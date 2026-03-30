MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, March 30

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, March 30

Baseball begins the week with all 30 teams in action Monday. That leaves us with a bevy of betting options to consider. Let's get right to it and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 2-1 (+0.57 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Blue Jays team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-148) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Blue Jays began their season by sweeping the Athletics. After scoring three runs in their opener, they scored eight and five runs the next two games. That was despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not having any extra-base hits in the series. He was walked four times and tallied four singles.

The Blue Jays hitting well at home is nothing new. Last season, they had a .788 OPS at home, which was the third-highest mark in baseball. They have a great matchup in the first game of this series with Tomoyuki Sugano starting for the Rockies. As a member of the Orioles last season, he had a 5.79 xERA and allowed 1.9 HR/9. This could get ugly in a hurry for the Rockies.

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Picks

Phillies ML (-170) at Caesars for 1 Unit

The Phillies lost two out of three games against the Texas Rangers to begin the season. They did so at home, which is a rare place to see them struggle. Last year, they had the best home record in baseball at 55-26. They tied with the Dodgers for the highest home OPS (.812) in baseball.

The Phillies are in a great spot to get back on track with the Nationals coming into town. Despite taking two out of three games against the Chicago Cubs in their first series, they are projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball. One of their biggest weaknesses is their starting rotation. Monday, they will turn to Foster Griffin to make his first appearance in the majors since 2022. He spent the last three years in Japan, where he generally performed well. However, he still didn't miss a ton of bats, posting a 25.1 percent strikeout rate last year. The Phillies are the much better team here and will be at home, so I'll pay the juice that comes with taking them to win.

Athletics at Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

Athletics team total 4.5 runs: OVER (+110) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Athletics are loaded with talented young hitters, the best of which is Nick Kurtz. Although he only had one hit in the first series of the season against the Blue Jays, he was walked four times. He had two difficult matchups against Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease, which didn't help his cause.

Kurtz and the rest of the Athletics' lineup could get back on track Monday with Bryce Elder starting for the Braves. He made 28 starts last year, registering a 5.30 ERA and a 4.72 xERA. He wasn't fooling many hitters, recording a 19.3 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 1.39 WHIP. For his career, Elder has a 1.36 WHIP. After taking two wagers with plenty of juice, let's roll with the Athletics to score at least five runs at plus odds.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap