catch while Hader was transferred to the 60-day IL. Pena has yet to resume running as he recovers from a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Jorge Polanco

A pair of injuries forced the Mets to place Polanco on the IL. The listed reason for his IL-stint is a bruised right wrist, but the veteran slugger has also been managing bursitis in his heel.

A bursa sac is a fluid-filled pouch often found between muscle tissue and bone. This allows the bursa to work similarly to ball bearings in the body, reducing friction within the associated joint. Following repetitive trauma or direct contact, the bursa can become inflamed, causing pain and stiffness in the area.

Polanco's issue appears to be to his retrocalcaneal bursa, the bursa located between the calcaneus (heel bone) and his Achilles. This is an area of high friction, making healing difficult and prolonging recovery.

The forced time off will let both the bursitis and the bruised wrist heal congruently, but his absence likely will extend beyond the minimum 10 days. Consider him week-to-week for now.

Check Swings

Matthew Boyd: The Cubs are on track to activate Boyd from the 15-day IL on Wednesday, allowing him to start against the Phillies. The veteran left-hander has been dealing with a left biceps strain and has not pitched since April 1. The biceps is a two-joint muscle that influences the shoulder and the elbow, making it a vital part of the upper extremity kinetic chain. Fortunately, the strain was mild, and Boyd has progressed smoothly through recovery. He completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, throwing 3.2 innings and finishing with six strikeouts while surrendering three earned runs on four hits and a walk. Boyd gets a somewhat favorable matchup in his return as, Philadelphia's offense currently ranks in the bottom 10 in average and runs scored per game.

Corbin Carroll: The Diamondbacks outfielder could not finish Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays due to lower-back tightness. Fortunately, manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the severity of the issue and expects Carroll to be in the lineup on Tuesday, following a scheduled day off.

Jackson Chourio: Chourio has finally picked up a bat, taking his first swings since suffering a left hand (metacarpal) fracture. The injury initially occurred in the World Baseball Classic and has not healed as quickly as initially hoped. However, this marks a major step forward in his recovery and should be reason to celebrate. Look for a return to come some time in early May.

Jhoan Duran and Daniel Palencia: The oblique monster claims two more victims, as key members of NL bullpens are expected to miss time. In Philadelphia, Brad Keller and Jose Alvarado will see a bump in responsibilities out of the bullpen while covering for Duran. Palencia's absence further taxes a Cubs bullpen missing Hunter Harvey and Phil Maton. Caleb Thielbar got the first crack at the ninth inning, notching a save on Saturday and another late-game appearance on Sunday.

Raisel Iglesias: The Braves reliever did not pitch Saturday due to discomfort in his shoulder. Fortunately, the area appears structurally sound, with the team attributing the issue to Iglesias sleeping on the joint awkwardly the previous night. He looked fine Sunday, collecting his fifth save of the year against the Phillies. Keep him in your lineups.

Juan Soto: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reiterated the team expects Soto back in the lineup at some point during the week ahead. The New York outfielder has missed 14 straight games, including all of New York's current 11-game losing streak. Soto has resumed throwing and running, and would be a welcome return to a struggling offense. He will return with an elevated level of injury risk for the immediate future but is a must-play when active.

Daulton Varsho: An undisclosed knee injury kept Varsho out of both of Toronto's weekend matchups with Arizona. He was removed from Friday's contest with discomfort in his left knee that appears to be related to his quadriceps according to manager John Schneider. The assortment of ailments that can be linked to the quad and the knee is extensive, as the kneecap is a sesamoid bone that floats within the tendon of the muscle group. A differential diagnosis for this area includes a quad strain, tendinitis and even bursitis to name a few. The team has said an MRI will not be required, but a more definitive explanation would help provide a more accurate timeline. Consider him day-to-day for now. Myles Straw will see an increase in usage with Varsho sidelined.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!