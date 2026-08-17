Francisco Renteria , OF, PHI – Despite having no relation to former MLB shortstop Edgar Renteria, Francisco is a 17-year-old wunderkind. The Dominican Summer League has been no match for someone

Walker Jenkins , OF, MIN – It's hard to believe Jenkins is still only 21 as he's never played a full season since entering the minors while his tools have never diminished. Now at Triple-A and healthy again, he's batting .378 in August and looks to be on the cusp on making his Minnesota debut. While not currently on the Twins' 40-man roster, the club could let Jenkins have a cup of coffee in September before deploying him more next year. Minnesota's only 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in a crowded American League playoff race, so he could provide a boost to the offense down the stretch.

With the MLB debut heard 'round the world, Joshua Baez set the baseball world on fire. In case you missed it, he homered in his first three big-league at-bats on Saturday with arguably the top premiere performance in the history of the game. Baez had cranked 34 home runs through 103 contests at Triple-A, so the power is real. And at 23, he looks to be a fixture in the St. Louis outfield for years to come.

With the MLB debut heard 'round the world, Joshua Baez set the baseball world on fire. In case you missed it, he homered in his first three big-league at-bats on Saturday with arguably the top premiere performance in the history of the game. Baez had cranked 34 home runs through 103 contests at Triple-A, so the power is real. And at 23, he looks to be a fixture in the St. Louis outfield for years to come.

Let's take a peek at some other phenoms making waves in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Walker Jenkins, OF, MIN – It's hard to believe Jenkins is still only 21 as he's never played a full season since entering the minors while his tools have never diminished. Now at Triple-A and healthy again, he's batting .378 in August and looks to be on the cusp on making his Minnesota debut. While not currently on the Twins' 40-man roster, the club could let Jenkins have a cup of coffee in September before deploying him more next year. Minnesota's only 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in a crowded American League playoff race, so he could provide a boost to the offense down the stretch.

Francisco Renteria, OF, PHI – Despite having no relation to former MLB shortstop Edgar Renteria, Francisco is a 17-year-old wunderkind. The Dominican Summer League has been no match for someone who was playing pro baseball in Venezuela at 15 and more than holding his own. Renteria is currently slashing .379/.472/.687 with 11 homers, 54 RBI and 24 steals through 52 games with almost as many walks (34) as strikeouts (36) while showing a maturity and strike zone recognition. He could be next season's minor-league breakout star.

Franklin Primera, C, BOS – Another teenager from Venezuela, Primera is 19 and currently at Low-A. He's also found little resistance so far having never hit below .333 at any level. Through 31 outings since being promoted to Low-A, Primera has produced a .333/.474/.509 line with three home runs and 12 RBI with more walks (19) than strikeouts (17). He's another name to keep on the radar, especially at a premium position like catcher.

Nolan Perry, P, TOR – The Jays have had a rough campaign following a near-World Series title. One of the silver linings has been the restocking of the upper tier of their system. Despite giving up Arjun Nimmala in the Jose Soriano trade, JoJo Parker appears to be the shortstop of the future while hurler Johnny King looks like a steal from the third round of the 2024 Draft and Perry has made a successful return from Tommy John surgery. Sidelined for all of 2025, Perry and King are now rotation-mates at Double-A. Despite missing three weeks after a scary incident in which he took a comebacker off the side of his head, he thankfully looks healthy and back in action.

CHECK STATUS

Dixon Williams, 2B, ATL – The toolsy Williams smashed five homers over two weekend games at High-A where he also racked up a staggering 10 RBI on Saturday. The 136th overall selection from 2025 out of East Carolina, Williams has flashed intriguing speed/power potential with 25 stolen bases and 19 home runs across 92 appearances at the level. The 22-year-old is only batting .235 while fanning 117 times. Williams has certainly shown some pop, so he could emerge as an interesting prospect for Atlanta if he can cut down on his Ks.

Aron Estrada, 2B, BAL – Estrada has gone deep five times in his last five outings, including two on Sunday in a standout 5-for-5 performance at Double-A to give him 21 overall. The 21-year-old posted back-to-back 30-plus steal campaigns during 2024 and 2025, though only has seven this year and his offensive aggressiveness doesn't allow for many walks. Estrada has hit at least .286 in each of the last three years and the added pop hasn't caused a dip in average. He could be working his way into the Orioles' future plans.

Sebastian Dos Santos, SS, STL – Dos Santos has more than held his own at Low-A at only 18 by going .234 with a .380 OBP, five home runs and 16 stolen bases through 41 contests. He may just be scratching the surface of his potential, but clearly his eye at the dish is already advanced. The key will be how much speed and power Dos Santos has as he fills out and matures. There's a lot to like about him, yet there's also a wide variety of outcomes.

Justin Lebron, SS, CIN – Like Roch Cholowsky, Lebron is one of the few 2026 draftees already receiving at-bats. The 21-year-old from the University of Alabama is off to a hot start at High-A hitting 8-for-21 (.381) with two homers, five RBI and a steal through five outings. Despite a tough last season in Tuscaloosa, the Reds are very high on Lebron - especially if he can regain his batting confidence.

DOWNGRADE

Santiago Suarez, P, TB – The Rays have been blessed this season at all levels. Unfortunately, Suarez isn't one of those stories. He missed three months last year with a variety of arm ailments, though still managed a 3.14 ERA and 54:8 K:BB over 51.2 innings mostly at High-A. Suarez has been healthy at Double-A and the control has been present, yet the results haven't been there as he's posted a 4.89 ERA and 84:14 K:BB across 103 frames while opposing batters have gone .265 against to mark his worst full-season campaign. With the strikeout numbers also down, he's simply catching too much of the plate and not missing enough bats having already allowed 21 homers this season. Tampa's far from giving up on Suarez at only 21, but it's safe to say his prospect star has dimmed.