Kash Mayfield , P, SD – Mayfield also allowed a run on Sunday, but continues to flash the ability to miss bats overall. The 2024 first-round pick is currently at High-A where he's notched a 3.33 ERA and 58:19

Gage Wood , P, PHI – Though Wood gave up a run in the Futures Game, he and the Phillies still have plenty to be happy about after his performance during the first half of the campaign. The 2025 first-rounder out of Arkansas made quick work of the opposition at Low-A before being skipped over High-A and going directly to Double-A. Wood has more than held his own in eight starts by posting a 3.45 ERA and 39:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings. There have been questions about his durability, yet he's eased those doubts so far this season.

As we reach the All-Star Break, let's take a look at some prospects from the rosters of that game that haven't been previously profiled in the Minor League Barometer.

Several phenoms took part in the Futures Game on Sunday. Athletics' prospect Leo De Vries swiped two bags for the American League squad while Tampa neophyte Nathan Flewelling continued his impressive rise in 2026 with a homer. There were plenty of high-upside arms available for viewing in this contest, including but not limited to Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan, Karson Milbrandt, Liam Doyle and winning pitcher Anthony Eyanson.

As we reach the All-Star Break, let's take a look at some prospects from the rosters of that game that haven't been previously profiled in the Minor League Barometer.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Gage Wood, P, PHI – Though Wood gave up a run in the Futures Game, he and the Phillies still have plenty to be happy about after his performance during the first half of the campaign. The 2025 first-rounder out of Arkansas made quick work of the opposition at Low-A before being skipped over High-A and going directly to Double-A. Wood has more than held his own in eight starts by posting a 3.45 ERA and 39:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings. There have been questions about his durability, yet he's eased those doubts so far this season.

Kash Mayfield, P, SD – Mayfield also allowed a run on Sunday, but continues to flash the ability to miss bats overall. The 2024 first-round pick is currently at High-A where he's notched a 3.33 ERA and 58:19 K:BB across 48.2 innings with a changeup as his wipeout offering while the opposition is only hitting .208 against. The 6-foot-4 southpaw can handle a starter's workload and the ability to harness his command will eventually come. Mayfield is still only 21 and could reach Double-A before the end of the year and should be receiving more publicity.

Caden Scarborough, P, TEX – Arguably the top hurler in the Rangers' system, Scarborough broke out last season, though a skin cancer scare required surgery. He's thankfully healthy again and has logged six contests at High-A, where he's managed a 3.42 ERA and 27:9 K:BB from 23.2 innings while opposing bats have only gone .163 against. At 6-foot-5, Scarborough still has room to fill out and mature physically and his delivery will always be deceptive. The development of a third pitch would lead to consideration as a potential future frontline rotation anchor.

Dakota Jordan, OF, SF – The toolsy, athletic Jordan could have played football at Mississippi State, yet stuck to the diamond and ended up being a fourth-round selection in 2024. He's currently slashing .290/.346/.533 with 18 homers, 66 RBI and 15 steals through 81 contests at High-A. The 23-year-old tends to be impatient at the dish, but has displayed the ability to hit for average and power. Jordan has also collected 15 steals and could eventually be a legitimate contender for a 30-30 performance. All of the above makes him an extremely intriguing outfield prospect.

CHECK STATUS

Mason McGwire, P, CHC – The son of one of the most well-known home run hitters, Mason has made a triumphant return to the mound after missing all of 2025 due to a partial tear in his elbow. The 22-year-old started this season at Low-A and registered a 2.40 ERA and 45:10 K:BB in 30 innings. McGwire subsequently moved up to High-A, where he's been more than adequate with a 22:10 K:BB across 22 frames and six appearances and recently surpassed 100 minor-league innings despite being drafted in 2022. If his injury history is behind him, he could end up being part of the Cubs' future plans.

Blake Mitchell, C, KC – The inability to hit for average is always going to be a knock on Mitchell, though he likely brings enough to the table. Currently at High-A, he's batting .227 alongside 16 homers, 18 stolen bases and a .412 OBP. Mitchell has never exceeded .232 during any single year, but the combination of power, speed and the ability to take a walk at a premium position still gives him value. Assuming he can get above the Mendoza Line, he remains on pace to join the Royals in the not-so-distant future.

Ben Grable, P, NYY – Grable was a late add to the Futures Game and is already 24. An 11th-round selection last year out of Indiana, he's exclusively a relief prospect. Grable has also been pretty dominant during his first season as he fanned 17 batters in only 7.2 innings at High-A, resulting in a quick bump to Double-A where he's kept it going by listing a 32:8 K:BB across 23.1 frames while hitters have only gone .134 against. Not only does the 6-foot-4 righty throw a hard fastball hard, but the pitch features incredible vertical break. With a lethal fastball/slider combo along with age, collegiate experience and status as a reliever, Grable could see the bigs before the end of 2026.

DOWNGRADE

Cam Caminiti, P, ATL – Anyone appearing in the Futures Game is extremely talented. The last name and lofty status as a first-rounder is always going to follow Caminiti, yet he's still only a teenager and among the younger hurlers at High-A. It's been an inconsistent campaign as he's managed a 4.08 ERA and 68:32 K:BB in 68.1 innings. Caminiti is at his best when missing bats or inducing weak contact with a 1.46 GO:AO. But compared to a season ago, strikeouts are down and walks are slightly up. The added baserunners - largely via free passes - are likely contributing to the slightly higher ERA while locating secondary pitches with greater frequency continues to be key. The upside remains tantalizing for Caminiti, though he's inexperienced while the Braves have been aggressive with him.

Kayson Cunningham, SS, AZ – Cunningham tormented pitchers during a 43-game stint at Low-A to start the year as he slashed .381/.471/.506 with 10 steals and almost as many walks as strikeouts. The 20-year-old cooled considerably with a promotion to High-A as he only went .202 during 23 contests. The sample size is small, though Cunningham's calling card is supposed to be his ability to handle the bat. He's not expected to offer much power and his stellar speed hasn't yet translated into lots of stolen bases. Cunningham's pro career is just getting started, but there already may be offensive limitations - at least from a fantasy perspective.