Josue De Paula , OF, LAD – If there were any previous doubts, De Paula has firmly staked his claim to being one of the best outfield phenoms. The 21-year-old has so far produced a .312/.412/.533 line with 13 homers, 60 RBI and 20 stolen bases at Double-A. Perhaps most impressive is that De Paula continues to show polish and poise at the dish well beyond his age having earned more walks (48) than strikeouts (43). He checks every offensive box, though the only remaining question is if and when he can carve out at-bats in the bigs given his below-average fielding.

2026's top rising prospect has probably been Eric Hartman , the Canadian prep outfielder selected in 2024 during the 20th round of the draft by Atlanta. While he stole 44 bases in 83 games at Low-A a season ago, he only hit .248 with five home runs. Hartman is currently slashing .297/.359/.563 at a higher level. The power surge has been the biggest improvement as he's already gone deep 19 times. Hartman just turned 20, making him one of the league's youngest bats. His speed continues to impress with 29 swipes and only being caught four times. Hartman has basically come out of nowhere to become a household name. A lot has gone right for the organization this year, including their latest diamond-in-the-rough.

2026's top rising prospect has probably been Eric Hartman, the Canadian prep outfielder selected in 2024 during the 20th round of the draft by Atlanta. While he stole 44 bases in 83 games at Low-A a season ago, he only hit .248 with five home runs. Hartman is currently slashing .297/.359/.563 at a higher level. The power surge has been the biggest improvement as he's already gone deep 19 times. Hartman just turned 20, making him one of the league's youngest bats. His speed continues to impress with 29 swipes and only being caught four times. Hartman has basically come out of nowhere to become a household name. A lot has gone right for the organization this year, including their latest diamond-in-the-rough.

Here are some other notable neophytes in this edition of the Minor League Barometer:

UPGRADE

Josue De Paula, OF, LAD – If there were any previous doubts, De Paula has firmly staked his claim to being one of the best outfield phenoms. The 21-year-old has so far produced a .312/.412/.533 line with 13 homers, 60 RBI and 20 stolen bases at Double-A. Perhaps most impressive is that De Paula continues to show polish and poise at the dish well beyond his age having earned more walks (48) than strikeouts (43). He checks every offensive box, though the only remaining question is if and when he can carve out at-bats in the bigs given his below-average fielding.

Bo Davidson, OF, SF – The toolsy Davidson has taken a circuitous route to the pro ranks, but is at Double-A as one of the better prospects in the San Fran system having gone .274/.341/526 with 17 home runs (only one of his previous high set last season), 49 RBI and 10 steals. He's not walked quite as much as before and continuing to hit for both average and power while showing at least an understanding about how to steal bases at the higher levels. A 2027 MLB debut isn't out of the question for Davidson as the Giants attempt to retool and revamp their struggling roster.

Fenwick Trimble, OF, MIA – A fourth-round selection in 2024, Trimble offers solid across-the-board following a stellar career at James Madison. The 23-year-old is hitting .275/.352/.469 with 11 homers, 39 RBI and 17 stolen bases at Double-A. Trimble makes fairly consistent contact, isn't afraid to take a walk, and knows how to use his above-average speed. He's also tapped into a bit more power to further enhance his profile. While unlikely as a future star, Trimble figures to climb the ranks and get a shot with the parent club as early as next season especially given the Marlins' lackluster outfield.

Luis Guanipa, OF, ATL – The presence of Alex Lodise has left others on the Low-A roster overshadowed at times, yet Guanipa has been sensational through 69 games going .318/.379/.482 with nine home runs, 53 RBI and 27 swipes and only getting caught four times to go with 25 walks and only 36 Ks. He's aggressive while also making contact, has improved his patience at the dish, and the added pop being notable. If the in-game power is legitimate, Guanipa could skyrocket up the charts.

CHECK STATUS

Manuel Pena, SS/3B, AZ – Pena clubbed 27 home runs across 61 Double-A contests before a recent promotion to Triple-A, which is surprising considering he notched 14 over 106 at Double-A last year and a combined 13 between 2022-2024. Despite low walk and high strikeout totals, he's batted above. 240 at every level with his average surprisingly increasing as he moves up. Pena went .316 at Double-A and is currently at .333 (13-for-39 so far at Triple-A). At only 22, he's seemingly come out of nowhere and on the doorstep of the big leagues.

Connor Hujsak, OF, TB – An older prospect at 24, Hujsak was a 13th-rounder during 2024 out of Mississippi State and then registered a mediocre first full pro season at Low-A. He still showed enough to warrant a promotion and began 2026 cat High-A with a bang hitting .303 with 16 homers and 12 stolen bases through 55 appearances. The organization skipped Hujsak to Triple-A, where he's gone .323 (10-for-31) with two long balls and one steal. The knock on his is his hitting aggression having fanned 60 times with only nine walks from 64 combined matchups. The concern is that big league hurlers will smartly use Hujsak's aggression against him, though the usually-conservative Rays may have no choice but to see what he can do in Tampa if he continues to rake.

Henry Lalane, P, NYY – Lalane has battled an assortment of injuries, yet may finally be back on track. Signed as an international free agent in 2021, the 6-foot-7 southpaw had only made 29 outings going into this season and has already completed 12 appearances where he's notched a 3.09 ERA and 70:22 K:BB and opposing batters have only gone .190 against. The 22-year-old is a bit old for this level given his age and health history, but this is certainly a step in the right direction. Expect the Yankees to carefully manage his innings where he could get to High-A by the end of the year. Double-A will be the best barometer of Lalane's future path, so stay tuned.

Anthony Huezo, OF, HOU – Huezo fits the power/speed mold the Astros organization likes to sign/draft and develop. Still only 20 years, he's contributed 14 home runs and 28 steals at Low-A. Huezo hasn't been overmatched offensively by hitting a respectable .258, though there are some questions as to whether he can do so at the higher levels while strikeouts remain a concern having been punched out 85 times. He offers an intriguing skill set, yet is still a work-in-progress.

DOWNGRADE

Brock Wilken, 3B, MIL – The Brewers have been so successful in identifying and developing prospects that fit their system, but that hasn't happened with Wilken. Their first-round selection from 2023 just turned 24 and has endured some injuries while not displaying the ability to make consistent contact for the third-straight year. Wilken went .199 at Double-A during 2024, then .226 at the same level, and is currently at .175 through 68 Triple-A games. The Ks continue to pile up and he's only recorded six homers so far. And while Milwaukee isn't giving up on Wilken, it's safe to say he's been a huge disappointment given his lofty draft status.

Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF, NYM – Clifford is still only 22 with plenty of power from the left side, though his deficiencies have been exposed with a full campaign at Triple-A as he's only batting .195 with 114 strikeouts in 77 games. While he's managed 14 home runs and six steals, the average is too low and the long balls aren't high enough to warrant a promotion. First base represents Clifford's likely future position despite having recently worked in the outfield to increase his versatility. Perhaps it's telling he was passed over by both Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing the last couple months. Clifford is a different prospect than either of them, yet this isn't the best look since he got to Triple-A before they did.