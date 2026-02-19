Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers

Jeff Zimmerman runs down the most prominent ADP movers in fantasy baseball drafts, and one of the players on the list is Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas.
February 19, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
February 19, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week

This week I'm going to look at the biggest ADP (average draft position) movers -- both up and down -- in NFBC Draft Champions leagues.

These are 15-team leagues with 50-man rosters and no waiver-wire moves. While most of the changes are obvious, it's important heading into future drafts not to miss any news and understand why players are moving one way or another.

Next week I will zero in on players going earlier in drafts, but for now, let's dive into the lists below.

Name

ADP

ADP Rising

 

Name

ADP

ADP Falling

Taylor Rogers

335

181

 

Andrew Saalfrank

718

-145

Seranthony Dominguez

171

158

 

Reese Olson

433

-130

Paul Sewald

621

120

 

Jordan Leasure

443

-125

David Hamilton

571

117

 

Anthony Santander

320

-83

Carlos Santana

593

106

 

Ha-Seong Kim

445

-82

A.J. Puk

543

98

 

Sawyer Gipson-Long

710

-79

Drey Jameson

548

97

 

Vaughn Grissom

629

-67

Luisangel Acuna

349

96

 

Andruw Monasterio

694

-62

Edouard Julien

512

93

 

Kyle Finnegan

432

-62

Gary Sanchez

597

93

 

Matt Shaw

311

-59

Nick Martinez

476

88

 

Sean Newcomb

672

-55

Jett Williams

448

81

 

Jeferson Quero

634

-54

Kevin Ginkel

475

78

 

Jack Perkins

616

-53

Chris Paddack

653

77

 

Tanner Scott

489

-53

Joey Loperfido

648

72

 

Sebastian Walcott

637

-51

German Marquez

683

66

 

Drew Anderson

626

-49

Chris Martin

557

64

 

J.T. Ginn

579

-47

Yoan Moncada

470

ADP Risers

Taylor Rogers, Seranthony Dominguez, Paul Sewald, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, Chris Martin, Justin Sterner and  Jordan Romano are all relievers that the market sees more likely to close than before.

David Hamilton

I don't understand the demand for a career .642 OPS bench bat. He wasn't going to play in Boston without injuries, and that remains so in Milwaukee. Maybe there was a time Hamilton looked primed to secure the third-base spot, but that was before Luis Rengifo joined the Brewers. There's no need to add a bad Four-A talent.

Carlos Santana

Santana was destined to sign with someone. At least he got an MLB job, unlike Ty France and Nathaniel Lowe, who ended up with minor-league deals. 

Drey Jameson

I have no idea why the reliever is being added. He showed no control last season with a 5.8 BB/9. Maybe some people see him closing. By the time he's next up for saves, Puk and Justin Martinez should be back from the injured list.

Luisangel Acuna

The "switch-hitting" Acuna -- he owns a career .640 OPS -- receives a positional and playing time boost as the potential center fielder for the White Sox. The issue is that Acuna -- with a career .732 OPS versus lefties and a .592 OPS versus righties -- might just be on the short side of platoon with Brooks Baldwin, who owns a career .551 against LHP and a .689 OPS against RHP.

Edouard Julien

Even with Julien now playing his home games in Colorado, he's just a strong-side platoon bat with a career 32 percent strikeout rate. I'm unsure what he does. 

Gary Sanchez

Sanchez was signed late to be the backup catcher behind William Contreras in Milwaukee.

Nick Martinez

Martinez went from a possible bullpen arm to a member of Tampa's rotation. He's worth gambling on late.

Joey Loperfido

The new Astro is only getting some love because the rest of the team's options are poor. In 104 plate appearances last season, he slashed .333/.379/.500, but his stats were inflated by a .431 BABIP.

German Marquez

Marquez signed a one-year deal with the Padres. It will be the first time the 30-year-old will play for a team other than the Rockies.

Miguel Andujar

Andujar's stock jumped once he signed with the Padres. He will likely serve as the primary designated hitter, but the recently-added Nick Castellanos will cut into his playing time 

Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder

With injuries to Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, Holmes and Elder become rotation options.

ADP Fallers

Andrew Saalfrank, Reese Olson, Anthony Santander, Ha-Seong Kim, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Ronny Henriquez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Sebastian Walcott and Sean Murphy all picked up injuries.

Jordan Leasure

Leasure lost the closer's role with Seranthony Dominguez joining the mix.

Vaughn Grissom

Grissom's rostership rate was next to nothing and jumped after being traded to the Angels. However, fantasy players remembered he is a career .654 OPS hitter. He didn't even play in the majors last year. Since then, his rostership rate has slowly dropped.

Matt Shaw

With the addition of Alex Bregman, Shaw got bumped down to a short-side outfield platoon bat.

Sean Newcomb

There seemed to be some hope Newcomb would join Chicago's rotation right after he signed, but it now seems like he is ticketed for the bullpen.

Jeferson Quero

The addition of Sanchez by the Brewers pushes Quero back to the minors. 

Jack Perkins

I'm not sure what was behind the initial demand for a constantly hurt pitcher who can't throw strikes.

Drew Anderson

With the late signings of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, Anderson was bumped from the rotation.

J.T. Ginn

The addition of Aaron Civale pushed Ginn out of the starting rotation for the A's. 

Jasson Dominguez

There is a decent chance Dominguez starts the season in Triple-A. 

Trey Gibson

The Orioles added two starting pitchers in Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt, thereby decreasing Gibson's chance of starting. 

Carson Williams and Taylor Walls

Maybe fantasy players came to the conclusion that neither is good and won't be worth adding.

Triston Casas

Casas does not have the playing-time prospects to be a regular fantasy contributor.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Jeff writes analytics-focused baseball articles for RotoWire. He is a three-time FSWA award winner, including the Football Writer of the Year and Best Football Print Article awards in 2016. The 2017 Tout Wars Mixed Auction champion and 2016 Tout Wars Head-to-Head champ, Zimmerman also contributes to FanGraphs.com, BaseballHQ and Baseball America.
