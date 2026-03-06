Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes

This week's leaderboards take a look at which pitchers' velocity is up in spring training and which pitchers' velocity is down.
March 6, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
March 6, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Not much can be gleaned from spring training, but one stat that does matter is fastball velocity. While it may seem like pitchers work up to their regular season velocity, that's not really the case. Pitchers get to their desired velocity, and then they increase the number of pitches they can throw at that velocity. 

There is a league-wide velocity increase from spring training to the regular season, but it's less than one mph. And with that typical bump up, those pitchers who are already throwing harder should also see an additional increase. Let's get to the leaderboards. 

Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Up

Name

ST Velo

2025 Velo

Diff

Keider Montero

96.6

93.9

2.7

Randy Vasquez

96.0

93.4

2.6

Bryce Miller

97.3

94.8

2.4

Alek Jacob

87.7

85.3

2.4

Tyler Phillips

96.9

94.6

2.3

Mitch Farris

92.5

90.3

2.2

Brendon Little

96.5

94.4

2.1

Ryan Rolison

94.9

92.9

2.0

Joe Ross

96.2

94.2

2.0

Shota Imanaga

92.8

90.8

2.0

Scott Blewett

95.3

93.4

1.9

Collin Snider

94.3

92.4

1.9

Austin Gomber

91.3

89.5

1.9

Javier Assad

94.1

92.2

1.9

Cole Ragans

97.0

95.3

1.8

Anthony Molina

97.3

95.6

1.8

Yoendrys Gomez

95.6

93.8

1.7

Richard Fitts

97.6

95.9

1.7

Stephen Kolek

95.6

94.0

1.6

Daniel Lynch

95.7

94.1

1.6

Hayden Birdsong

97.1

95.5

1.6

Ryan Weathers

98.5

96.9

1.6

Osvaldo Bido

96.0

94.5

1.5

Gordon Graceffo

97.1

95.7

1.5

Antonio Senzatela

96.3

94.9

1.4

Carson Palmquist

91.6

90.2

1.3

Cionel Perez

96.8

95.5

1.3

Jack Kochanowicz

96.8

95.5

1.3

Jeffrey

Not much can be gleaned from spring training, but one stat that does matter is fastball velocity. While it may seem like pitchers work up to their regular season velocity, that's not really the case. Pitchers get to their desired velocity, and then they increase the number of pitches they can throw at that velocity. 

There is a league-wide velocity increase from spring training to the regular season, but it's less than one mph. And with that typical bump up, those pitchers who are already throwing harder should also see an additional increase. Let's get to the leaderboards. 

Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Up

Name

ST Velo

2025 Velo

Diff

Keider Montero

96.6

93.9

2.7

Randy Vasquez

96.0

93.4

2.6

Bryce Miller

97.3

94.8

2.4

Alek Jacob

87.7

85.3

2.4

Tyler Phillips

96.9

94.6

2.3

Mitch Farris

92.5

90.3

2.2

Brendon Little

96.5

94.4

2.1

Ryan Rolison

94.9

92.9

2.0

Joe Ross

96.2

94.2

2.0

Shota Imanaga

92.8

90.8

2.0

Scott Blewett

95.3

93.4

1.9

Collin Snider

94.3

92.4

1.9

Austin Gomber

91.3

89.5

1.9

Javier Assad

94.1

92.2

1.9

Cole Ragans

97.0

95.3

1.8

Anthony Molina

97.3

95.6

1.8

Yoendrys Gomez

95.6

93.8

1.7

Richard Fitts

97.6

95.9

1.7

Stephen Kolek

95.6

94.0

1.6

Daniel Lynch

95.7

94.1

1.6

Hayden Birdsong

97.1

95.5

1.6

Ryan Weathers

98.5

96.9

1.6

Osvaldo Bido

96.0

94.5

1.5

Gordon Graceffo

97.1

95.7

1.5

Antonio Senzatela

96.3

94.9

1.4

Carson Palmquist

91.6

90.2

1.3

Cionel Perez

96.8

95.5

1.3

Jack Kochanowicz

96.8

95.5

1.3

Jeffrey Springs

92.0

90.7

1.3

Roki Sasaki

97.4

96.1

1.3

Randy Vasquez (+2.6 mph): Vasquez is out of options, so he was always going to make the rotation. With the added velocity, the hope is that he could improve on his 5.3 K/9 from last season a be a fantasy asset.

Bryce Miller (+2.4 mph): Miller is dealing with a side injury, but considering he's being drafted after pick 200, you can take a chance on him and just replace him if he starts the season on the injured list.

Shota Imanaga (+2.0 mph): After struggling with his fastball last season, he's throwing it harder this spring. The hope is that he'll return to or improve on his 2024 season (2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.0 K/9).

Cole Ragans (+1.8 mph): Ragans didn't need to throw harder, but he is. The biggest issue with Ragans will be his health, since he's only thrown over 100 innings once in four major-league seasons. 

Ryan Weathers (+1.6 mph): Like several of the guys listed in this article, Weathers has a long injury history, with no seasons where he threw over 100 innings. Weathers is an ideal late-draft add to use when he's healthy and then drop once he goes on the injured list.

Sinking Fastball Velocity Up 

Name

ST Velo

2025 Velo

Diff

Bryce Miller

97.6

94.5

3.1

Keider Montero

96.7

93.7

3.0

Osvaldo Bido

97.5

94.7

2.8

Lance McCullers Jr.

94.0

91.5

2.5

Joe Ross

97.1

94.7

2.4

Mitch Spence

94.9

92.6

2.3

Alek Jacob

86.4

84.2

2.2

Scott Blewett

95.3

93.2

2.1

Jordan Hicks

99.3

97.5

1.8

Thomas Hatch

95.1

93.3

1.8

Jaden Hill

98.7

97.0

1.7

Randy Vasquez

94.9

93.2

1.7

J.T. Ginn

95.1

93.4

1.7

Javier Assad

93.9

92.2

1.7

Brendon Little

95.1

93.4

1.7

Landen Roupp

94.4

92.8

1.6

Nolan McLean

96.3

94.8

1.6

Ryan Feltner

95.3

93.7

1.6

Logan Allen

90.5

89.0

1.5

Brandon Waddell

92.5

91.0

1.5

Slade Cecconi

95.1

93.6

1.5

Ryan Weathers

96.7

95.2

1.4

Chase Dollander

98.6

97.2

1.4

Adrian Morejon

99.0

97.7

1.3

Ryan Bergert

93.8

92.5

1.3

Parker Messick

92.7

91.4

1.3

Jack Kochanowicz

96.8

95.5

1.3

JP Sears

91.7

90.4

1.3

Emerson Hancock

95.9

94.7

1.2

Stephen Kolek

94.7

93.6

1.2

Lance McCullers Jr. (+2.5 mph): McCullers has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just over 100 combined innings over the past four seasons. The velocity bump puts him back to his 2021 level.

J.T. Ginn (+1.7 mph): Ginn throws two solid secondary pitches, a slider (17 percent SwStr%) and a changeup (19 percent SwStr%). By adding velocity, he went from a below league-average fastball to one that's above average.

Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Down 

Name

ST Velo

2025 Velo

Diff

Carlos Estevez

89.0

95.9

-6.9

Andrew Chafin

85.2

89.5

-4.4

Ryan Helsley

95.4

99.3

-3.9

Scott Barlow

88.5

92.2

-3.7

Aaron Bummer

88.3

91.7

-3.4

Garrett Cleavinger

93.9

97.1

-3.2

Steven Okert

88.9

92.0

-3.1

Abner Uribe

96.6

99.6

-3.0

Konnor Pilkington

91.5

94.5

-2.9

Jorge Alcala

94.6

97.4

-2.8

Seranthony Dominguez

95.2

97.6

-2.5

Spencer Strider

93.1

95.5

-2.4

Braydon Fisher

93.2

95.6

-2.4

Huascar Brazoban

94.2

96.6

-2.4

Trevor Megill

96.8

99.2

-2.3

Hunter Strickland

91.3

93.6

-2.3

Anthony Banda

93.6

95.9

-2.3

Aroldis Chapman

96.1

98.4

-2.3

Yariel Rodriguez

93.5

95.7

-2.3

Jeremiah Estrada

95.6

97.9

-2.3

David Bednar

94.8

97.0

-2.2

Jason Alexander

89.8

91.9

-2.2

Alex Vesia

90.5

92.7

-2.2

John Curtiss

92.2

94.3

-2.1

Andre Pallante

92.4

94.5

-2.1

Ryan Pepiot

93.1

95.2

-2.0

Reid Detmers

93.9

95.8

-2.0

Ryan Fernandez

93.3

95.2

-1.9

Angel Zerpa

94.3

96.2

-1.9

Freddy Peralta

92.9

94.8

-1.9

Carlos Estevez (-6.9 mph): This is a major velocity drop, but I've heard some talking heads mention that his velocity has been down in previous seasons. The best place to check for previous decline is at Brooks-Baseball.net

First search for and go to the player's page. From the pitcher's page, go to the "Velo and Movement" page. In the "Pitch Types" dropdown on the left, select just "Fourseam" and/or "Sinker". The resulting chart will show the pitcher's velocity by month:

Estevez gains velocity over the season, but he's never started a season this low. 

Spencer Strider (-2.4 mph): The hope coming into the season was that Strider could return to his pre-internal brace surgery form. Nope, it's gotten worse. If the velo drop sticks, it'll be the fourth straight decline starting in 2022 (98.2 mph to 97.2 to 96.3 to 95.5 to 93.1).

Historically, Strider's fastball has a 11.8 percent whiff rate when under 94 mph and a 25.2 percent whiff rate when over 94 mph. For a guy who has thrown his fastball around 60 percent of the time, he needs to throw it harder, add some secondaries, or follow the Noah Syndergaard career path. 

Freddy Peralta (-1.9 mph): There are no reports for a reason behind the drop. The only time he has seen his fastball velocity to this level was the shortened 2020 season. I felt he was overvalued before the decline, and now I'm for sure not rostering him. 

Sinking Fastball Velocity Down 

Name

ST Velo

2025 Velo

Diff

Matt Strahm

82.5

92.5

-10.0

Reid Detmers

90.0

95.6

-5.6

Ben Casparius

89.8

95.3

-5.5

Andrew Chafin

84.2

89.7

-5.5

Taylor Rogers

88.2

92.7

-4.5

Jorge Alcala

92.4

96.8

-4.4

Scott Barlow

88.2

92.5

-4.3

Ryan Zeferjahn

93.1

96.6

-3.5

Mason Fluharty

88.3

91.6

-3.3

Andre Pallante

92.1

95.0

-2.9

Chase Burns

97.2

100.1

-2.9

Logan Gilbert

92.9

95.6

-2.7

Phil Maton

87.0

89.6

-2.7

Abner Uribe

96.1

98.7

-2.6

Will Vest

93.5

96.1

-2.6

Kevin Kelly

88.5

91.0

-2.5

Hunter Strickland

90.5

92.9

-2.5

Dennis Santana

92.2

94.7

-2.5

Ryan Brasier

91.7

94.0

-2.3

Anthony Banda

93.6

95.8

-2.2

Garrett Cleavinger

94.1

96.3

-2.2

Bennett Sousa

92.1

94.2

-2.1

Garrett Whitlock

93.8

95.8

-2.1

Seranthony Dominguez

95.8

97.8

-2.0

Grant Anderson

91.2

93.1

-1.9

Matt Svanson

95.0

96.8

-1.9

Yariel Rodriguez

93.7

95.6

-1.9

Cole Winn

93.5

95.4

-1.9

Dane Dunning

88.4

90.2

-1.8

Justin Hagenman

91.3

93.0

-1.8

Logan Gilbert (-2.7 mph): The drop in his sinker velocity is a misclassification. He isn't throwing a sinker this year, and the three pitches are actually cutters. One of the quickest giveaways that something is off is that his four-seam velocity has actually increased 1.0 mph. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Jeff writes analytics-focused baseball articles for RotoWire. He is a three-time FSWA award winner, including the Football Writer of the Year and Best Football Print Article awards in 2016. The 2017 Tout Wars Mixed Auction champion and 2016 Tout Wars Head-to-Head champ, Zimmerman also contributes to FanGraphs.com, BaseballHQ and Baseball America.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer
This quick video guide will teach you how to use all the features of our new and improved MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.
December 7, 2023
World Baseball Classic DFS: Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
World Baseball Classic DFS: Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Cristopher Sanchez's easy matchup against Nicaragua makes him the top pitcher to choose for your DraftKings World Baseball Classic lineups.
Today