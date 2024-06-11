New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals & More MLB Best Bets and Expert Picks for June 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets and Expert Picks for

Tuesday, June 11

YTD 89-86-1

Prior article 3-3 (-0.34 units)

SPLITS

I lean on splits more than any other metric for baseball. I look at home/road and vs RHP/LHP over the last 30 days to get enough of a sample size but also recency. This is where you can find value because oddsmakers do not bake these into the lines.

POWER OUTAGE

Scoring and home runs continue to be down and UNDERS are hitting at a nice clip. Oddsmakers have adjusted totals and we are seeing a lot more 7.5s and 8.0s. I will continue to focus on OVERS on pitcher-recorded outs at 15.5 or 17.5 as opportunities to get value. You can add unearned runs, hits allowed and strikeouts to the pitcher props I am focused on. Until we see a major change in offense with the weather heating up or major line/odds adjustments, I would continue to hammer pitcher props.

WEATHER IMPACT

Always check weather for every game. Look at the temperature and wind. If the temperature/humidity is high, the ball will carry more; if the wind is blowing in or the temperature is cold the ball will stay in the ballpark. As we are in the early days of June, the temperatures and humidity are starting to rise, so keep an eye on if scoring starts to see an uptick.

BULLPEN USAGE

You need to check bullpen usage for each team before making your plays. The starting pitching represents about 55 percent of the game, and the bullpen is 45 percent and often overlooked. The quality of the bullpen combined with availability is critical when taking a full game play vs. a F5 inning play.

WEEKEND/DAY GAMES/DOUBLEHEADERS MLB BETTING

Lineups can get very tricky, especially with day games after night games. I would caution about playing any totals (especially team) before lineups come out on early games. One or two key players out of a lineup can completely change the projection of a game. I avoid all doubleheaders now as there is just too much of an unknown with how lineups will be constructed unless I am taking an UNDER.

MLB Unit Betting Guide (Here is a basic guideline that I use when it comes to betting baseball and knowing what unit value to place on each bet)

1 unit (Moneyline/Run Line/Totals strongest plays, System Plays)

0.75 unit (ML/RL/Totals Medium Plays, Pitcher Props – Ks, Outs; F5)

0.50 unit (Pitcher Props – Earned Runs; Hitter Props – TB, HRRBI; Team Totals, F5 Run Line/Totals)

0.25 unit (Parlays, HR Props, Alt Props)

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

I am surprised that the Mariners are JUST -225 home favorites in this spot with Bryan Woo going against Drew Thorpe in his major-league debut. I would never lay -225 straight up and I would advise you not to also, but the run line at just about EVEN money is very attractive. I do not cover player props in this article (there is a bonus play today), but Woo's got a ton of them to look at in this game.

The Mariners are 12-2 straight up in Woo's last 14 starts and 7-3 in his last 10 at home as favorites. Opponents have scored just seven total runs in Woo's last six home starts.

MLB Picks for Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

Mariners -1.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -102)

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

This game opened at 8.5 and immediately was bet down to 8.0, and I am all over this one as well.

The Phillies have their ace Zack Wheeler going against Kutter Crawford, who has been shaky lately. We also have a Red Sox lineup that struggles to score, especially at home with all of their injuries.

The Phillies rank dead LAST in wRC+ on the road against right-handed pitching in the last 30 days. Much like Woo, I would look at Wheeler's props in this game as play ons.

This one has already moved to 7.5 in some spots, which means it is moving in our direction.

MLB Picks for at

Phillies/Red Sox UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -105)

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Triston McKenzie has gotten shelled in his last three starts: 7.04 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 4.7 HR/9 and the Reds are starting to play good baseball, going 8-2 and 13-7 in their last 10/20 games. They are averaging just over 6.0 runs per game in their last 10 and have been a top-5 team against right-handed pitchers with a 118 wRC+.

MLB Picks for Guardians at Reds

Reds OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings +105)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

The Royals are 9-2 to the OVER in their last 11 home games, and top 5 in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers at home. While the Yankees are the No. 1 team in wRC+ against right-handed pitching at 135 and 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10. They are also getting Juan Soto back in the lineup tonight.

Kansas City averages 5.6 runs per game at home and New York averages 5.1 runs per game on the road. Neither starting pitcher (Marcus Stroman and Brady Singer) has the stuff to shut down the other's offense.

MLB Picks for Yankees at Royals

Yankees/Royals OVER 9.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +102)

