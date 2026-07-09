Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP'ed into Shape

This week's leaderboard takes a look at a handful of starting pitchers whose WHIP could be doing real damage to your roster despite their decent or better ERA, such as Kyle Bradish of the Orioles.
July 9, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP'ed into Shape
July 9, 2026
Leaderboard of the Week
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In roto leagues, a pitcher's WHIP is rarely mentioned when evaluating an arm, with ERA and strikeouts taking center stage in any analysis. While a fantasy team's WHIP counts just as much as its ERA, many managers just ignore WHIP. Today, I'm going to point out when WHIP can be an issue and when to move on from high-WHIP starters.

It's hard to know how much damage WHIP is causing without a reference. I decided to put WHIP on an ERA scale. I ranked all the contestants in the NFBC RotoWire Online Championship by WHIP and ERA and plotted the following line to get a comparison formula.

Formula: ERA Equivalent = 6.017 x WHIP - 3.3691

Here are the ERA equivalents in a table at different WHIP values:

WHIP

ERA Equivalent

0.90

1.98

0.95

2.28

1.00

2.57

1.05

2.86

1.10

3.16

1.15

3.45

1.20

3.75

1.25

4.04

1.30

4.34

1.35

4.63

1.40

4.93

1.45

5.22

1.50

5.52

1.55

5.81

1.60

6.11

1.65

6.40

1.70

6.70

1.75

6.99

In roto leagues, I try to start pitchers with a sub-1.35 WHIP. Above that level, they are simply hurting the category too much. From previous work, I found that a walk rate over 3.5 BB/9 usually results in an unrosterable WHIP.

Some pitchers could see their WHIP improve. They have a high BABIP, but a decent walk rate. Since BABIP takes longer to stabilize, it usually regresses to the league average value (.289 BABIP). Looking at the table below, Cade Cavalli and

In roto leagues, a pitcher's WHIP is rarely mentioned when evaluating an arm, with ERA and strikeouts taking center stage in any analysis. While a fantasy team's WHIP counts just as much as its ERA, many managers just ignore WHIP. Today, I'm going to point out when WHIP can be an issue and when to move on from high-WHIP starters.

It's hard to know how much damage WHIP is causing without a reference. I decided to put WHIP on an ERA scale. I ranked all the contestants in the NFBC RotoWire Online Championship by WHIP and ERA and plotted the following line to get a comparison formula.

Formula: ERA Equivalent = 6.017 x WHIP - 3.3691

Here are the ERA equivalents in a table at different WHIP values:

WHIP

ERA Equivalent

0.90

1.98

0.95

2.28

1.00

2.57

1.05

2.86

1.10

3.16

1.15

3.45

1.20

3.75

1.25

4.04

1.30

4.34

1.35

4.63

1.40

4.93

1.45

5.22

1.50

5.52

1.55

5.81

1.60

6.11

1.65

6.40

1.70

6.70

1.75

6.99

In roto leagues, I try to start pitchers with a sub-1.35 WHIP. Above that level, they are simply hurting the category too much. From previous work, I found that a walk rate over 3.5 BB/9 usually results in an unrosterable WHIP.

Some pitchers could see their WHIP improve. They have a high BABIP, but a decent walk rate. Since BABIP takes longer to stabilize, it usually regresses to the league average value (.289 BABIP). Looking at the table below, Cade Cavalli and Will Warren fit this player profile.

One pitcher type that will be common on these lists is the high-walk, high-groundball guys. On average, more groundballs than flyballs will go for hits, even though they don't do as much damage. The hits counted in WHIP don't differentiate between singles and home runs. Andrew Alvarez and Framber Valdez are the poster kids for this player type. 

These pitchers are some of the toughest to manage. The guys featured average out to 4.00 ERA, which is respectable. If a team in a roto league has one of these players, it might not be a big deal, but having several of them could be a huge drag. At some point, you might need to drop those pitchers or only use them sparingly. Last season, I needed to drop Yusei Kikuchi and his 1.42 WHIP (1.58 WHIP this year), even though he was pitching like a 4.00 ERA talent. 

If I were in a trading league, I'd try to move them in challenge trades for other pitchers or to boost my offense. It's time to start improving in the category while causing other teams to have their WHIP inflated by these arms. 

Here are the starters this year with a WHIP over 1.35, an ERA under 4.50, and at least 20 innings pitched as a starter: 

Name

IP

K/9

BB/9

BABIP

GB%

ERA

WHIP

ERA Equivalent

Chad Patrick

28

7.0

4.8

.293

32%

2.86

1.41

5.00

Hunter Brown

29

10.7

5.2

.271

49%

3.38

1.36

4.71

Brandon Young

77

7.2

3.5

.288

42%

3.38

1.36

4.68

Joey Cantillo

96

9.0

4.4

.295

43%

3.66

1.39

4.84

Shane Drohan

39

8.1

3.7

.319

43%

3.69

1.44

5.14

Kyle Bradish

100

9.0

4.3

.303

48%

3.75

1.40

4.93

Kyle Leahy

86

7.6

3.4

.322

43%

3.86

1.45

5.21

Cade Cavalli

92

10.2

3.0

.348

48%

3.88

1.38

4.82

Andrew Abbott

101

7.2

4.0

.274

41%

3.92

1.41

4.96

Grant Holmes

78

7.7

4.4

.258

42%

4.02

1.40

4.95

Andrew Alvarez

26

9.5

5.1

.360

59%

4.05

1.61

6.18

Will Warren

93

9.1

3.0

.311

42%

4.15

1.37

4.76

Luis Severino

62

9.3

4.5

.317

44%

4.16

1.47

5.33

Shane Baz

107

7.6

3.5

.304

37%

4.21

1.37

4.77

Framber Valdez

100

7.0

3.2

.297

52%

4.29

1.38

4.81

Carmen Mlodzinski

44

8.0

3.1

.358

43%

4.30

1.52

5.65

Anthony Kay

77

7.7

3.5

.294

44%

4.32

1.39

4.87

Lucas Giolito

20

6.1

7.8

.254

27%

4.35

1.74

6.94

Kumar Rocker

71

7.3

3.6

.295

44%

4.40

1.42

5.06

Slade Cecconi

95

6.9

2.8

.307

46%

4.44

1.40

4.90

Randy Vasquez

80

6.6

2.9

.316

35%

4.46

1.45

5.22

Mike Paredes

22

4.5

2.9

.254

40%

4.50

1.36

4.71

Average 

7.9

3.9

.302

43%

4.00

1.43

5.11

Hunter Brown: Since coming off the IL, Brown has been abysmal, with a 4.82 ERA (4.91 xFIP), 1.55 WHIP (5.3 BB/9) and 8.7 K/9. His performance has worsened each game, as seen by his K%-BB% dropping from 19 percent to 12 to 8 to -5.  

The lack of command is inflating his WHIP, with his zone rate down from 48.6 percent last year to 46.1 percent this year. Sadly, he might be someone to bench until he strings together a few low-walk starts.

Brandon Young: Young seems to be walking a tightrope act with his 3.38 ERA, with all other indications point to a mid-4.00 ERA talent. He's showing no signs of improving his walk rate. 

The regression may already be coming with a 5.40 ERA over his last two starts. 

Joey Cantillo: Walks have always been an issue for Cantillo (4.1 BB/9 for his career), but they are up at 4.4 BB/9 this year. And that 1.39 WHIP is just a killer. 

He has shown some signs of life after adding a cutter in early June. Since adding it, he has a 3.18 ERA (3.52 xFIP), 1.26 WHIP (3.4 BB/9) and 10.6 K/9. The WHIP is still an issue, but not as much.

Shane Drohan: Drohan's stats as a reliever are covering up some flaws as a starter. As a reliever, he had a 1.5 BB/9, but his walk rate has jumped to 3.7 BB/9 while starting. 

Now, if an early four-walk start is removed, his walk rate drops to 3.0 and his WHIP to 1.35, which still makes our cutoff. No way anyone would be starting him if he had an 4.75 ERA, so they might need to consider sitting him because of his WHIP. 

Kyle Bradish: A 48 percent groundball rate and 4.3 BB/9 will lead to the 1.40 WHIP. He's shown no signs of getting his walk rate under control, with a free pass in every game and five two starts ago (a start in which he allowed three earned runs on one hit). No signs of improvement. 

Cade Cavalli: Cavalli is one of the pitchers whose WHIP I expect to drop. While a 3.0 BB/9 could improve, his .348 BABIP is doing most of the WHIP inflation. 

Andrew Alvarez: In a roto league, there is no way to start Alvarez at this time. The 59 percent groundball rate (which contributes to a .360 BABIP) and 5.1 BB/9 are leading to a 1.61 WHIP. He's a huge red flag.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jeff Zimmerman
Jeff writes analytics-focused baseball articles for RotoWire. He is a three-time FSWA award winner, including the Football Writer of the Year and Best Football Print Article awards in 2016. The 2017 Tout Wars Mixed Auction champion and 2016 Tout Wars Head-to-Head champ, Zimmerman also contributes to FanGraphs.com, BaseballHQ and Baseball America.
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