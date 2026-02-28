Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes

Here are the biggest movers and my thoughts on some of the guys.

I compared the average draft position from the NFBC Online Championship for 12-team redraft leagues. For the first set, I compared 25 drafts from February 1-18 to 10 drafts from Feb. 19-25.

Last week I focused on players seeing the biggest jumps in draft-and-hold leagues, and this time around I'm looking at players going higher in fantasy baseball drafts.

Here are the biggest movers and my thoughts on some of the guys.

ADP Risers

ADP Fallers

ADP Changes to Monitor

Blake Snell (-37), Jackson Holliday (-23), Brandon Woodruff (-11), Joe Ryan (-10) and Lawrence Butler (-9) are all dealing with injuries.

Robert Suarez (+41) and Raisel Iglesias (-9)

The faith in Iglesias keeping the closer's role seems to be waning. If it winds up being a 50/50 split between the two, both are going to way too early. Sleeper has been mentioned as a sleeper, and I think drafters are just following the herd with this move.

Cade Horton (+19)

This is a change I can get behind, though I'm not sure what has changed, because his velocity and pitch mix this spring have been similar to last season. He kept his ERA low thanks to a .258 BABIP and 0.8 HR/9, but his HardHit% (45th percentile) and Barrel% (21st percentile) were both below average.

Bubba Chandler (+13)

Earlier in draft season, I was surprised to see Chandler going quite a bit later than some other potential breakouts. Fantasy players finally had time to dig in and saw that he he was sharp to end 2025, posting a 10.3 K/9 and 1.08 ERA while walking none over his last three starts. His ADP could start heading the other direction, though as he threw only 14 of 35 pitches for strikes in his first spring start.

Royce Lewis (+12) and Matt Chapman (-11)

The pair swapped spots at 10th and 11th in ADP at a light third-base spot. I couldn't find anything wrong with Chapman. I think Lewis just has more upside if he can stay healthy -- which he is not at the moment due to a side injury. In 250 second-half plate appearances, Lewis accumulated 11 HR and 12 stolen bases while posting a .249 batting average. Fantasy players want to buy into Lewis, and his stock could continue rising if he can quickly shake off the setback.

Ivan Herrera (+10)

Herrera will start out as a utility-only play but will quickly become eligible at catcher. The lack of another DH option for the Cardinals could earn him a full season's worth of plate appearances.

Tatsuya Imai (+10)

As Imai throws more and more and the reports remain glowing, I suspect his ADP will continue pushing up.

Josh Hader (-20)

Hader is dealing with a biceps issue and could start the season on the injured list. His replacement, Bryan Abreu (205 ADP, +15), is a cheaper speculative closer and isn't getting as much buzz as he should.

Alec Burleson (-11)

I can't find a reason for Burleson's drop. Signs point to him batting second and adding first base eligibility early in the season.

Noelvi Marte (-9)

Standard projections aren't kind to Marte and his .294 career OBP. They have him faring worse at the plate than Will Benson, Spencer Steer and JJ Bleday. If given full-time plate appearances he is a 20 HR/20 SB threat, but the playing time isn't guaranteed.

Yandy Diaz (-7)

The aging and boring move down as others move up.

