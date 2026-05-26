With the summer just around the corner, let's take a look at some prospects who could soon be in the Majors:

With the summer just around the corner, let's take a look at some prospects who could soon be in the Majors:

Ralphy Velazquez , 1B, CLE – Velazquez will turn 21 later this week and could receive a belated birthday present with a promotion to the big leagues if he continues to rake. He hit .320 with 12 homers in 64 combined games at Double-A going back to last season that resulted in a quick bump to Triple-A where he's so far gone 6-for-17 (.353).

Velazquez will turn 21 later this week and could receive a belated birthday present with a promotion to the big leagues if he continues to rake. He hit .320 with 12 homers in 64 combined games at Double-A going back to last season that resulted in a quick bump to Triple-A where he's so far gone 6-for-17 (.353). Luis Lara , OF, MIL – Lara is hitting his way into the conversation for the Brewers at Triple-A by slashing .333/.445/.494 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases despite only standing at 5-foot-7.

Lara is hitting his way into the conversation for the Brewers at Triple-A by slashing .333/.445/.494 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases despite only standing at 5-foot-7. Jack Wenninger , P, NYM – The Mets have recently bypassed Wenninger in favor of Zach Thornton and Jonah Tong, though it's only a matter of time until he gets the call due to a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A.

The Mets have recently bypassed Wenninger in favor of Zach Thornton and Jonah Tong, though it's only a matter of time until he gets the call due to a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A. Edwin Arroyo, SS/3B, CIN – Arroyo is firmly back on the prospect map batting .344 with 10 homers and eight steals through 48 Triple-A contests. He's been taking reps at third in an attempt to increase his defensive versatility and potentially get his bat in the MLB lineup.

Here are some other newsworthy players in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, WSH – The Nationals are flush with middle-infield prospects, including Eli Willits, Seaver King and Ronny Cruz. Fitz-Gerald has also thrown his hat into the ring after showing promise despite an injury-riddled 2025. The switch-hitting phenom is slashing .299/.415/.618 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 11 steals through 40 contests at High-A. The breakout power stroke is perhaps the most intriguing part of the 20-year-old's campaign as that wasn't supposed to be his best tool. Fitz-Gerald has always displayed hitting polish beyond his years and is continuing that with almost as many walks (27) as strikeouts (30). The path to the big leagues is congested for the organization, though Fitz-Gerald may make his future position irrelevant if he continues to excel.

Luis Hernandez, SS, SF – The Giants carry a couple phenoms torching the Rookie League as 18-year-old Josuar Gonzalez could have also made this list batting .421 across 13 Arizona Complex League contests. Hernandez is only 17, yet has produced a .328/.395/.642 line from 17 outings at the same level alongside four homers, 21 RBI, and three steals. He's extremely advanced for his age in terms of maturity with an innate feel for the game. Hernandez may not reach the bigs for several years, but his potential is significant.

Austin Overn, TB, OF – The Rays have several prospects flying up the charts like Theo Gillen and Nathan Flewelling. Overn is currently at Double-A and a bit more under the radar, though is still enjoying a stellar start. The Orioles' 2024 third-round pick was dealt to the Rays last season as part of the Shane Baz deal. Speed represents Overn's greatest asset as he swiped 64 bags over 114 games between two levels last year and already has 28 in 28 at Double-A. He also offers some pop having clubbed 13 home runs in 2025 and is currently on seven. Overn strikes out a bit more than one would like from a prototypical leadoff bat and his patience hasn't been quite as reliable, though he's still hitting above .300. He's a superior athlete and fits the mold for the Rays in terms of speed and defense, but there may be more than that when all is said and done.

Raudi Rodriguez, OF, LAA – The Halos take a lot of flak when it comes to drafting strategy and prospect development, yet they may have found a diamond in the rough with Rodriguez. He broke out last year at Single-A with a slash line of .281/.372/.470 while posting 14 homers, 83 RBI, and 38 stolen bases. Rodriguez has been even better so far by going .305/.424/.490 with six home runs, 29 RBI and 17 steals through 42 Double-A contests after skipping High-A altogether. He carries above-average speed, emerging power, and the ability to take a walk. At 22, Rodriguez could even see the Majors before the end of the season.

CHECK STATUS

Dylan Dreiling, OF, TEX – Dreiling struggled at High-A last year as he only hit .226 in 110 appearances. Despite the low average, the 2024 second-rounder produced 58 walks, 12 homers, and 15 stolen bases that led to a promotion. Through 33 contests at Double-A, Dreiling has found the groove slashing .305/.406/.477 with six home runs, 23 RBI and seven steals. His power stroke has come around while boasting stellar bat skills. Dreiling should be getting more pub based on his patience and baseball IQ.

Gabe Davis, P, CHW – A 2025 fifth-round selection out of Oklahoma State, Davis has been excellent through eight starts at High-A having recording a 2.63 ERA and 33 strikeouts during 27.1 innings. Despite being 6-foot-9, he's shown exceptional control by only walking seven with one homer allowed while the opposition is batting .222 against. Davis was much more of a project coming out of college due to injuries and command concerns, yet he's already turning heads in the White Sox system. He could still eventually end up in the bullpen, but for now will remain on the rotation and continue his development.

Aaron Walton, OF, CLE – Walton was a compensatory pick last year and has so far found little resistance at High-A in his first full pro season as he's slashed .316/.414/.587 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases. The former Arizona Wildcat offers an intriguing combination of power and speed, though Ks remain a red flag with 46 over 40 outings. Walton could experience some regression in terms of average, yet already appears to be living up to his lofty draft status.

Felnin Celesten, SS, SEA – Once considered one of the top middle-infield prospects coming out of Rookie Ball, Celesten was only mediocre last year mainly at Low-A. Now 20 and at High-A, he could be back on track with almost as many walks (27) as strikeouts (32) after previous having issues with the latter. Celesten has gone .336/.446/.510 through 40 contests with four homers and nine steals after only going deep five times last season. With renewed confidence at the dish and some added pop, he may be making his way back into the Mariners' future plans.

DOWNGRADE

Jackson Ferris, P, LAD – The Dodgers acquired Zyhir Hope and Ferris in the 2024 Michael Busch trade. While the deal remains an overall positive for the club as Busch didn't have a place to play and Hope remains among the top outfield prospects, Ferris was something of a disappointment at Double-A last season registering a 3.86 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 126 innings while also walking 66 batters. This has carried over to 2026 at Triple-A as the southpaw has issued 14 free passes from 23 frames before getting hurt while carrying a 7.43 ERA and hitters going .344 against. Ferris's last outing was on May 6, and there's no word on the nature or severity of his injury. He may still only be 22, but his prospect luster has certainly faded.