The strain is Soto's second calf strain of the season. In April, Soto suffered a Grade 1 strain of the opposite calf and missed the next 15 games. With his latest injury more significant, look for Soto to miss more time this time around. Six weeks could easily be a best-case scenario, and his absence could stretch beyond that if the team opts for an especially conservative approach to care. The Mets are currently last in the NL East and will likely weigh Soto's long-term health against additional at-bats in what has become a lost season.

The Mets slugger was placed on the injured list over the weekend after an MRI revealed he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left calf. Muscle strains are classified based on severity of damage done to the tissue. A Grade 2 strain is marked by partial tearing of the muscle or tendon and is often to referred to as an incomplete tear. Healing for a Grade 2 strain is a delicate process in which scar tissue is randomly placed into the gaps. Over time, this scar tissue will be remodeled and mature into healthy muscle tissue. Time and proper loading are needed for successful healing and can be easily disrupted if an athlete returns prematurely. Strains in the calf muscle complex can be particularly slow to heal as the group plays a crucial role in explosive movements.

Juan Soto

The Mets slugger was placed on the injured list over the weekend after an MRI revealed he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left calf. Muscle strains are classified based on severity of damage done to the tissue. A Grade 2 strain is marked by partial tearing of the muscle or tendon and is often to referred to as an incomplete tear. Healing for a Grade 2 strain is a delicate process in which scar tissue is randomly placed into the gaps. Over time, this scar tissue will be remodeled and mature into healthy muscle tissue. Time and proper loading are needed for successful healing and can be easily disrupted if an athlete returns prematurely. Strains in the calf muscle complex can be particularly slow to heal as the group plays a crucial role in explosive movements.

The strain is Soto's second calf strain of the season. In April, Soto suffered a Grade 1 strain of the opposite calf and missed the next 15 games. With his latest injury more significant, look for Soto to miss more time this time around. Six weeks could easily be a best-case scenario, and his absence could stretch beyond that if the team opts for an especially conservative approach to care. The Mets are currently last in the NL East and will likely weigh Soto's long-term health against additional at-bats in what has become a lost season.

Spencer Arrighetti

The Astros right-hander landed on the IL with a nerve irritation in his right foot. Arrighetti's pain surfaced during pregame warmups and was located between the third and fourth toes. The location suggests Arrighetti could be managing an interdigital neuroma, specifically a Morton's neuroma. These injuries occur when the nerve in the area becomes aggravated and inflamed, resulting in pain at the ball of the foot. Treatment often focuses on pain management. This can be carried out with extra padding on the area and anti-inflammatories or even an injection. Hopefully the issue resolves quickly, but the situation remains very fluid.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

The A's shortstop was playing well before suffering an extremely painful and precarious injury. Kuroda-Grauer fouled off a ball that struck him below the belt, leaving his with a ruptured testicle. The incident required surgery and will force him to miss considerable time. Mitch Haniger saw his season end in June after he suffered a comparable injury in 2019.

Shea Langeliers

Kuroda-Grauer's teammate suffered a less cringe-worthy injury but one that could be equally as limiting. Langeliers has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his knee. Surgery will be needed to address the damaged cartilage though the exact procedure, and subsequent time lost, may not be known until after he goes under the knife. The approach to address meniscus injuries is dependent on the location of the injury. If the tear occurs to a particular area of the involved disc than a repair may be possible. In a repair, the area is mended and the cartilage is preserved, but the associated recovery is measure in months, not weeks. If the damage is unfixable, the torn cartilage is excised in a procedure known as a meniscectomy. Athletes can return to action much quicker if a meniscectomy is performed but do so with an increased risk of future knee problems, including osteoarthritis. A meniscectomy could prove exceptionally troublesome for a catcher. Look for more information to trickle out after Langeliers' surgery, but it sounds like the Athletics suspect he could be done for the season.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Bobby Witt: The normally durable Witt is on the IL for the first time of his young career. Witt's injury is listed as lower back tightness, an injury designation that is more of a symptom than a diagnosis. Witt is also dealing with spasms in the area. Tightness and spasms are most commonly attributed to muscular injuries but can be linked to more serious underlying conditions. Fortunately, the Royals do not seem concerned about Witt's long-term status, and this ailment is most likely a strain. A return when first eligible is possible, though Kansas City will not rush his recovery. Those invested here should brace for a multiweek absence.

Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman: The primary catching options for Baltimore remain out with inflammation in different joints. Basallo has been shut down from baseball-related activities with inflammation in his shoulder, while Rutschman remains limited with wrist inflammation. As discussed last week , the Orioles keep a tight lid on injury information, and the term inflammation remains vague. Those invested in either player would be wise to ignore the injury report and stay focused on what the players are doing on a day-to-day basis. Rutschman has resumed throwing but has yet to catch, suggesting a return Wednesday seems unlikely. The team has not provided a timeline for when Basallo will resume activities.

Cody Bellinger: The Yankees outfielder will head back to New York Monday to undergo additional testing on his strained left hamstring. Bellinger was placed on the 10-day IL Sunday, but the severity of the strain remains unclear. Even a low-grade strain should keep him out beyond the minimum 10 days, and anything more significant will only prolong his time on the shelf.

Josh Jung: Like Soto, Jung is out with a calf strain. The Rangers third baseman tried to play through the problem, but it was hampering his speed while running. The strain is reportedly mild, and the team is optimistic he can return by this weekend's series against the Astros. The Texas lineup looks a bit like a MASH unit with Jung out and Corey Seager still working his way back from a lower back injury. Seager participated in simulated action and may head out on a rehab assignment if needed.

Ronald Acuna: It's not all doom and gloom here, as the Braves are set to welcome back Acuna from the IL. The outfielder will be activated prior to Monday's game against the Mets after missing nearly seven weeks with a left hamstring strain. Lower extremities strains have become a recurring issue for the former MVP, and he will return with an elevated degree of injury risk.