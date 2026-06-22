Christian Zazueta , P, LAD – Zazueta received a promotion to Double-A after an impressive showing at High-A where he posted a 3.88 ERA and 66:12 K:BB from 48.2 innings. The strikeout numbers naturally jump off the page, but so do the lack of walks while opposing hitters have only batted .201 against the 21-year-old righty. Zazueta is athletic,

Josh Adamczewski , 2B/OF, MIL – One of the only challenges for Adamczewski has been staying on the diamond. When healthy, he's torn up opposing pitching starting at High-A where he slashed .331/.464/.572 with nine home runs, 38 RBI and 10 steals across 50 appearances. That resulted in a bump to Double-A last week, where Adamczewski has hit 5-for-15 (.333) through four outings. Though his position on the field could become an issue, his hit tool can carry the day. Adamczewski is only 21 and will give the Brewers yet another option to simply plug and play, perhaps as early as next season.

Joshua Baez racked up four home runs in a single game last week at Triple-A Springfield. He's gone deep eight times over the last two weeks, pushing his total to 25 dingers through 67 games contests. With a .271 average, 64 RBI and 12 steals, Baez appears on his way to a promotion to the Cardinals later this summer.

Joshua Baez racked up four home runs in a single game last week at Triple-A Springfield. He's gone deep eight times over the last two weeks, pushing his total to 25 dingers through 67 games contests. With a .271 average, 64 RBI and 12 steals, Baez appears on his way to a promotion to the Cardinals later this summer.

Here are some other players making headlines in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

See where future major league baseball starts slot into RotoWire's MLB Top Prospects & Rankings for 2026!

UPGRADE

Josh Adamczewski, 2B/OF, MIL – One of the only challenges for Adamczewski has been staying on the diamond. When healthy, he's torn up opposing pitching starting at High-A where he slashed .331/.464/.572 with nine home runs, 38 RBI and 10 steals across 50 appearances. That resulted in a bump to Double-A last week, where Adamczewski has hit 5-for-15 (.333) through four outings. Though his position on the field could become an issue, his hit tool can carry the day. Adamczewski is only 21 and will give the Brewers yet another option to simply plug and play, perhaps as early as next season.

Christian Zazueta, P, LAD – Zazueta received a promotion to Double-A after an impressive showing at High-A where he posted a 3.88 ERA and 66:12 K:BB from 48.2 innings. The strikeout numbers naturally jump off the page, but so do the lack of walks while opposing hitters have only batted .201 against the 21-year-old righty. Zazueta is athletic, boasts a three-pitch arsenal and can throw any of them for strikes. With River Ryan already 27, there's an argument Zazueta represents the Dodgers' top pitching prospect.

Ramon Marquez, P, PHI – Marquez has been one of the breakouts of 2026 so far. He started off at the Florida Complex League before making his way to Low-A where he destroyed the competition notching an absurd 47:10 K:BB in just 29 innings. The 20-year-old righty then got a quick bump up to High-A, where his first start saw his toss five no-hit innings alongside one walk and six Ks. Marquez's best offering is his changeup, followed by a sinking fastball that causes a lot of ground balls. The development of a third pitch and some physical maturation will go a long way towards determining his future path, though he's already exceeded expectations.

Cooper Ingle, C, CLE – Ingle is an older prospect at 24, yet has displayed more power this year which has added some intrigue to his profile - especially at a premium position. He produced 10 homers though 120 games last season and is currently on 12 during the first 49 outings at Triple-A. Ingle has always shown exceptional patience at the dish with more walks than strikeouts since entering the minors in 2023. He's also holding a .292/.422/.565 line with 40 RBI. Ingle notched three home runs during an appearance last week. So assuming the power surge is for real, he would be a stellar upgrade over any of Cleveland's current catching options.

CHECK STATUS

Enddy Azocar, OF, BOS – Azocar has flashed tantalizing pop/speed this season by registering eight homers and 11 steals through 58 games between Low-A and High-A. The 19-year-old prefers to swing, though does not strike out a lot and is hitting close to .290. Azocar has room to fill out and mature, which should only further help his power stroke. Teenaged teammate Justin Gonzales has been getting a lot of pub, but Azocar isn't far behind.

Demetrio Crisantes, 2B/SS, AZ – Crisantes missed the first two months due to a hamstring ailment, yet recently returned and hasn't missed a beat since arriving at Double-A going .345/.465/.603 with two home runs and 12 RBI from 15 contests. He's a hit-first neophyte who'll also need to prove he can stay on the field as he's never logged more than 92 games in a single year. Crisantes offers stellar command of the strike zone and the bat, so he could become an everyday player for the parent club as soon as 2027 if he can tap into some more power.

Tommy White, 3B, ATH – Not to be confused with Marlins pitching prospect Thomas White, Tommy is a 23-year-old corner infielder drafted out of LSU in 2024. He's currently at Triple-A, where he's recently been surging hitting .467 with four homers across four appearances since returning from a minor injury. Nicknamed "Tommy Tanks", White has found it difficult to stay healthy as a pro, yet somehow already appears on the cusp of the Majors. He's produced a .295/.337/.513 line with seven home runs and 33 RBI, though his penchant for swing-and-miss could be an issue in the bigs.

Ike Irish, 1B, BAL – Irish looks to be heating up this month after a rough May at High-A where a wrist injury and some inconstant play saw him bat .162 with 23 Ks. The 2025 first-rounder out of Auburn has been better the last week going .300 while slashing .248/.363/.465 overall alongside 10 homers, 41 RBI and 13 steals in 56 games. In Baltimore's prospect-starved system, Irish remains one of their top hitting phenoms.

DOWNGRADE

Tony Blanco, 1B, PIT – An up-and-comer with power to spare, Blanco currently finds himself on the Injured List due to an unspecified lower body injury. He's known for his prodigious blasts and staggering exit velocities, yet there are significant questions as to whether he can limit strikeouts and hit for enough average to be relevant while health will be another part of the equation. Blanco is only 21 and hasn't yet seen any action at the higher levels, so he remains nothing more than an enticing project for the Pirates.