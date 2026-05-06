Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%

This week's leaderboard takes a look at starting pitchers with good strikeout minus walk rates who may still be available in your league, including Peter Lambert of the Astros.
May 6, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
May 6, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week

I'm going to continue to dig for breakouts while they still might be on the waiver wire. This week's leaderboard features starting pitchers (min 20 IP) who are rostered in fewer than 75 percent of all NFBC RotoWire Online Championship leagues and have a strikeout minus walk rate (K%-BB%) of 10 percent or more. It's time to see if any of them are worth rostering. 

Name

K%-BB%

Roster%

IP

ERA

xFIP

WHIP

K/9

Carmen Mlodzinski

18.3%

63%

34

4.76

3.20

1.50

10.6

Jake Irvin

15.6%

10%

34

4.93

4.26

1.30

10.3

Kyle Freeland

14.4%

3%

25

5.04

4.09

1.36

8.6

Chris Paddack

13.7%

0%

30

7.63

4.32

1.66

8.0

Mike Burrows

13.6%

70%

37

5.97

4.28

1.65

8.7

Keider Montero

13.5%

37%

33

3.48

4.52

1.01

6.8

Yusei Kikuchi

13.4%

13%

31

5.81

4.21

1.58

9.6

Peter Lambert

12.9%

50%

22

2.42

4.11

1.16

9.4

Patrick Corbin

12.7%

1%

24

3.65

4.24

1.26

7.4

Walker Buehler

12.4%

10%

30

5.64

3.79

1.52

8.7

Janson Junk

12.3%

66%

38

2.82

3.89

1.04

6.4

Lance McCullers Jr.

12.0%

8%

31

6.32

4.13

1.40

9.5

Sean Burke

11.8%

75%

39

2.72

4.03

1.01

7.3

Noah Cameron

11.8%

61%

31

5.40

4.35

1.61

8.1

David Peterson

11.2%

7%

34

6.29

3.57

1.60

9.2

Kumar Rocker

11.0%

25%

28

4.71

4.16

1.43

7.7

Michael McGreevy

10.9%

65%

39

2.52

4.05

0.92

5.5

Aaron Civale

10.8%

2%

36

2.95

4.71

1.34

6.7

Dustin May

10.3%

45%

36

5.15

4.28

1.53

6.2

Kodai Senga

10.3%

19%

20

I'm going to continue to dig for breakouts while they still might be on the waiver wire. This week's leaderboard features starting pitchers (min 20 IP) who are rostered in fewer than 75 percent of all NFBC RotoWire Online Championship leagues and have a strikeout minus walk rate (K%-BB%) of 10 percent or more. It's time to see if any of them are worth rostering. 

Name

K%-BB%

Roster%

IP

ERA

xFIP

WHIP

K/9

Carmen Mlodzinski

18.3%

63%

34

4.76

3.20

1.50

10.6

Jake Irvin

15.6%

10%

34

4.93

4.26

1.30

10.3

Kyle Freeland

14.4%

3%

25

5.04

4.09

1.36

8.6

Chris Paddack

13.7%

0%

30

7.63

4.32

1.66

8.0

Mike Burrows

13.6%

70%

37

5.97

4.28

1.65

8.7

Keider Montero

13.5%

37%

33

3.48

4.52

1.01

6.8

Yusei Kikuchi

13.4%

13%

31

5.81

4.21

1.58

9.6

Peter Lambert

12.9%

50%

22

2.42

4.11

1.16

9.4

Patrick Corbin

12.7%

1%

24

3.65

4.24

1.26

7.4

Walker Buehler

12.4%

10%

30

5.64

3.79

1.52

8.7

Janson Junk

12.3%

66%

38

2.82

3.89

1.04

6.4

Lance McCullers Jr.

12.0%

8%

31

6.32

4.13

1.40

9.5

Sean Burke

11.8%

75%

39

2.72

4.03

1.01

7.3

Noah Cameron

11.8%

61%

31

5.40

4.35

1.61

8.1

David Peterson

11.2%

7%

34

6.29

3.57

1.60

9.2

Kumar Rocker

11.0%

25%

28

4.71

4.16

1.43

7.7

Michael McGreevy

10.9%

65%

39

2.52

4.05

0.92

5.5

Aaron Civale

10.8%

2%

36

2.95

4.71

1.34

6.7

Dustin May

10.3%

45%

36

5.15

4.28

1.53

6.2

Kodai Senga

10.3%

19%

20

9.00

4.87

1.95

10.4

Bailey Ober

10.2%

73%

38

3.55

4.64

1.13

6.9

Tyler Mahle

10.1%

43%

36

5.00

4.10

1.53

8.5

Erick Fedde

10.1%

3%

38

3.79

4.79

1.13

5.7

Steven Matz

10.1%

73%

37

3.86

4.41

1.10

6.8

Here are my thoughts on some of the pitchers. They are listed in my preference for rostering them.

Sean Burke: While not striking out many batters (7.3 K/9), he's been solid across the board and is getting better, with a 0.93 ERA (3.60 xFIP) over his last three games. Also, I think he has some strikeout upside if he leaned into his slider more (14 percent swinging strike rate). Other fantasy managers have noticed, since he's right at the 75 percent rostership percentage cutoff. 

Janson Junk: While he won't maintain a 2.82 ERA, he should be able to keep it under four. He's having success by not walking batters (1.9 BB/9) and keeping the ball on the ground (50 percent groundball rate). His groundball rate could be even higher if he didn't throw his four-seamer (34 percent groundball rate) a third of the time. Junk's strikeout, walk and groundball rates are similar to those of Logan Webb and Framber Valdez.

Carmen Mlodzinski: Over the first four games of the season, Mlodzinski had a 1.77 ERA (3.63 xFIP). Then the last three games happened, where he got BABIP'd to death (9.22 ERA, .450 BABIP, 42 percent left on base rate). Over that stretch, he maintained his velocity and pitch mix while posting a 2.99 xFIP. I'd tried to add him in all my leagues where available. 

Peter Lambert: I suspect Lambert's stock will take off after he shut out the Dodgers on Tuesday. He is throwing his good four-seamer (11 percent swinging strike rate, 24 percent groundball rate), slider (14 percent swinging strike rate, 71 percent groundball rate), and changeup (20 percent swinging strike rate, 54 percent groundball rate) a combined 70 percent of the time. He throws three other pitches (cutter, curve, sinker), but they don't do anything. He could have some upside if he leaned into his best three the most. The only issue keeping him from going higher is his 4.4 BB/9. The walks will eventually come back to bite him. 

Keider Montero: Montero makes the list based on his low 1.9 BB/9. Strikeouts (6.7 K/9) are a problem, but I see some upside if he starts trusting his slider (17 percent usage, 14 percent swinging strike rate ) and changeup (16 percent usage, 13 percent swinging strike rate). One issue surrounding him is that his rotation spot could be lost once (if) some other starters (Case Mize and Justin Verlander) get healthy. 

Mike Burrows: After losing 0.7 mph from last season, he is getting hit around with 1.9 HR/9 and .373 BABIP. Even if a you assume his 4.28 xFIP accurately reflects his talent, that's not even close to a plug-and-forget-it guy. Another streamer. 

Patrick Corbin: I'm coming around to the idea that Corbin might be a streaming option. He's been the same pitcher for the past three seasons, but this year, he's been a little lucky (81 percent left on base rate).

Jake Irvin: Irvin is getting a ton of strikeouts (10.1 K/9), but his walk rate (3.9 BB/9) is holding him back, leading to a 1.30 WHIP. I think you get what you see with him: a streamer against weak opponents but not much more. 

Walker Buehler: Buehler needs to find some consistency, especially in terms of finding the plate. In his two blowups this year, he walked three batters and allowed four earned runs in fewer than three innings pitched. His 3.6 BB/9 isn't a deal breaker, but it's tough to know when he'll be on or off. A gamble.

Kyle Freeland: The Rockie has seen his xFIP drop for the third straight season (from 5.13 to 4.38 to 4.29 to 4.09) with his fastball velocity increased during that time (from 88.8 mph to 91.5 to 91.6 to 92.0). Those home starts (5.91 ERA this year) just eat into the overall numbers. That said, I think he could be started on the road against weaker teams. Using our Projected Starters Grid, the next two starts he has on the road are against the Phillies and Dodgers. Two hard passes for now, but don't ignore as the season goes on.

Lance McCullers Jr.: His stats are being affected positively by his first three starts. Over his last three starts, he has a 6.75 ERA (5.09 xFIP) and a 6.2 BB/9. His fastball velocities are down by about 0.5 mph. I'll be interested in him if he can put three strong starts together.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jeff Zimmerman
Jeff writes analytics-focused baseball articles for RotoWire. He is a three-time FSWA award winner, including the Football Writer of the Year and Best Football Print Article awards in 2016. The 2017 Tout Wars Mixed Auction champion and 2016 Tout Wars Head-to-Head champ, Zimmerman also contributes to FanGraphs.com, BaseballHQ and Baseball America.
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