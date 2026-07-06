Yoel Tejeda , P, WAS – Tejeda pitched mostly as a reliever in college, but has operated as a starter since being drafted by the Nats that's led

Murf Gray , 3B, PIT – The 73rd overall selection in 2025 has been a hitting machine during his first taste of professional ball. Gray started the season at Low-A, which proved no match for the polished collegian as he slashed .359/.436/.606 with eight homers and 34 RBI in 38 contests. That resulted in a quick bump to High-A where he's barely slowed down going deep another 14 times across 37 appearances while going .311/.395/.635. Double-A should be a better barometer of Gray's future path and he should certainly be getting more publicity.

The exploits of Kade Anderson at Double-A have already been well documented, but his rotationmate Ryan Sloan has been almost as dominant with a 2.08 ERA and 26:1 K:BB from his last four starts covering 21.1 innings - which doesn't include his six-inning perfecto on May 30 when he fanned 11. Call-ups for either Anderson or Sloan don't seem imminent given Seattle's starting pitching depth. Both will participate in the Futures Game next weekend in Philadelphia. And with the Mariners in a heated race for the AL West title, that could quickly change if the duo continue to impress.

The exploits of Kade Anderson at Double-A have already been well documented, but his rotationmate Ryan Sloan has been almost as dominant with a 2.08 ERA and 26:1 K:BB from his last four starts covering 21.1 innings - which doesn't include his six-inning perfecto on May 30 when he fanned 11. Call-ups for either Anderson or Sloan don't seem imminent given Seattle's starting pitching depth. Both will participate in the Futures Game next weekend in Philadelphia. And with the Mariners in a heated race for the AL West title, that could quickly change if the duo continue to impress.

Here are some other players in the headlines in this edition of the Minor League Barometer:

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Murf Gray, 3B, PIT – The 73rd overall selection in 2025 has been a hitting machine during his first taste of professional ball. Gray started the season at Low-A, which proved no match for the polished collegian as he slashed .359/.436/.606 with eight homers and 34 RBI in 38 contests. That resulted in a quick bump to High-A where he's barely slowed down going deep another 14 times across 37 appearances while going .311/.395/.635. Double-A should be a better barometer of Gray's future path and he should certainly be getting more publicity.

Yoel Tejeda, P, WAS – Tejeda pitched mostly as a reliever in college, but has operated as a starter since being drafted by the Nats that's led to more favorable results. At 6-foot-8, his fastball gets quickly on hitters while carrying some promising off-speed pitches. When Tejeda's control is sound, he can be downright dominant. For example, he's posted a 31:9 K:BB through 23 innings the last month en route to a 1.17 ERA at High-A. The 22-year-old lists a 3.62 ERA and 85:35 K:BB overall. An imposing figure on the mound, Tejeda remains raw and could just be scratching the surface of his potential after limited NCAA usage.

Luis Fragoza, OF, MIN – Fragoza is currently under the radar at Low-A in the Minnesota system having produced a .325/.381/.626 line with nine home runs, 32 RBI and seven steals during 32 outings. While the Twins are still waiting for the likes of Walker Jenkins, Gabriel Gonzalez, Hendry Mendez and Emmanuel Rodriguez to take their place on the big club, the 19-year-old is among the Twins' more intriguing lower-level outfield prospects given his recent output.

Devin Taylor, OF, ATH – The recent success of phenom Henry Bolte has added yet another exciting element to the Athletics offense, and Taylor may not be far behind. The 2025 second-rounder started the season off at High-A where he hit .292 with 48 walks from 57 matchups before moving up to Double-A where he's already dispatched eight dingers in only 24 games. Taylor maintains stellar plate discipline, plenty of power while even flashing surprising speed with 10 steals overall. He's also slashing .347/.404/.633 through those 24 tilts at the new level. If all goes according to plan, Taylor could be the A's everyday left fielder (or DH) by 2027.

CHECK STATUS

Keyner Martinez, P, SF – The strikeout numbers jump off the page for Martinez as he's racked up 91 over 55 innings at Low-A. Control remains a concern for the 21-year-old righty as he's issued 34 walks alongside a 4.42 ERA. The opposition is only batting .207 against Martinez, so he could emerge as a dynamite prospect in the San Fran system if he can keep the free passes in check.

Raylin Heredia, OF, PHI – Heredia has been with the Philly organization since 2021 with his share of ups and downs. He may finally be putting it all together at Double-A going .291 with 16 homers (double his previous peak) and nine steals (close to a career-best). Heredia has only taken 12 walks this season and patience may never be a part of his profile. The improved pop and speed are notable, yet his lack of plate discipline could be a red flag as he continues to ascend the ranks.

Mason Molina, P, STL – Molina has been doubted and traded multiple times, though that doesn't take away from the fact the 22-year-old is only one level away from the bigs. A seventh-round selection during 2024 by the Brewers with a previous stop in the Rangers' organization, the southpaw began the current campaign at Double-A and has registered a 2.87 ERA and 82:26 K:BB in 69 innings while hitters have gone .199 against. Molina gets plenty of swings and misses with an assortment of pitches, but he can also lose the strike zone and get into trouble. All of his inconsistency was on display during his Triple-A debut as he allowed six hits, walked three while fanning eight through four innings. This will be Molina's most difficult test to date where a solid stretch could put him in the Cards' future plans.

Brandon Compton, OF, MIA – A second-rounder last year, Compton boasts impressive raw power and knows how to work the count. At High-A, he collected 68 walks from 60 games while contributing 12 home runs and 17 steals. On the downside, Compton only batted .223 and was punched out 99 times. The Marlins still saw enough potential to move him up to Double-A, where he's started hot hitting 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers, nine RBI and one steal. Strikeouts look like they'll always be a part of Compton's profile, but he'd certainly provide value with an intriguing power/speed combination and continued patience at the dish.

DOWNGRADE

Max Belyeu, OF, COL – The 2024 Big 12 Player of the Year battled significant injuries at Texas. Taken 74th in 2025, Belyeu finally appeared healthy and slugging before a finger injury sidelined him the last two weeks where he was placed on the Injured List at High-A. The timing is unfortunate as he already logged 60 games this season and was turning the corner offensively going .345 with seven home runs through the last 14 matchups. Belyeu's inability to stay on the field has hurt his upside along with his struggles to make consistent contact with the wood bat.