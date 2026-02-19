This week I'm going to look at the biggest ADP (average draft position) movers -- both up and down -- in NFBC Draft Champions leagues.
These are 15-team leagues with 50-man rosters and no waiver-wire moves. While most of the changes are obvious, it's important heading into future drafts not to miss any news and understand why players are moving one way or another.
Next week I will zero in on players going earlier in drafts, but for now, let's dive into the lists below.
Name
ADP
ADP Rising
Name
ADP
ADP Falling
335
181
718
-145
171
158
433
-130
621
120
443
-125
571
117
320
-83
593
106
445
-82
543
98
710
-79
548
97
629
-67
349
96
694
-62
512
93
432
-62
597
93
311
-59
476
88
672
-55
448
81
634
-54
475
78
616
-53
653
77
489
-53
648
72
637
-51
683
66
626
-49
557
64
579
-47
470
This week I'm going to look at the biggest ADP (average draft position) movers -- both up and down -- in NFBC Draft Champions leagues.
These are 15-team leagues with 50-man rosters and no waiver-wire moves. While most of the changes are obvious, it's important heading into future drafts not to miss any news and understand why players are moving one way or another.
Next week I will zero in on players going earlier in drafts, but for now, let's dive into the lists below.
Name
ADP
ADP Rising
Name
ADP
ADP Falling
335
181
718
-145
171
158
433
-130
621
120
443
-125
571
117
320
-83
593
106
445
-82
543
98
710
-79
548
97
629
-67
349
96
694
-62
512
93
432
-62
597
93
311
-59
476
88
672
-55
448
81
634
-54
475
78
616
-53
653
77
489
-53
648
72
637
-51
683
66
626
-49
557
64
579
-47
470
64
646
-45
432
58
638
-45
476
56
126
-44
544
56
647
-44
591
54
441
-44
401
52
671
-42
627
49
271
-41
581
45
569
-41
684
44
721
-41
366
44
495
-40
689
43
559
-39
505
43
498
-39
677
41
660
-38
ADP Risers
Taylor Rogers, Seranthony Dominguez, Paul Sewald, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, Chris Martin, Justin Sterner and Jordan Romano are all relievers that the market sees more likely to close than before.
I don't understand the demand for a career .642 OPS bench bat. He wasn't going to play in Boston without injuries, and that remains so in Milwaukee. Maybe there was a time Hamilton looked primed to secure the third-base spot, but that was before Luis Rengifo joined the Brewers. There's no need to add a bad Four-A talent.
Santana was destined to sign with someone. At least he got an MLB job, unlike Ty France and Nathaniel Lowe, who ended up with minor-league deals.
I have no idea why the reliever is being added. He showed no control last season with a 5.8 BB/9. Maybe some people see him closing. By the time he's next up for saves, Puk and Justin Martinez should be back from the injured list.
The "switch-hitting" Acuna -- he owns a career .640 OPS -- receives a positional and playing time boost as the potential center fielder for the White Sox. The issue is that Acuna -- with a career .732 OPS versus lefties and a .592 OPS versus righties -- might just be on the short side of platoon with Brooks Baldwin, who owns a career .551 against LHP and a .689 OPS against RHP.
Even with Julien now playing his home games in Colorado, he's just a strong-side platoon bat with a career 32 percent strikeout rate. I'm unsure what he does.
Sanchez was signed late to be the backup catcher behind William Contreras in Milwaukee.
Martinez went from a possible bullpen arm to a member of Tampa's rotation. He's worth gambling on late.
The new Astro is only getting some love because the rest of the team's options are poor. In 104 plate appearances last season, he slashed .333/.379/.500, but his stats were inflated by a .431 BABIP.
Marquez signed a one-year deal with the Padres. It will be the first time the 30-year-old will play for a team other than the Rockies.
Andujar's stock jumped once he signed with the Padres. He will likely serve as the primary designated hitter, but the recently-added Nick Castellanos will cut into his playing time
With injuries to Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, Holmes and Elder become rotation options.
ADP Fallers
Andrew Saalfrank, Reese Olson, Anthony Santander, Ha-Seong Kim, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Ronny Henriquez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Sebastian Walcott and Sean Murphy all picked up injuries.
Leasure lost the closer's role with Seranthony Dominguez joining the mix.
Grissom's rostership rate was next to nothing and jumped after being traded to the Angels. However, fantasy players remembered he is a career .654 OPS hitter. He didn't even play in the majors last year. Since then, his rostership rate has slowly dropped.
With the addition of Alex Bregman, Shaw got bumped down to a short-side outfield platoon bat.
There seemed to be some hope Newcomb would join Chicago's rotation right after he signed, but it now seems like he is ticketed for the bullpen.
The addition of Sanchez by the Brewers pushes Quero back to the minors.
I'm not sure what was behind the initial demand for a constantly hurt pitcher who can't throw strikes.
With the late signings of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, Anderson was bumped from the rotation.
The addition of Aaron Civale pushed Ginn out of the starting rotation for the A's.
There is a decent chance Dominguez starts the season in Triple-A.
The Orioles added two starting pitchers in Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt, thereby decreasing Gibson's chance of starting.
Carson Williams and Taylor Walls
Maybe fantasy players came to the conclusion that neither is good and won't be worth adding.
Casas does not have the playing-time prospects to be a regular fantasy contributor.
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.