Hayden Alvarez , OF, LAA – The Halos may have struck gold with Alvarez, an international free agent signed in 2024. Alvarez has produced a .305/.407/.485 slash line during 85 games at Low-A as a teenager. He's also been a handful on the basepaths with 41 steals. Though Alvarez's strikeouts have slightly ticked up, he's still hitting above .300 while racking up nine homers, five triples and 23 doubles. He has an extremely advanced approach at the dish, especially considering his youth. If Alvarez continues to fill out and develop a legitimate power stroke, he could become a

Cam Cannarella has taken the minors by storm. The Clemson product was a compensatory pick for the Marlins in 2025 and began this season at High-A, where he slashed an impressive .394/.439/.577 through 19 games to earn a quick bump to Double-A. The 22-year-old outfielder barely missed a beat at the new level by going .344/.453/.607 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 34 contests. Cannarella has picked up more walks (23) than strikeouts (20) while flashing a polished approach at the dish and the ability to make contact for both average and power. He also swiped eight bases at Double-A and is currently at Triple-A. Cannarella has predictably rocketed up the prospect charts, and could even see the big leagues this year.

Cam Cannarella has taken the minors by storm. The Clemson product was a compensatory pick for the Marlins in 2025 and began this season at High-A, where he slashed an impressive .394/.439/.577 through 19 games to earn a quick bump to Double-A. The 22-year-old outfielder barely missed a beat at the new level by going .344/.453/.607 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 34 contests. Cannarella has picked up more walks (23) than strikeouts (20) while flashing a polished approach at the dish and the ability to make contact for both average and power. He also swiped eight bases at Double-A and is currently at Triple-A. Cannarella has predictably rocketed up the prospect charts, and could even see the big leagues this year.

Let's take a look at some other phenoms making waves in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Hayden Alvarez, OF, LAA – The Halos may have struck gold with Alvarez, an international free agent signed in 2024. Alvarez has produced a .305/.407/.485 slash line during 85 games at Low-A as a teenager. He's also been a handful on the basepaths with 41 steals. Though Alvarez's strikeouts have slightly ticked up, he's still hitting above .300 while racking up nine homers, five triples and 23 doubles. He has an extremely advanced approach at the dish, especially considering his youth. If Alvarez continues to fill out and develop a legitimate power stroke, he could become a five-tool player.

Zachary Root, P, LAD – Root isn't overpowering, but continues to elicit significant swings-and-misses from opposing batters. He's used a vast array of pitches and deception to hold High-A hitters to a .195 average. On the season, Root has posted a 2.32 ERA and 74:24 K:BB from 54.1 innings. He gets unfairly downgraded in many prospect circles as a fastball isn't his calling card or a particularly blazing offering, though it's difficult to argue with the numbers. Given that Root is a polished collegian, the true test for the southpaw for his future trajectory will come at Double-A.

Yhoiker Fajardo, P, STL – Fajardo may end up being the best part of the return in the trade of Willson Contreras. He's always offered standout control - particularly of his off-speed pitches - resulting in a substantial amount of whiffs. In fact, Fajardo's K rate has increased with the move to High-A with a 96:24 K:BB across 68.2 innings. His ERA is slightly under 4.00 and has uncharacteristically struggled with the long ball this season with 11 against after allowing none last year. Perhaps such prior success was unsustainable, yet it's something worth noting. Fajardo's overall stuff and stats combined with his youth make the 19-year-old an intriguing St. Louis pitching prospect.

Caden Bodine, C, TB – Fellow backstop Nathan Flewelling received the pub through the early part of the campaign, though Bodine has been just as impressive and technically finds himself ahead of Flewelling on the organizational depth chart. While Flewelling is still a teenager, Bodine will turn 23 in December. The 2025 30th overall selection was part of the package sent from Baltimore in the Shane Baz deal. Bodine has been raking since entering the minors as he's never hit below .306 at any level, including his latest stop at Double-A that marks his third different level of the season. He handles the bat as well as the strike zone from both sides and has tapped into some power potential with 10 homers across 78 contests. The Rays are normally conservative with their high draft picks, so Bodine's quick rise should speak volumes about what they think about him. He's unlikely to get to Tampa during 2026, but next year isn't out of the question given his age, pedigree, production, and lack of direct competition.

CHECK STATUS

Hector Osorio, OF, TEX – Osorio doesn't look the part of a physical specimen, yet his pop has been unleashed. After contributing six home runs through his first four years, the 21-year-old lefty has exploded for 21 in 87 games across two levels. Osorio started off at Low-A where he slashed .309/.437/.581 with 13 homers, 45 RBI and nine steals. He was also exceptional at the dish having collected many more walks (37) than strikeouts (27) and was rightfully rewarded with a promotion to High-A, where he's gone deep eight more times over 34 outings. Don't judge a book by its cover - Osorio could be a hidden gem on the Texas farm.

Elian Pena, SS, NYM – The Mets are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, and rumors are swirling they could even potentially deal franchise cornerstone Francisco Lindor. Though the club will certainly land more bats to bolster their system, Pena is currently one of their top middle infield options. He recorded two three-homer performance in the DSL last season, though has only managed four overall at Low-A. At only 18, that should eventually catch up to raw power. Pena isn't afraid to talk a walk and has swiped 26 bags. He remains a work in progress, but there's a lot to like.

Handelfry Encarnacion, OF, MIL – Encarnacion has displayed an intriguing combination of power, speed and patience at the plate as a teenager at Low-A where he's produced 10 home runs, 19 steals and 68 walks through 82 appearances. The Brewers are banking on even more long balls as he matures. Questions remain as to whether Encarnacion will be able to hit for average at the higher levels, though he's currently at a respectable .254 as a 19-year-old. He's flying under-the-radar compared to fellow 2024 Milwaukee international signees like Jesus Made and Luis Pena, yet any player with the potential for 20 homers and 20 stolen bases during a single season is worth monitoring.

Jaiden Lo Re, SS, BAL – A fifth-rounder last year straight out of high school, Lo Re hasn't yet found much resistance during two brief stops. The 19-year-old is currently at Low-A and is batting .347 with a .464 OBP over 29 contests alongside 12 swipes, 22 walks, and 11 strikeouts. While power may never be a big asset for Lo Re, he's expected to improve as he fills out. His strengths are working the count, getting on base and wreaking havoc on the bases. Lo Re already looked advanced in his plate discipline, a positive sign for a steady climb through the system.

DOWNGRADE

Kruz Schoolcraft, P, SD – Though his last two starts have been better, Schoolcraft has endured an inconsistent first full minor-league campaign. The 6-foot-8 southpaw was selected out of high school last year and some growing pains are certainly expected, where he's struggled to a 6.03 ERA from 59.2 innings at Low-A. Not only has Schoolcraft been hittable (.284 BAA), but he's also issued 39 walks. A two-way player who'll now focus on pitching, he's only just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential with a three-pitch arsenal. Schoolcraft remains raw and currently more of a project with significant upside.