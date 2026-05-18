On the flip side, injuries are partially to blame for the top 10 closers who have not performed to expectations thus far. Edwin Diaz (elbow), Daniel Palencia

Fantasy managers who drafted Mason Miller , Cade Smith , Jhoan Duran and Aroldis Chapman have been collectively pleased up to this point. Miller, in particular, has been otherworldly with a 48.1 K-BB percentage that leads qualified relievers by a significant margin. In second place, Erik Sabrowski is 13.9 percentage points behind Miller with a 34.2 K-BB percentage.

Among the top 10 closers drafted in the NFBC Main Event, only four have performed to expectations through mid-May. Stats listed below are through May 17.

Elite closers have provided stability for fantasy teams in recent seasons, but the 2026 campaign is harshly reminding us that even the "safe" closers aren't always so safe.

Elite closers have provided stability for fantasy teams in recent seasons, but the 2026 campaign is harshly reminding us that even the "safe" closers aren't always so safe.

Among the top 10 closers drafted in the NFBC Main Event, only four have performed to expectations through mid-May. Stats listed below are through May 17.

Fantasy managers who drafted Mason Miller, Cade Smith, Jhoan Duran and Aroldis Chapman have been collectively pleased up to this point. Miller, in particular, has been otherworldly with a 48.1 K-BB percentage that leads qualified relievers by a significant margin. In second place, Erik Sabrowski is 13.9 percentage points behind Miller with a 34.2 K-BB percentage.

On the flip side, injuries are partially to blame for the top 10 closers who have not performed to expectations thus far. Edwin Diaz (elbow), Daniel Palencia (lat) and Ryan Helsley (elbow) all have spent time, or are currently on, the injured list. Diaz's injury has been the most devastating to his fantasy managers given his second-round price tag (23.3) in drafts. Working with diminished velocity – Diaz was averaging 95.4 miles per hour on his fastball in 2026 compared to 97.3 last year – the right-hander was shut down by the Dodgers before it was discovered he required arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Diaz is expected to start playing catch later this month once the stitches are removed from his elbow, but he isn't expected to be available until after the All-Star break. Helsley recently began playing catch after he was placed on the IL on May 1. Reportedly, his elbow is progressing and he's feeling much better, but he still has multiple boxes to check in his recovery. Helsley will likely need a rehab assignment before rejoining Baltimore's bullpen.

Andres Munoz, Devin Williams and David Bednar have provided saves in line with expectations, but all three are dealing with inflated ratios. None appear to be at risk of losing the closer role for their respective teams, but they're worth monitoring in case their struggles persist.

Just outside the top 10 closers by ADP – specifically the 11th through 20th closers off the board – only the veterans Raisel Iglesias (12th) and Kenley Jansen (16th) have delivered for their fantasy managers. Jeff Hoffman (11th), Ryan Walker (15th), Griffin Jax (17th) and Dennis Santana (20th) have combined for only eight saves and have lost (or in Jax's case – never found) their respective closer tags. Pete Fairbanks (13th), Emilio Pagan (14th) and Josh Hader (19th) have also spent time on the injured list, or are currently out of action. Pagan (hamstring) is expected to miss another month or so, while Hader (biceps) has yet to make his 2026 debut. Hader isn't expected to come off the 60-day IL when first eligible May 24, but it might not be too long after that date. Houston desperately needs him, as they currently rank dead-last in bullpen ERA (5.78).

Outside the top 20 closers by ADP, there have been plenty of notable surprises through the first month and a half of the 2026 season:

On the flip side, there have been plenty of notable busts just outside the top 20 closers by ADP:

What a mess!

Tracking relief pitchers hasn't been easy in 2026, but if I had to rerank the closers after all developments through mid-May:

2026 Mid-season Closer Rankings

Dropped out of the Top 50: Griffin Jax (previously ranked 16th), Ryan Walker (24th), Kirby Yates (28th), Seth Halvorsen (29th), Robert Garcia (30th), Andrew Kittredge (31st), Garrett Cleavinger (32nd), Will Vest (34th), Matt Svanson (35th), Taylor Rogers (36th), Clayton Beeter (37th), Mason Montgomery (38th), Chris Martin (39th), Justin Sterner (41st), Robert Stephenson (42nd), Kevin Ginkel (43rd), Edwin Uceta (44th), Phil Maton (47th), Adrian Morejon (48th), Fernando Cruz (49th) and Matt Brash (50th).

With so much turnover at the closer position already in 2026, I expect to see significant movement in these rankings between now and the All-Star break.

I'm the meantime, I'll leave you with a short list relievers I'm monitoring over the coming weeks. A few have already ascended into higher-leverage roles, while others might be save targets for the second half of 2026.

Watch List

Rico Garcia & Anthony Nunez, Orioles – Garcia went undrafted in most mixed league formats, but the 32-year-old right-hander currently leads all qualified relievers with a 0.45 WHIP and ranks second with a 0.45 ERA. He's recorded two of the team's three saves since Helsley went on the injured list, while Nunez tallied the other. Garcia is making a case to retain the Orioles' closer role – or at least share it – upon Helsley's return. Meanwhile, Nunez has been excellent since making Baltimore's bullpen out of spring training. Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with six holds and has been tough on both right-handed hitters (.083 BAA) and left-handed hitters (.190). It seems like every season there's a new Orioles' breakout reliever, and 2026 has been no different. Fantasy managers who are currently rostering Garcia and/or Nunez may wish to hold them upon Helsley's return from the IL, as the latter has been inconsistent in recent years.

Ben Joyce & Kirby Yates, Angels – Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has been forced to patch holes at the back-end of his bullpen since the beginning of the season. His club ranks dead-last with only five saves through May 17, and four of those saves were recorded by Jordan Romano, who was DFA'd by Los Angeles weeks ago. Ryan Zeferjahn has the team's only other save, but there haven't been many opportunities for others to emerge, as the Angels have lost eight of their last nine games. Kirby Yates was my preseason favorite to lead the Angels in saves in 2026. While the veteran right-hander dropped out my top 50 closer rankings, he nearly made the cut since he's the most experienced Angels' reliever with 98 career saves. Yates, who recently returned to the team after missing the first five-plus weeks of the season due to left knee inflammation, has a 6:1 K:BB through 3.2 innings thus far. However, his fastball velocity sits at just 90.2 miles per hour - down 2.6 miles per hour from 2025. Meanwhile, Joyce underwent labral repair surgery last May and has made a few minor-league rehab appearances in 2026, but his recovery was recently slowed. Recent imaging on Joyce's shoulder came back clean, but he'll need to complete his rehab in the minors once he feels healthy enough to pitch again. Joyce did make the cut in the above top 50, but that spot just as easily could have been Yates'. While the Angels' bullpen might just be one to avoid, someone will be getting saves for the club eventually.

Josh Ekness, Marlins – Ekness profiles as a future closer and recently came in third on James Anderson's Relief Pitcher Prospect Rankings. A short time after this article was published, Ekness made his MLB debut for Miami. The 24-year-old righty made six appearances, recording a 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 5.2 innings. He even recorded a one-out save against Washington on May 10 before he was jettisoned back to the minors a few days later. I do expect Ekness to return to the majors soon, at which point he should be in the mix for more high-leverage opportunities. Given Pete Fairbanks' durability issues and Calvin Faucher's ineffectiveness, I like Ekness' chances to take over as the Marlins' closer in the second-half.

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