2026 MLB AI Simulated Results: April Results After Week 1

MLB’s April 2026 win-loss simulations: see which teams are projected to lead divisions, surprise or slump – insightful data for betting & fans alike.

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The 2026 MLB regular season officially underway and the first full month of the league's calendar year will be a good time for MLB betting customers to assess where each club will stand.

RotoWire.com used the AI tool Gemini to predict April 2026 results for each MLB team. We had Gemini run 100 simulations for each team to predict the win-loss percentage for the teams in April based on Week 1 of the MLB season.

RotoWire – 2026 MLB April Win % Projections AI Simulated · 100 Simulations · Gemini · Week 1 Results 2026 MLB April Win % Projections RotoWire used Gemini AI to simulate April 2026 results for all 30 MLB teams, running 100 simulations per team based on Week 1 of the season. 30 Teams .692 Top Win % 100 Simulations 6 Divisions ▲ Division ▲ Best First ▼ Worst First Rank Logo Team G W L Bar Win % ≥ .600 Elite ≥ .600 Elite .500–.599 Solid .500–.599 Solid .450–.499 Average .450–.499 Average < .450 Below avg < .450 Below avg

This batch of simulations will not necessarily match what happens in real life, nor what MLB futures odds are at various sportsbook operators.

Which MLB Teams Stand Out

Unsurprisingly, the top team out of the gate in the AL East (the New York Yankees) are projected to continue their winning ways. The Bronx Bombers got off to a 3-1 start (a .750 wining percentage) this season and Ai projects them to finish April at 17-9 (.654).

A small surprise in the American League, according to our projections, is that the Houston Astros (3-2) are expected to finish April at 16-10. Manager Joe Espada's club is projected to go 13-8 in April to take a two-game lead in the AL West over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The Nation's Capital and Miami have had clubs get off to good starts. But fading the Nationals and Marlins in MLB odds still seems like a good idea. Our end-of-April standings have both at 10-16 after they both stood at 3-1 in the National League East going into Tuesday.

Another unsurprising finding is the two-time defending World Series champs continuing their winning ways. The Los Angeles Dodgers started 3-1 in the NL West and we have them finishing April at 18-8, up by three games over the 15-11 San Diego Padres.

Getting to 15-11 would be a bit of a surprise for the Friars, who lost three of their first four to start the season. They'd have to go 14-8 in April to hit our projection and somewhat keep pace with their Southern California rivals.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Dodgers are +130 favorites to win the NL pennant, followed by the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at +650 each. The Padres have +1200 odds to reach the World Series, sixth in the NL on the oddsmaker's board.

Which MLB Teams Fell Flat

At the bottom end of the league table, you'll find the Colorado Rockies (8-18), Chicago White Sox and the Athletics, all at 9-17 in our projections. The Pittsburgh Pirates join the Marlins and Nationals at 10-16.

The division that's projected to have the largest gap between teams at the top is the NL West, where the Dodgers are expected to have a three-game lead over the Padres. Three divisions (the AL Central, NL East and NL Central) have one-game differentials.

Per our projections, the Dodgers will finish April with the best MLB record at 18-8. That's one game ahead of the Yankees and two ahead of the Atlanta Braves and Astros, who are the only teams at 16-10.

Surprisingly, our projections mostly did not fall in line with 2026 MLB division championship betting odds on bet365 Sportsbook. There, the Yankees (+160 odds to win the AL East) and Dodgers (-850 to win the NL West) are the only early favorites atop our end-of-April standings.

Of the rest, the Guardians (+425, third highest odds to win the AL Central), Astros (+280, second in the AL West), Braves (+240, third in the AL East) and Brewers (+225, second in the NL Central) were all lower on the operator's divisional betting odds board.

For now, we'll keep our collective eyes on the ball, looking to see which MLB clubs can catapult their way toward postseason eligibility. Putting their best foot forward during the league's first full month of the regular season would be ideal.

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