Not much can be gleaned from spring training, but one stat that does matter is fastball velocity. While it may seem like pitchers work up to their regular season velocity, that's not really the case. Pitchers get to their desired velocity, and then they increase the number of pitches they can throw at that velocity.
There is a league-wide velocity increase from spring training to the regular season, but it's less than one mph. And with that typical bump up, those pitchers who are already throwing harder should also see an additional increase. Let's get to the leaderboards.
Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Up
|Name
ST Velo
2025 Velo
Diff
|Keider Montero
96.6
93.9
2.7
|Randy Vasquez
96.0
93.4
2.6
|Bryce Miller
97.3
94.8
2.4
|Alek Jacob
87.7
85.3
2.4
|Tyler Phillips
96.9
94.6
2.3
|Mitch Farris
92.5
90.3
2.2
|Brendon Little
96.5
94.4
2.1
|Ryan Rolison
94.9
92.9
2.0
|Joe Ross
96.2
94.2
2.0
|Shota Imanaga
92.8
90.8
2.0
|Scott Blewett
95.3
93.4
1.9
|Collin Snider
94.3
92.4
1.9
|Austin Gomber
91.3
89.5
1.9
|Javier Assad
94.1
92.2
1.9
|Cole Ragans
97.0
95.3
1.8
|Anthony Molina
97.3
95.6
1.8
|Yoendrys Gomez
95.6
93.8
1.7
|Richard Fitts
97.6
95.9
1.7
|Stephen Kolek
95.6
94.0
1.6
|Daniel Lynch
95.7
94.1
1.6
|Hayden Birdsong
97.1
95.5
1.6
|Ryan Weathers
98.5
96.9
1.6
|Osvaldo Bido
96.0
94.5
1.5
|Gordon Graceffo
97.1
95.7
1.5
|Antonio Senzatela
96.3
94.9
1.4
|Carson Palmquist
91.6
90.2
1.3
|Cionel Perez
96.8
95.5
1.3
|Jack Kochanowicz
96.8
95.5
1.3
|Jeffrey
Randy Vasquez (+2.6 mph): Vasquez is out of options, so he was always going to make the rotation. With the added velocity, the hope is that he could improve on his 5.3 K/9 from last season a be a fantasy asset.
Bryce Miller (+2.4 mph): Miller is dealing with a side injury, but considering he's being drafted after pick 200, you can take a chance on him and just replace him if he starts the season on the injured list.
Shota Imanaga (+2.0 mph): After struggling with his fastball last season, he's throwing it harder this spring. The hope is that he'll return to or improve on his 2024 season (2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.0 K/9).
Cole Ragans (+1.8 mph): Ragans didn't need to throw harder, but he is. The biggest issue with Ragans will be his health, since he's only thrown over 100 innings once in four major-league seasons.
Ryan Weathers (+1.6 mph): Like several of the guys listed in this article, Weathers has a long injury history, with no seasons where he threw over 100 innings. Weathers is an ideal late-draft add to use when he's healthy and then drop once he goes on the injured list.
Sinking Fastball Velocity Up
|Name
ST Velo
2025 Velo
Diff
|Bryce Miller
97.6
94.5
3.1
|Keider Montero
96.7
93.7
3.0
|Osvaldo Bido
97.5
94.7
2.8
|Lance McCullers Jr.
94.0
91.5
2.5
|Joe Ross
97.1
94.7
2.4
|Mitch Spence
94.9
92.6
2.3
|Alek Jacob
86.4
84.2
2.2
|Scott Blewett
95.3
93.2
2.1
|Jordan Hicks
99.3
97.5
1.8
|Thomas Hatch
95.1
93.3
1.8
|Jaden Hill
98.7
97.0
1.7
|Randy Vasquez
94.9
93.2
1.7
|J.T. Ginn
95.1
93.4
1.7
|Javier Assad
93.9
92.2
1.7
|Brendon Little
95.1
93.4
1.7
|Landen Roupp
94.4
92.8
1.6
|Nolan McLean
96.3
94.8
1.6
|Ryan Feltner
95.3
93.7
1.6
|Logan Allen
90.5
89.0
1.5
|Brandon Waddell
92.5
91.0
1.5
|Slade Cecconi
95.1
93.6
1.5
|Ryan Weathers
96.7
95.2
1.4
|Chase Dollander
98.6
97.2
1.4
|Adrian Morejon
99.0
97.7
1.3
|Ryan Bergert
93.8
92.5
1.3
|Parker Messick
92.7
91.4
1.3
|Jack Kochanowicz
96.8
95.5
1.3
|JP Sears
91.7
90.4
1.3
|Emerson Hancock
95.9
94.7
1.2
|Stephen Kolek
94.7
93.6
1.2
Lance McCullers Jr. (+2.5 mph): McCullers has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just over 100 combined innings over the past four seasons. The velocity bump puts him back to his 2021 level.
J.T. Ginn (+1.7 mph): Ginn throws two solid secondary pitches, a slider (17 percent SwStr%) and a changeup (19 percent SwStr%). By adding velocity, he went from a below league-average fastball to one that's above average.
Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Down
|Name
ST Velo
2025 Velo
Diff
|Carlos Estevez
89.0
95.9
-6.9
|Andrew Chafin
85.2
89.5
-4.4
|Ryan Helsley
95.4
99.3
-3.9
|Scott Barlow
88.5
92.2
-3.7
|Aaron Bummer
88.3
91.7
-3.4
|Garrett Cleavinger
93.9
97.1
-3.2
|Steven Okert
88.9
92.0
-3.1
|Abner Uribe
96.6
99.6
-3.0
|Konnor Pilkington
91.5
94.5
-2.9
|Jorge Alcala
94.6
97.4
-2.8
|Seranthony Dominguez
95.2
97.6
-2.5
|Spencer Strider
93.1
95.5
-2.4
|Braydon Fisher
93.2
95.6
-2.4
|Huascar Brazoban
94.2
96.6
-2.4
|Trevor Megill
96.8
99.2
-2.3
|Hunter Strickland
91.3
93.6
-2.3
|Anthony Banda
93.6
95.9
-2.3
|Aroldis Chapman
96.1
98.4
-2.3
|Yariel Rodriguez
93.5
95.7
-2.3
|Jeremiah Estrada
95.6
97.9
-2.3
|David Bednar
94.8
97.0
-2.2
|Jason Alexander
89.8
91.9
-2.2
|Alex Vesia
90.5
92.7
-2.2
|John Curtiss
92.2
94.3
-2.1
|Andre Pallante
92.4
94.5
-2.1
|Ryan Pepiot
93.1
95.2
-2.0
|Reid Detmers
93.9
95.8
-2.0
|Ryan Fernandez
93.3
95.2
-1.9
|Angel Zerpa
94.3
96.2
-1.9
|Freddy Peralta
92.9
94.8
-1.9
Carlos Estevez (-6.9 mph): This is a major velocity drop, but I've heard some talking heads mention that his velocity has been down in previous seasons. The best place to check for previous decline is at Brooks-Baseball.net.
First search for and go to the player's page. From the pitcher's page, go to the "Velo and Movement" page. In the "Pitch Types" dropdown on the left, select just "Fourseam" and/or "Sinker". The resulting chart will show the pitcher's velocity by month:
Estevez gains velocity over the season, but he's never started a season this low.
Spencer Strider (-2.4 mph): The hope coming into the season was that Strider could return to his pre-internal brace surgery form. Nope, it's gotten worse. If the velo drop sticks, it'll be the fourth straight decline starting in 2022 (98.2 mph to 97.2 to 96.3 to 95.5 to 93.1).
Historically, Strider's fastball has a 11.8 percent whiff rate when under 94 mph and a 25.2 percent whiff rate when over 94 mph. For a guy who has thrown his fastball around 60 percent of the time, he needs to throw it harder, add some secondaries, or follow the Noah Syndergaard career path.
Freddy Peralta (-1.9 mph): There are no reports for a reason behind the drop. The only time he has seen his fastball velocity to this level was the shortened 2020 season. I felt he was overvalued before the decline, and now I'm for sure not rostering him.
Sinking Fastball Velocity Down
|Name
ST Velo
2025 Velo
Diff
|Matt Strahm
82.5
92.5
-10.0
|Reid Detmers
90.0
95.6
-5.6
|Ben Casparius
89.8
95.3
-5.5
|Andrew Chafin
84.2
89.7
-5.5
|Taylor Rogers
88.2
92.7
-4.5
|Jorge Alcala
92.4
96.8
-4.4
|Scott Barlow
88.2
92.5
-4.3
|Ryan Zeferjahn
93.1
96.6
-3.5
|Mason Fluharty
88.3
91.6
-3.3
|Andre Pallante
92.1
95.0
-2.9
|Chase Burns
97.2
100.1
-2.9
|Logan Gilbert
92.9
95.6
-2.7
|Phil Maton
87.0
89.6
-2.7
|Abner Uribe
96.1
98.7
-2.6
|Will Vest
93.5
96.1
-2.6
|Kevin Kelly
88.5
91.0
-2.5
|Hunter Strickland
90.5
92.9
-2.5
|Dennis Santana
92.2
94.7
-2.5
|Ryan Brasier
91.7
94.0
-2.3
|Anthony Banda
93.6
95.8
-2.2
|Garrett Cleavinger
94.1
96.3
-2.2
|Bennett Sousa
92.1
94.2
-2.1
|Garrett Whitlock
93.8
95.8
-2.1
|Seranthony Dominguez
95.8
97.8
-2.0
|Grant Anderson
91.2
93.1
-1.9
|Matt Svanson
95.0
96.8
-1.9
|Yariel Rodriguez
93.7
95.6
-1.9
|Cole Winn
93.5
95.4
-1.9
|Dane Dunning
88.4
90.2
-1.8
|Justin Hagenman
91.3
93.0
-1.8
Logan Gilbert (-2.7 mph): The drop in his sinker velocity is a misclassification. He isn't throwing a sinker this year, and the three pitches are actually cutters. One of the quickest giveaways that something is off is that his four-seam velocity has actually increased 1.0 mph.