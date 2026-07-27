Zyhir Hope , OF, LAD â€“ Hope remains a standout prospect and would be a legitimate headliner in any trade, but he might be the fourth-best outfielder in the Dodgers system behind Mike Sirota , Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero .Â LA is still the team to beat and certainly doesn't have to make any moves, yet Hope could be dangled if they want to bolster the catching position or add pitching depth.Â Still only 21 and already at Double-A, he's slashing .289/.369/.521 with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 18 stolen bases through 90 games.Â Hope continues to increase his power numbers while maintaining some speed.Â With a glut of high-upside outfielders around the same level, he could be an attractive piece

This edition of the Minor League Barometer will profile phenoms who could be in line for a change of scenery as well as the thinking and needs of their respective organizations.

With the Trade Deadline approaching, there are sure to be some prospects on the move.Â The Mariners are a particularly intriguing franchise as they're unlikely to deal top-tier aces such as Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan , though there are several interesting bats who could fetch big-league help - including Felnin Celesten , Lazaro Montes , Michael Arroyo and Jonny Farmelo . If/when both Anderson and Sloan get to the Majors will also guide how the club navigates the next week.

With the Trade Deadline approaching, there are sure to be some prospects on the move. The Mariners are a particularly intriguing franchise as they're unlikely to deal top-tier aces such as Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan, though there are several interesting bats who could fetch big-league help - including Felnin Celesten, Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo and Jonny Farmelo. If/when both Anderson and Sloan get to the Majors will also guide how the club navigates the next week.

This edition of the Minor League Barometer will profile phenoms who could be in line for a change of scenery as well as the thinking and needs of their respective organizations.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Zyhir Hope, OF, LAD – Hope remains a standout prospect and would be a legitimate headliner in any trade, but he might be the fourth-best outfielder in the Dodgers system behind Mike Sirota, Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero. LA is still the team to beat and certainly doesn't have to make any moves, yet Hope could be dangled if they want to bolster the catching position or add pitching depth. Still only 21 and already at Double-A, he's slashing .289/.369/.521 with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 18 stolen bases through 90 games. Hope continues to increase his power numbers while maintaining some speed. With a glut of high-upside outfielders around the same level, he could be an attractive piece for the Dodgers to offer.

Brady Ebel, SS, MIL – The Brewers seem to carry a stockpile of infield talent, including Cooper Pratt currently covering short and fresh off a lucrative extension. That means someone like Ebel could be expendable as Milwaukee tries to win the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The 2025 32nd overall pick got off to a slow start, but has really heated up in July by hitting .323 with three homers, nine RBI and eight steals with more walks (17) than strikeouts (12) at Low-A. Ebel just turned 19 and is far away from making a big-league impact, though could return plenty of value given his lofty potential.

CHECK STATUS

Dax Kilby, SS, NYY – Kilby's name has frequently come up the last couple weeks in trade talks regarding Mason Miller and/or Ryan Jeffers. With the recent injury to Cody Bellinger and no timetable for Aaron Judge's return, the Bronx Bombers appear less likely to deal Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones. On the other hand, Kilby boasts loads of talent as a former first-rounder while battling the injury bug during his brief pro career. He's not going to be in the MLB anytime soon, so a rebuilding organization could certainly view him as a valuable centerpiece for any trade.

Ethan Conrad, OF, CHC – The Cubs currently sit atop the NL Wild Card standings, meaning moves could be coming for a possible extended run. Conrad only recently made his season debut at Low-A following a back issue and also missed action last summer due to shoulder surgery. He was taken in the first round last year with an intriguing power/speed combination. Conrad still has plenty of believers both inside and outside the organization, and his skill set could be coveted by many. Chicago maintains plenty of other depth with Josiah Hartshorn, Kane Kepley and a slew of others who've recently made it to the bigs.

Billy Carlson, SS, CHW – Much of the strength of the White Sox farm system is up the middle, especially with the recent selection at No. 1 of Roch Cholowsky. With Caleb Bonemer also in the system, a player like Carlson could be viewed as tradeable. The 19-year-old was chosen 10th overall pick in 2025, yet has only logged 47 contests at Low-A following a thumb injury. Carlson has more than held his own batting .267 with a .396 OBP and 12 steals, though doesn't offer the power upside of the aforementioned phenoms and viewed more as a top-tier defender. With Chicago contending for the first time in a while, Carlson could still be a tantalizing option for a rebuilding club.

Rafe Perich, 3B, TEX – The Rangers are in a dogfight for both their division and the Wild Card. Perich is a type of "pop-up" prospect who's enjoying a career year while already on the older side at 24. Between High-A and Double-A, he's slashing .293/.386/.583 with 21 homers, 65 RBI and seven stolen bases. Perich hits the ball hard from both sides and could soon contribute to a big-league team. Despite the injuries to Josh Jung and Corey Seager, Texas could really use some pitching help. Perich or someone like Dylan Dreiling could return a useful arm down the stretch.

DOWNGRADE

Jurrangelo Cijntje, P, STL – Cijntje has endured a rough season on the mound, regardless of which arm he throws with. The former first-round switch-pitcher out of Mississippi State posted a 5.04 ERA and 100:40 K:BB in 80.1 innings at Double-A while serving up 14 home runs through 17 outings. Despite the uneven results, the Cardinals promoted Cijntje to Triple-A where he's been rocked over two appearances having conceded 11 earned runs on 13 hits alongside seven walks and nine Ks. Lack of command and giving up the long ball has followed him at every stop and it doesn't appear as though he'll get to the Majors this year and may eventually be destined for the bullpen.

Brody Hopkins, P, TB – It's right to be wary when the Rays give up on a pitching prospect. While there's no indication of that yet, the writing could be on the wall for Hopkins as he continues to battle control. In fact, his wildness might be worse than ever at Triple-A as he's walked 77 across 81.2 innings. Opposing batters are only hitting .192 against the 24-year-old, but clearly even he doesn't often know where the ball is going along with recording his highest minor-league ERA (4.63). Hopkins lists a stellar repertoire and the size to anchor a rotation where another team could believe they can "fix" his other issues. That being said, it appears walks will always be a problem.