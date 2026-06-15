Previous injury is one of the leading predictive factors for future injury. Furthermore, as previously discussed just two weeks ago, the healing progression for hamstring strains is a delicate balance that requires patience and can easily be disrupted. It has not been confirmed if Acuna aggravated the previous injury site or suffered a new strain elsewhere along the muscle group. Regardless, I expect the Braves to handle this newest problem conservatively, even with manager Walt Weiss downplaying the severity of the new injury. Look for Acuna's absence to extend beyond the two

The Braves outfielder is back on the injured list after straining his left hamstring for the second time this season. Acuna originally missed 14 games with a Grade 1 hamstring strain in early May and is now expected to miss more time after reinjuring the area.

Since 2008, I've been fortunate to provide injury analysis for Rotowire, breaking down countless injuries ranging from the mundane to the exotic and weird. I've explained sprains, strains and fractures while also discussing gunshot wounds, fireworks accidents and bee stings. While the unique ailments can be more fun to dissect, the truth is sometimes injury analysis feels a bit like being a bad song stuck on repeat, as I must rehash the same issues continually. This baseball season has been particularly trying, as hamate fractures, lower back issues and hamstring injuries seem to occur on a weekly basis. This week multiple players suffered these monotonous ailments, including several repeat offenders.

Since 2008, I've been fortunate to provide injury analysis for Rotowire, breaking down countless injuries ranging from the mundane to the exotic and weird. I've explained sprains, strains and fractures while also discussing gunshot wounds, fireworks accidents and bee stings. While the unique ailments can be more fun to dissect, the truth is sometimes injury analysis feels a bit like being a bad song stuck on repeat, as I must rehash the same issues continually. This baseball season has been particularly trying, as hamate fractures, lower back issues and hamstring injuries seem to occur on a weekly basis. This week multiple players suffered these monotonous ailments, including several repeat offenders.

Ronald Acuna

The Braves outfielder is back on the injured list after straining his left hamstring for the second time this season. Acuna originally missed 14 games with a Grade 1 hamstring strain in early May and is now expected to miss more time after reinjuring the area.

Previous injury is one of the leading predictive factors for future injury. Furthermore, as previously discussed just two weeks ago, the healing progression for hamstring strains is a delicate balance that requires patience and can easily be disrupted. It has not been confirmed if Acuna aggravated the previous injury site or suffered a new strain elsewhere along the muscle group. Regardless, I expect the Braves to handle this newest problem conservatively, even with manager Walt Weiss downplaying the severity of the new injury. Look for Acuna's absence to extend beyond the two weeks he missed earlier this year and expect them to manage his workload carefully upon his return. Mauricio Dubon and Eli White will see an increase in usage with Acuna out.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Jose Ramirez and Vinnie Pasquantino

Both players suffered fractured hamate bones last week, joining an impressive list of players to succumb to the injury in 2026. Players like Jackson Holliday, Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and Francisco Lindor have all sustained the injury this year with varying timelines for recovery.

To review, the hamate is one of the tiny carpal bones of the wrist located at the base of the pinky. It serves as an attachment site for muscles and ligaments, and is marked by a distinct hook-like projection. Surgery is often performed to address fractures here, frequently resulting in a removal of the hook of the hamate. Fortunately, the success rate for surgery is high, with most players returning to form. However, the timeline for recovery is lengthy and often falls between four and eight weeks.

Ramirez has been here before, having suffered a hamate fracture in the opposite wrist in 2019. He underwent surgery and was back in action 30 days later. Oddly enough, Ramirez isn't the first player to break both hamate bones. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval broke both hamate bones in consecutive seasons back in 2011 and 2012.

Both Ramirez and Pasquantino are expected to miss multiple weeks with the Royals slugger already recovering from surgery. A late July return should serve as the initial target date for both players.

Check Swings

Garrett Crochet: The Red Sox lefty is expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break after he was transferred to the 60-day IL. The injury was diagnosed as a latissimus dorsi strain that has been slow to heal. "Lat" injuries are tricky, particularly in pitchers, as the muscle influences both back and shoulder motion. There is hope he can resume a throwing program soon, but those rostering Crochet will need a long-term replacement for their teams.

Oneil Cruz: The Pirates outfielder is expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking multiple bones in his hand. The injury occurred when Cruz slid headfirst into a base. The impact, known as an axial load, resulted in nondisplaced breaks of the fourth and fifth metacarpals. The nondisplaced descriptor is used when the bone fragments remain in alignment, meaning Cruz will not need surgery to mend the area. Instead, he will wait for the bones to heal on their own, before gradually resuming baseball-related activities. A return after the All-Star break seems likely.

Vladimir Guerrero: The Blue Jays slugger sat for back-to-back games over the weekend with lower back tightness. He was reportedly available to pinch hit on Sunday but never entered the game. Toronto has a scheduled off day on Monday, and the hope is he will feel better with extended rest. Consider him day-to-day for now.

Josh Naylor: Naylor exited early in Sunday's loss after fouling a ball off his shin. X-rays on the area were negative, likely leaving him with a bone or soft tissue contusion. If he can adequately treat the associated symptoms, Naylor has a real chance to play in Tuesday's series opener versus the Orioles.

Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani's absence from the lineup due to left knee inflammation was short-lived, as the two-way star returned after a lone missed game. Imaging on the joint did not uncover any structural damage, and he should be fine moving forward. The Dodgers may opt to give him a rest day or two if the symptoms linger, but he remains the top fantasy weapon.

Corey Seager: The Rangers shortstop suffered rib and jaw injuries in a collision at home plate with Royals catcher Carter Jensen. The team also relayed he is experiencing mild concussion symptoms, meaning Seager will have to complete the league's mandated protocol before he can return. Don't let the mild tag foul you. Any concussion is considered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and should be handled accordingly. Seager doesn't have a lengthy history of head injuries, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up on the seven-day concussion IL.

Will Smith: The Dodgers catcher has been placed on the 10-day IL with neck inflammation. There has been no confirmation as to what is causing the inflammation, but it sounds like it's muscular in nature and that Los Angeles has opted for a proactive approach to care. Dalton Rushing has taken over behind the plate and is a worthy stopgap replacement in all fantasy formats.