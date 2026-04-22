Here are the 27 unluckiest starting pitchers. Originally, I went to 25, but I wanted to include Dean Kremer , so 27 it is.

With all players dealing with small data samples, I'm going to examine some "unlucky" pitchers as possible improvers. For my player pool, I compared all starting pitchers (mininum 10 innings pitched) to each other using batting average on balls in play (BABIP), home runs per flyball rate, and left on base rate (LOB%). To put the values at the same level, I gave them a percentile rank, with 100 percent being the luckiest and 0 percent being the most unlucky.

With all players dealing with small data samples, I'm going to examine some "unlucky" pitchers as possible improvers. For my player pool, I compared all starting pitchers (mininum 10 innings pitched) to each other using batting average on balls in play (BABIP), home runs per flyball rate, and left on base rate (LOB%). To put the values at the same level, I gave them a percentile rank, with 100 percent being the luckiest and 0 percent being the most unlucky.

Here are the 27 unluckiest starting pitchers. Originally, I went to 25, but I wanted to include Dean Kremer, so 27 it is.

And here are some pitchers rostered in fewer than 75 percent of NFBC Rotowire Online Championship leagues. There is nothing actionable for highly-rostered pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Jesus Luzardo.

Tyler Mahle (37%): So far this season, Mahle is getting punished with home runs (2.9 HR/9) despite a 52 percent groundball rate. I'm not as worried about the home runs compared to the 5.8 BB/9 and subsequent 1.93 WHIP. The only pitches he can throw for strikes (four-seamer, cutter) don't miss any bats, with a six percent swinging strike rate for the former and a zero percent swinging strike rate for the latter.

Kodai Senga (82%): Even with his fastball velocity up 1.5 mph and an 11.4 K/9, his walks (5.2 BB/9) are a killer in leagues that count WHIP. He's constantly battling from behind, with a 51 percent first strike percentage, the seventh lowest in baseball. I wish I could say the luck will even out, but he's making his own bad luck right now.

Zack Littell (2%): I wish there was something to grasp onto there, but every aspect of his game (i.e., velocity, control) is going backwards from last season. There's nothing here.

Chris Paddack (1%): Paddack is a perfect example of a pitcher being a little bit unlucky in each category. Each factor on its own isn't causing his 7.91 ERA. Of the 147 pitchers who met the criteria, his 21.3 percent K-BB% ranks 22nd, with Braxton Ashcraft, Jose Soriano, MacKenzie Gore and Joe Ryan being the pitchers around him. Even with a plus changeup (20 percent swinging strike rate), he struggles against lefties (4.88 FIP) compared to righties (2.63 FIP).

Dustin May (34%): Another example of each factor making him look worse than he's thrown. So far this season, his biggest improvement is a drop from a 3.8 BB/9 to 1.8 BB/9. His fastball velocity is up two ticks from 95 mph to 97 mph. Solid add.

Mike Burrows (75%): I was all-in on Burrows this preseason, but a small velocity dip (-0.7 mph) has his strikeouts down (-0.7 K/9). Otherwise, he projects to be the same low-4.00s ERA pitcher he was last season. Bench or waiver wire streamer based on the league's depth.

David Peterson (24%): I had a few nice things to say about Peterson, but the team just moved him to the bullpen.

Yusei Kikuchi (32%): With some recent mechanical changes , Kikuchi would be my top target of the guys I focused on in this article. In his last start, he went six innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and zero earned runs. Maybe the changes won't matter, but I wouldn't want to miss a similar breakout that happened with his teammate, Jose Soriano. Kikuchi can be a solid arm as long as he throws strikes.

Lance McCullers Jr. (31%): A combination of a few too many walks (4.0 BB/9) and a bit of bad luck (57 percent LOB%) has led to the 6.20 ERA. I feel McCullers is in the same boat as Burrows. They aren't horrible starters, but there are likely better options most weeks. He's a streamer.

Slade Cecconi (34%): I don't get his high rostership rate. His ERA estimators point to a 5.00 ERA talent, and the 4.4 BB/9 has him with a 1.58 WHIP. He needs to be dropped.

Dean Kremer (24%): I went all in this past weekend, adding Kremer in every league I could.