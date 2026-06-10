How well do you know MLB All-Star fan voting? Guess which player earned more votes across 7 seasons (2018–2025) in our interactive trivia game.

Think you know your recent MLB All-Star voting history? Put that knowledge to the test. Our interactive Higher or Lower game pulls seven seasons of real fan vote totals -- from 2018 through 2025 -- and challenges you to guess which player raked in more votes at the ballot box. It sounds simple until you're sweating over whether Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani got more love from fans in 2025. Some all-star vote results are exactly what you'd expect. Others will genuinely surprise you.

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ROTOWIRE MLB All-Star All-Star Votes

Higher or Lower Which player received more fan votes? • 2018–2025 • 7 seasons of All-Star data • Keep your streak alive. 1 A year spins — 2018–2025 (no 2020 — COVID) 2 Two All-Stars appear from that season 3 Pick who received more fan votes — higher = more popular 4 Wrong answer = streak ends. Beat your best. Start Playing

How MLB All-Star Fan Voting Works in 2026

MLB All-Star voting hands fans a direct say in who takes the field at the Midsummer Classic. The current format runs in two phases. Phase 1 is the primary ballot -- open now until June 25 -- where fans can vote up to five times per day across all position groups. The top vote-getters at each position advance to Phase 2: a condensed 28-hour "Starters Election" runoff that locks in the official starting lineup.

Voting is open on MLB.com and the MLB app. The system rewards players with passionate fanbases, which is exactly why some of the vote totals in our MLB All Star game voting history will catch you off guard. Home city advantage, breakout seasons and dedicated fan communities all move the needle in ways pure talent alone doesn't always predict.

2026 All-Star Voting Leaders and Standings

Voting is live right now for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, and the races at the top are already heating up. Stars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have dominated recent Phase 1 leaderboards, with the most popular players routinely crossing the 3–4 million vote threshold. But the MLB All-Star voting standings shift fast in the final stretch.

The 2025 results showed just how tight it can get: Judge edged Ohtani by just 45,315 votes -- 4,012,983 to 3,967,668 -- the narrowest margin between the top two vote-getters in our dataset.

Check the current MLB.com ballot standings for live 2026 updates, then come back and see how your gut instincts hold up against the historical record.

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Historical All-Star Vote Totals (2018–2025)

Seven seasons of MLB All-Star voting results power this game, and the historical numbers tell some genuinely surprising stories. In 2021, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the runaway vote-getter with over 2.7 million Phase 1 votes -- more than any player in the dataset until Judge's 2025 surge. The Ohtani era reshaped the landscape in 2022 and onward, with his two-way appeal pulling in totals that rival players who've spent decades building fanbases.

The 2019 data adds an extra wrinkle: that year used a two-round format -- a Primary ballot followed by a 28-hour Starters Election -- which produced a different scale of vote counts entirely. Mike Trout led the Starters Election with 993,857 votes, ahead of Christian Yelich at 930,577. That makes the 2019 matchups some of the trickiest in the game.

In 2018, the format was simpler: one round, five votes per fan per day through July 5. Jose Altuve topped the ballot with 2.46 million votes, while some NL results -- Nick Markakis out-polling Nolan Arenado, for example -- reflect just how much fanbase passion can swing the MLB All-Star votes.

The 2020 MLB All-Star Game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so no fan voting took place that year -- our dataset runs from 2018 to 2025 with 2020 omitted.

Biggest All-Star Voting Surprises

Dig into the all star ballot history and a pattern emerges: passionate local fanbases routinely outperform expectations. In 2018, Atlanta turned out in force during Ronald Acuña's rookie season, pushing Markakis -- a solid but understated outfielder -- past Nolan Arenado in total votes.

In 2019, Carlos Santana won the AL first base spot in the Starters Election largely because the All-Star Game was held at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Home field matters. Fanbases matter. The results reward people who actually follow the game, which makes the Higher or Lower format more satisfying than a pure coin flip -- most of the time.

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How to Vote in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Want to help shape the actual 2026 All-Star roster? Voting is open now. Head to MLB.com/all-star/ballot and cast up to five votes per day per email address during Phase 1. You can also vote through the MLB app or by searching a player's name on Google. Phase 1 runs through late June -- the window is short and every vote counts.

Once you've voted, come back and put your knowledge to work. If you've been tracking the mlb all star voting update closely, you'll have a serious edge in the Higher or Lower game -- but don't be surprised when the 2019 Starters Election numbers humble you.

MLB All-Star Voting: Frequently Asked Questions

How many votes can you cast in MLB All-Star voting?

Fans can vote up to five times per day per email address during Phase 1 voting, which typically runs from early May through late June. Additional voting is available through the MLB app and Google Search.

When is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What is the MLB All-Star Final Vote?

The Final Vote is a fan-driven runoff between five position players who narrowly missed the initial All-Star roster. Fans vote online to add one player from each league as the final roster spot, typically in the week leading up to the game.

Who has received the most MLB All-Star votes ever?

Aaron Judge in 2025 edged Ohtani by just 45,315 votes -- 4,012,983 to 3,967,668 -- the narrowest margin between the top two vote-getters in our dataset.