With all players dealing with small data samples, I'm going to examine some "unlucky" pitchers as possible improvers. For my player pool, I compared all starting pitchers (mininum 10 innings pitched) to each other using batting average on balls in play (BABIP), home runs per flyball rate, and left on base rate (LOB%). To put the values at the same level, I gave them a percentile rank, with 100 percent being the luckiest and 0 percent being the most unlucky.
Here are the 27 unluckiest starting pitchers. Originally, I went to 25, but I wanted to include Dean Kremer, so 27 it is.
|Name
IP
BABIP
LOB%
HR/FB
ERA
FIP
xFIP
BABIP Perctile
LOB% Percentile
HR/FB Percentile
Average
|Miles Mikolas
12
.386
45%
25%
12.41
8.33
5.29
12%
19%
42%
24%
|Tyler Mahle
18
.367
76%
43%
7.23
7.00
3.85
18%
64%
0%
28%
|Kodai Senga
17
.413
55%
18%
8.83
5.33
4.08
3%
33%
58%
31%
|Michael Lorenzen
20
.422
58%
16%
7.84
5.27
4.41
0%
37%
63%
33%
|Zack Littell
14
.364
72%
33%
7.71
6.78
3.61
20%
59%
22%
34%
|Garrett Crochet
24
.368
56%
22%
7.88
4.97
3.58
18%
34%
49%
34%
|Chris Paddack
19
.383
58%
21%
7.91
4.80
3.14
13%
38%
51%
34%
|Taijuan Walker
18
.361
62%
26%
9.16
7.37
4.89
21%
44%
39%
34%
|Jesus Luzardo
27
.395
54%
16%
6.91
3.25
2.78
9%
32%
63%
35%
|Ryne Nelson
20
.270
33%
13%
6.97
5.03
4.50
52%
0%
69%
40%
|Dustin
With all players dealing with small data samples, I'm going to examine some "unlucky" pitchers as possible improvers. For my player pool, I compared all starting pitchers (mininum 10 innings pitched) to each other using batting average on balls in play (BABIP), home runs per flyball rate, and left on base rate (LOB%). To put the values at the same level, I gave them a percentile rank, with 100 percent being the luckiest and 0 percent being the most unlucky.
Here are the 27 unluckiest starting pitchers. Originally, I went to 25, but I wanted to include Dean Kremer, so 27 it is.
|Name
IP
BABIP
LOB%
HR/FB
ERA
FIP
xFIP
BABIP Perctile
LOB% Percentile
HR/FB Percentile
Average
|Miles Mikolas
12
.386
45%
25%
12.41
8.33
5.29
12%
19%
42%
24%
|Tyler Mahle
18
.367
76%
43%
7.23
7.00
3.85
18%
64%
0%
28%
|Kodai Senga
17
.413
55%
18%
8.83
5.33
4.08
3%
33%
58%
31%
|Michael Lorenzen
20
.422
58%
16%
7.84
5.27
4.41
0%
37%
63%
33%
|Zack Littell
14
.364
72%
33%
7.71
6.78
3.61
20%
59%
22%
34%
|Garrett Crochet
24
.368
56%
22%
7.88
4.97
3.58
18%
34%
49%
34%
|Chris Paddack
19
.383
58%
21%
7.91
4.80
3.14
13%
38%
51%
34%
|Taijuan Walker
18
.361
62%
26%
9.16
7.37
4.89
21%
44%
39%
34%
|Jesus Luzardo
27
.395
54%
16%
6.91
3.25
2.78
9%
32%
63%
35%
|Ryne Nelson
20
.270
33%
13%
6.97
5.03
4.50
52%
0%
69%
40%
|Dustin May
24
.395
64%
10%
5.84
3.95
3.98
9%
47%
76%
44%
|Mike Burrows
26
.378
67%
14%
6.75
4.83
4.24
15%
50%
68%
44%
|Nathan Eovaldi
26
.354
71%
19%
5.06
4.42
3.32
23%
57%
55%
45%
|Luis Castillo
23
.392
63%
8%
5.01
3.57
3.93
10%
45%
81%
45%
|David Peterson
19
.391
62%
7%
6.41
3.34
3.66
11%
43%
83%
46%
|Brayan Bello
18
.328
63%
17%
6.75
5.77
5.00
32%
45%
61%
46%
|Kyle Bradish
25
.417
71%
9%
4.68
3.50
3.72
2%
57%
80%
46%
|Yusei Kikuchi
24
.362
70%
12%
5.63
4.02
3.82
20%
55%
72%
49%
|Aaron Nola
26
.347
72%
15%
5.06
4.04
3.43
25%
58%
64%
49%
|Andrew Painter
13
.395
68%
5%
5.40
3.07
4.05
9%
52%
88%
50%
|Luis Severino
24
.310
70%
19%
6.20
5.74
4.80
38%
56%
56%
50%
|Logan Webb
30
.319
60%
11%
5.40
3.41
3.41
35%
40%
75%
50%
|Lance McCullers Jr.
20
.308
57%
11%
6.20
3.98
3.98
39%
36%
75%
50%
|Slade Cecconi
24
.293
66%
17%
6.20
5.98
4.96
44%
49%
60%
51%
|Emmet Sheehan
20
.286
67%
19%
5.85
5.14
3.98
46%
51%
56%
51%
|Adrian Houser
21
.313
59%
10%
5.40
4.43
4.50
37%
39%
77%
51%
|Dean Kremer
11
.190
68%
33%
4.09
5.50
2.27
79%
53%
22%
51%
|Average
.352
62%
17%
6.62
4.92
3.97
And here are some pitchers rostered in fewer than 75 percent of NFBC Rotowire Online Championship leagues. There is nothing actionable for highly-rostered pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Jesus Luzardo.
Tyler Mahle (37%): So far this season, Mahle is getting punished with home runs (2.9 HR/9) despite a 52 percent groundball rate. I'm not as worried about the home runs compared to the 5.8 BB/9 and subsequent 1.93 WHIP. The only pitches he can throw for strikes (four-seamer, cutter) don't miss any bats, with a six percent swinging strike rate for the former and a zero percent swinging strike rate for the latter.
Kodai Senga (82%): Even with his fastball velocity up 1.5 mph and an 11.4 K/9, his walks (5.2 BB/9) are a killer in leagues that count WHIP. He's constantly battling from behind, with a 51 percent first strike percentage, the seventh lowest in baseball. I wish I could say the luck will even out, but he's making his own bad luck right now.
Zack Littell (2%): I wish there was something to grasp onto there, but every aspect of his game (i.e., velocity, control) is going backwards from last season. There's nothing here.
Chris Paddack (1%): Paddack is a perfect example of a pitcher being a little bit unlucky in each category. Each factor on its own isn't causing his 7.91 ERA. Of the 147 pitchers who met the criteria, his 21.3 percent K-BB% ranks 22nd, with Braxton Ashcraft, Jose Soriano, MacKenzie Gore and Joe Ryan being the pitchers around him. Even with a plus changeup (20 percent swinging strike rate), he struggles against lefties (4.88 FIP) compared to righties (2.63 FIP).
Dustin May (34%): Another example of each factor making him look worse than he's thrown. So far this season, his biggest improvement is a drop from a 3.8 BB/9 to 1.8 BB/9. His fastball velocity is up two ticks from 95 mph to 97 mph. Solid add.
Mike Burrows (75%): I was all-in on Burrows this preseason, but a small velocity dip (-0.7 mph) has his strikeouts down (-0.7 K/9). Otherwise, he projects to be the same low-4.00s ERA pitcher he was last season. Bench or waiver wire streamer based on the league's depth.
David Peterson (24%): I had a few nice things to say about Peterson, but the team just moved him to the bullpen.
Yusei Kikuchi (32%): With some recent mechanical changes, Kikuchi would be my top target of the guys I focused on in this article. In his last start, he went six innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and zero earned runs. Maybe the changes won't matter, but I wouldn't want to miss a similar breakout that happened with his teammate, Jose Soriano. Kikuchi can be a solid arm as long as he throws strikes.
Lance McCullers Jr. (31%): A combination of a few too many walks (4.0 BB/9) and a bit of bad luck (57 percent LOB%) has led to the 6.20 ERA. I feel McCullers is in the same boat as Burrows. They aren't horrible starters, but there are likely better options most weeks. He's a streamer.
Slade Cecconi (34%): I don't get his high rostership rate. His ERA estimators point to a 5.00 ERA talent, and the 4.4 BB/9 has him with a 1.58 WHIP. He needs to be dropped.
Dean Kremer (24%): I went all in this past weekend, adding Kremer in every league I could.
Some bad home run luck (3.3 HR/9) is masking a pitcher with a 33 percent K-BB% (ranked No. 1 among all pitchers in the original sample). There will be some downward regression, but numbers like this shouldn't be ignored. He's throwing a bit harder with a revamped arsenal. He has cut his fastball (-13 percentage points) and cutter (-14 percentage points) usage while leaning into his splitter (+21 percentage points with a 26 percent swinging strike rate). Changes + Improved Results = Buy, Buy, Buy.