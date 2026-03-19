Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases

This week's leaderboard takes a look at some surprising spring stolen base leaders, including Sal Stewart of the Reds, who has four steals this spring after not attempting a single one in his debut last year.
March 19, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
March 19, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

When it comes to stolen bases, the desire to steal them is the most important factor. Last season, Juan Soto, Josh Naylor and Cal Raleigh all stole double-digit bases after never coming close in previous seasons. Today, I'm going to try to find some "slow" batters who seem to think they can also steal bases.

To find potential runners, I took all the batters with at least 20 plate appearances and four steals this spring. The list is long, but I'm trying to find regular hitters improving, not minor-leaguers showing off. Here is the list:

Name

Team

PA

SB

CS

Total

Braiden Ward

BOS

47

18

2

20

Jared Oliva

SFG

37

12

1

13

James Outman

MIN

43

7

1

8

Bryce Teodosio

LAA

42

6

1

7

Pedro Ramirez

CHC

35

5

2

7

Jake McCarthy

COL

46

6

1

7

Jase Bowen

SDP

48

5

1

6

Oswald Peraza

LAA

44

5

1

6

Victor Scott II

STL

39

5

1

6

Brice Matthews

HOU

37

6

0

6

Zach Cole

HOU

41

4

2

6

Matt Shaw

CHC

44

6

0

6

Dru Baker

CHW

30

4

1

5

Maximo Acosta

MIA

23

3

2

5

Hyeseong Kim

LAD

24

5

0

5

Bryce Johnson

SDP

45

2

3

5

Michael Harris II

ATL

32

5

0

5

Andruw Monasterio

BOS

37

2

3

5

Scott Kingery

CHC

46

5

0

5

Esteury Ruiz

MIA

40

5

0

5

Korey Lee

CHW

42

4

1

When it comes to stolen bases, the desire to steal them is the most important factor. Last season, Juan Soto, Josh Naylor and Cal Raleigh all stole double-digit bases after never coming close in previous seasons. Today, I'm going to try to find some "slow" batters who seem to think they can also steal bases.

To find potential runners, I took all the batters with at least 20 plate appearances and four steals this spring. The list is long, but I'm trying to find regular hitters improving, not minor-leaguers showing off. Here is the list:

Name

Team

PA

SB

CS

Total

Braiden Ward

BOS

47

18

2

20

Jared Oliva

SFG

37

12

1

13

James Outman

MIN

43

7

1

8

Bryce Teodosio

LAA

42

6

1

7

Pedro Ramirez

CHC

35

5

2

7

Jake McCarthy

COL

46

6

1

7

Jase Bowen

SDP

48

5

1

6

Oswald Peraza

LAA

44

5

1

6

Victor Scott II

STL

39

5

1

6

Brice Matthews

HOU

37

6

0

6

Zach Cole

HOU

41

4

2

6

Matt Shaw

CHC

44

6

0

6

Dru Baker

CHW

30

4

1

5

Maximo Acosta

MIA

23

3

2

5

Hyeseong Kim

LAD

24

5

0

5

Bryce Johnson

SDP

45

2

3

5

Michael Harris II

ATL

32

5

0

5

Andruw Monasterio

BOS

37

2

3

5

Scott Kingery

CHC

46

5

0

5

Esteury Ruiz

MIA

40

5

0

5

Korey Lee

CHW

42

4

1

5

Austin Martin

MIN

34

4

1

5

Luisangel Acuna

CHW

38

3

2

5

Chase Meidroth

CHW

53

3

2

5

Ceddanne Rafaela

BOS

25

4

0

4

Tyler Tolbert

KCR

27

4

0

4

Heriberto Hernandez

MIA

34

3

1

4

A.J. Ewing

NYM

26

4

0

4

Jose Ramirez

CLE

36

3

1

4

Xavier Edwards

MIA

35

3

1

4

Robert Hassell III

WSN

29

2

2

4

Dustin Harris

CHW

20

2

2

4

Kyren Paris

LAA

31

4

0

4

David Hamilton

MIL

41

4

0

4

Nasim Nunez

WSN

35

4

0

4

Jesus Made

MIL

30

2

2

4

Jasson Dominguez

NYY

42

3

1

4

Nelson Rada

LAA

24

4

0

4

Zach Ehrhard

LAD

54

4

0

4

James Triantos

CHC

35

4

0

4

Jake Bauers

MIL

33

3

1

4

Ryan Ritter

COL

49

3

1

4

Cade Marlowe

ATH

50

4

0

4

Leo De Vries

ATH

47

3

1

4

Grant McCray

SFG

39

3

1

4

Troy Johnston

COL

49

2

2

4

Sal Stewart

CIN

42

4

0

4

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

BOS

37

3

1

4

Overall, no studs who have suddenly decided to run are on the list. Even with no marque names, however, there are a few interesting players. Here are my thoughts on some of them. 

Jake McCarthy, Esteury Ruiz, Victor Scott II, Ceddanne Rafaela, Xavier Edwards, Jose Ramirez: Speedsters who have run in the past and will continue to run in 2026. 

Braiden Ward: The 27-year-old has been on fire in Spring Training (.368/.489/.421) to go with his 18 stolen bases. He pulled off a near-perfect Chandler Simpson imitation last year in the minors with 57 steals, a .290 average and just two home runs. A few times, he was at the bottom of prospect lists, but he is a non-factor, at least for now. 

Jared Oliva: The 30-year-old has 59 major-league plate appearances, but the last time he played in the majors was in 2021 with the Pirates. In Triple-A last season, he stole 57 bases while hitting 11 home runs. While he easily has the second most spring training stolen bases (12), he's not guaranteed playing time. 

James Outman: Now with the Twins, Outman is trying to win an outfield job as a strong-side platoon bat. The problem is that the team has several players of this archetype. Managers can take a late dart on him and hope for a repeat of 2023, when he hit 23 homers with 16 stolen bases.

Bryce Teodosio: While Teodosio can run and play defense, he can't hit fastballs. His strikeouts are down this spring training, but he still has a 26 percent swinging strike rate against four-seamers and a 25 percent swinging strike rate against sinkers.  

Oswald Peraza: As I write this, Peraza is still fighting for a roster spot while batting .341/.386/.634 with two homers and five steals. He's battling Yoan Moncada and Adam Frazier for reps at second and third base. He struggles against left-handed pitching (with a career .404 OPS against southpaws), so he'll likely end up in a platoon. He's young enough to turn his career around, so monitor his playing time. 

Michael Harris II: Harris has never attempted more than four stolen bases in a previous spring training, but he already has five steals this spring. The whole Braves team might be running more with the addition of the Mets' former baserunning coach Antoan Richardson. 

Chase Meidroth: While Meidroth is attempting to steal more bases, the rest of his profile leaves something to be desired. He's never had much power, and this spring he raised his launch angle to 21 degrees. That level of lift is for sluggers. Even with all that air, he still hasn't barrelled one ball this spring.

Nasim Nunez: In 92 plate appearances last season, Nunez stole nine bases and even hit four home runs. While he isn't the best hitter, he has almost no competition for playing time in Washington especially since he's a plus defender. The upside here is 10 homers and 60 steals.  

Jake Bauers: Bauers has been a sneaky source of stolen bases when he plays. For his career, he is on pace for 12 steals per 600 plate appearances. Now he needs to find a way to get into the lineup every day. 

Sal Stewart: Stewart stole bases while coming through the minors (14 in 2024, 17 in 2025), but had none last season in 58 major-league plate appearances. He's back to stealing bases this spring. Projections have him for 10 steals or fewer, but there's a solid chance he could steal 20.  

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Jeff writes analytics-focused baseball articles for RotoWire. He is a three-time FSWA award winner, including the Football Writer of the Year and Best Football Print Article awards in 2016. The 2017 Tout Wars Mixed Auction champion and 2016 Tout Wars Head-to-Head champ, Zimmerman also contributes to FanGraphs.com, BaseballHQ and Baseball America.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
This quick video guide will teach you how to use all the features of our new and improved MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.
December 7, 2023
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
World Baseball Classic Final DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of many stars to choose from when picking your captain for your DFS lineups for the World Baseball Classic final between the USA and Venezuela.
March 17th